NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;66;50;12;4;104;258;174
Boston;65;39;17;9;87;194;161
Toronto;65;40;21;4;84;233;186
Montreal;66;35;24;7;77;201;193
Buffalo;65;30;27;8;68;187;207
Florida;65;28;26;11;67;207;224
Detroit;65;23;33;9;55;179;223
Ottawa;66;23;38;5;51;195;246
Metropolitan Division
Washington;66;38;21;7;83;226;208
N.Y. Islanders;65;37;21;7;81;187;157
Carolina;65;36;23;6;78;196;176
Pittsburgh;65;34;22;9;77;226;202
Columbus;65;36;26;3;75;203;197
Philadelphia;66;32;26;8;72;201;219
N.Y. Rangers;65;27;27;11;65;190;218
New Jersey;66;25;33;8;58;188;223
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;65;39;22;4;82;222;193
Nashville;68;38;25;5;81;202;180
St. Louis;65;34;25;6;74;187;181
Dallas;65;33;27;5;71;166;170
Minnesota;66;32;27;7;71;182;191
Colorado;66;28;26;12;68;216;208
Chicago;66;27;30;9;63;220;250
Pacific Division
Calgary;65;41;17;7;89;232;186
San Jose;66;39;19;8;86;238;206
Vegas;67;36;26;5;77;201;187
Arizona;65;32;28;5;69;176;183
Edmonton;65;28;30;7;63;183;213
Vancouver;66;27;30;9;63;180;206
Anaheim;66;25;32;9;59;144;203
Los Angeles;65;24;33;8;56;158;207
LATE SATURDAY RESULT
Minnesota 4, Calgary 2
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Vegas 3, Vancouver 0
Anaheim 2, Colorado 1
Ottawa 3, Florida 2
Winnipeg 5, Columbus 2
Nashville 3, Minnesota 2, SO
San Jose 5, Chicago 2
GAMES TODAY
Edmonton at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 8 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Columbus at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Florida at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Boston, 6 p.m.
Ottawa vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;35;12;2;1;73;197;133
Chicago;30;17;1;0;61;186;159
Ced. Rapids;27;17;2;2;58;143;127
Youngstown;25;18;1;4;55;161;170
Dubuque;22;19;3;4;51;150;159
Team USA;22;17;2;3;49;183;165
Central Ill.;20;27;2;1;43;146;185
Green Bay;15;24;6;3;39;137;180
Madison;11;30;4;2;28;99;186
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;36;10;2;1;75;177;113
Waterloo;31;14;3;1;66;182;132
Sioux Falls;31;13;3;1;66;181;155
Fargo;27;17;2;2;58;146;135
Des Moines;26;18;1;4;57;156;136
Sioux City;22;19;5;2;51;147;151
Omaha;20;21;4;4;48;126;159
Lincoln;10;33;3;3;26;122;194
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Green Bay 4, Central Illinois 0
Youngstown 2, Muskegon 0
Sioux Falls 5, Sioux City 2
GAME TUESDAY
Fargo at Des Moines
GAME WEDNESDAY
Madison at Cedar Rapids
GAMES FRIDAY
Des Moines at Waterloo, 7:05 p .m.
Sioux Falls at Chicago
Muskegon at Dubuque
Omaha at Fargo
Team USA at Lincoln
Central Illinois at Madison
Sioux City at Tri-City
GAMES SATURDAY
Sioux Falls at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Youngstown
Team USA at Chicago
Des Moines at Dubuque
Omaha at Fargo
Team USA at Lincoln
Cedar Rapids at Madison
Sioux City at Tri-City
Muskegon at Central Illinois
GAME SUNDAY
Green Bay at Youngstown
Prep
MHSHL Tournament
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Third place
Sioux City 4, Omaha 1
Championship
Waterloo 2, Cedar Rapids 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.