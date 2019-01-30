NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;50;37;11;2;76;201;144
Toronto;49;30;17;2;62;174;140
Montreal;51;28;18;5;61;154;149
Boston;50;27;17;6;60;146;132
Buffalo;50;25;19;6;56;145;149
Florida;48;20;20;8;48;152;170
Detroit;51;19;25;7;45;145;172
Ottawa;50;19;26;5;43;156;187
Metropolitan Division
N.Y. Islanders;49;29;15;5;63;147;122
Pittsburgh;50;27;17;6;60;176;154
Washington;50;27;17;6;60;171;162
Columbus;49;28;18;3;59;158;151
Carolina;50;24;20;6;54;140;149
N.Y. Rangers;49;21;21;7;49;139;165
Philadelphia;50;21;23;6;48;143;170
New Jersey;49;19;23;7;45;146;167
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;50;32;16;2;66;172;140
Nashville;52;30;18;4;64;161;135
Minnesota;50;26;21;3;55;142;142
Dallas;50;25;21;4;54;127;128
Colorado;50;22;20;8;52;169;162
St. Louis;49;22;22;5;49;139;149
Chicago;51;18;24;9;45;156;190
Pacific Division
Calgary;51;33;13;5;71;190;145
San Jose;52;29;16;7;65;187;167
Vegas;52;29;19;4;62;157;140
Vancouver;51;23;22;6;52;147;161
Anaheim;51;21;21;9;51;120;153
Arizona;50;23;23;4;50;132;142
Edmonton;50;23;24;3;49;144;163
Los Angeles;50;20;26;4;44;114;150
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Pittsburgh 4, Tampa Bay 2
Dallas 1, Buffalo 0
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Calgary at Washington, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;27;8;2;1;57;153;97
Chicago;24;12;1;0;49;142;118
Dubuque;17;14;3;3;40;116;121
Youngstown;18;15;1;3;40;122;142
Ced. Rapids;17;15;2;2;38;108;104
Central Ill.;16;18;2;1;35;121;134
Team USA;15;13;2;3;35;128;127
Green Bay;14;17;4;1;33;107;133
Madison;8;22;3;2;21;67;126
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;29;8;1;1;60;139;90
Waterloo;24;10;3;1;52;146;110
Des Moines;23;11;1;3;50;136;112
Sioux Falls;22;10;3;1;48;129;118
Sioux City;18;12;5;1;42;110;106
Fargo;19;15;1;2;41;112;117
Omaha;11;19;2;4;28;88;132
Lincoln;10;23;3;2;25;106;143
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Lincoln 2, Cedar Rapids 1
Dubuque at Madison, ppd.
GAME TODAY
Central Illinois at Sioux Falls
GAMES FRIDAY
Fargo at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Team USA
Muskegon at Sioux City
Dubuque at Cedar Rapids
Central Illinois at Des Moines
Youngstown at Green Bay
Lincoln at Sioux Falls
Madison at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Muskegon at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Madison at Sioux City
Green Bay at Cedar Rapids
Youngstown at Chicago
Tri-City at Des Moines
Fargo at Dubuque
Lincoln at Omaha
Prep
MHSHL
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Des Moines Capitals at Cedar Rapids, ppd. to Feb. 9
