NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;66;50;12;4;104;258;174

Boston;65;39;17;9;87;194;161

Toronto;65;40;21;4;84;233;186

Montreal;66;35;24;7;77;201;193

Buffalo;65;30;27;8;68;187;207

Florida;65;28;26;11;67;207;224

Detroit;65;23;33;9;55;179;223

Ottawa;66;23;38;5;51;195;246

Metropolitan Division

Washington;66;38;21;7;83;226;208

N.Y. Islanders;65;37;21;7;81;187;157

Carolina;65;36;23;6;78;196;176

Pittsburgh;65;34;22;9;77;226;202

Columbus;65;36;26;3;75;203;197

Philadelphia;66;32;26;8;72;201;219

N.Y. Rangers;65;27;27;11;65;190;218

New Jersey;66;25;33;8;58;188;223

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;65;39;22;4;82;222;193

Nashville;68;38;25;5;81;202;180

St. Louis;65;34;25;6;74;187;181

Dallas;65;33;27;5;71;166;170

Minnesota;66;32;27;7;71;182;191

Colorado;66;28;26;12;68;216;208

Chicago;66;27;30;9;63;220;250

Pacific Division

Calgary;65;41;17;7;89;232;186

San Jose;66;39;19;8;86;238;206

Vegas;67;36;26;5;77;201;187

Arizona;65;32;28;5;69;176;183

Edmonton;65;28;30;7;63;183;213

Vancouver;66;27;30;9;63;180;206

Anaheim;66;25;32;9;59;144;203

Los Angeles;65;24;33;8;56;158;207

LATE SATURDAY RESULT

Minnesota 4, Calgary 2

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Vegas 3, Vancouver 0

Anaheim 2, Colorado 1

Ottawa 3, Florida 2

Winnipeg 5, Columbus 2

Nashville 3, Minnesota 2, SO

San Jose 5, Chicago 2

GAMES TODAY

Edmonton at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 8 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Columbus at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Boston, 6 p.m.

Ottawa vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;35;12;2;1;73;197;133

Chicago;30;17;1;0;61;186;159

Ced. Rapids;27;17;2;2;58;143;127

Youngstown;25;18;1;4;55;161;170

Dubuque;22;19;3;4;51;150;159

Team USA;22;17;2;3;49;183;165

Central Ill.;20;27;2;1;43;146;185

Green Bay;15;24;6;3;39;137;180

Madison;11;30;4;2;28;99;186

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;36;10;2;1;75;177;113

Waterloo;31;14;3;1;66;182;132

Sioux Falls;31;13;3;1;66;181;155

Fargo;27;17;2;2;58;146;135

Des Moines;26;18;1;4;57;156;136

Sioux City;22;19;5;2;51;147;151

Omaha;20;21;4;4;48;126;159

Lincoln;10;33;3;3;26;122;194

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Green Bay 4, Central Illinois 0

Youngstown 2, Muskegon 0

Sioux Falls 5, Sioux City 2

GAME TUESDAY

Fargo at Des Moines

GAME WEDNESDAY

Madison at Cedar Rapids

GAMES FRIDAY

Des Moines at Waterloo, 7:05 p .m.

Sioux Falls at Chicago

Muskegon at Dubuque

Omaha at Fargo

Team USA at Lincoln

Central Illinois at Madison

Sioux City at Tri-City

GAMES SATURDAY

Sioux Falls at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Youngstown

Team USA at Chicago

Des Moines at Dubuque

Omaha at Fargo

Team USA at Lincoln

Cedar Rapids at Madison

Sioux City at Tri-City

Muskegon at Central Illinois

GAME SUNDAY

Green Bay at Youngstown

Prep

MHSHL Tournament

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Third place

Sioux City 4, Omaha 1

Championship

Waterloo 2, Cedar Rapids 1

