NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;47;36;9;2;74;191;133

Toronto;45;28;15;2;58;161;128

Boston;46;26;15;5;57;133;119

Montreal;48;26;17;5;57;146;142

Buffalo;46;23;17;6;52;133;137

Detroit;48;18;23;7;43;136;161

Florida;45;17;20;8;42;139;165

Ottawa;46;17;24;5;39;143;178

Metropolitan Division

Columbus;46;28;15;3;59;152;140

Washington;46;27;14;5;59;157;139

N.Y. Islanders;45;26;15;4;56;136;118

Pittsburgh;46;25;15;6;56;163;137

Carolina;46;22;19;5;49;125;136

N.Y. Rangers;46;19;20;7;45;132;159

New Jersey;46;18;21;7;43;137;157

Philadelphia;46;17;23;6;40;130;164

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;46;30;14;2;62;160;129

Nashville;48;28;16;4;60;152;124

Colorado;46;21;17;8;50;157;147

Dallas;47;23;20;4;50;121;124

Minnesota;46;23;20;3;49;131;134

St. Louis;45;20;20;5;45;126;137

Chicago;48;16;23;9;41;142;179

Pacific Division

Calgary;47;30;13;4;64;173;133

San Jose;48;28;13;7;63;172;143

Vegas;49;28;17;4;60;147;131

Edmonton;46;22;21;3;47;133;146

Vancouver;47;21;21;5;47;136;148

Anaheim;47;19;19;9;47;113;143

Arizona;45;20;22;3;43;116;130

Los Angeles;47;18;25;4;40;107;139

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Columbus 4, New Jersey 1

N.Y. Islanders 2, St. Louis 1, OT

N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 2

Montreal 5, Florida 1

Detroit 3, Anaheim 1

Nashville 7, Washington 2

Minnesota 3, Los Angeles 2, SO

Winnipeg 4, Vegas 1

Tampa Bay 2, Dallas 0

San Jose 5, Pittsburgh 2

GAMES TODAY

Colorado at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

St. Louis at Boston, 6 p.m.

New Jersey vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;25;7;1;0;51;141;83

Chicago;19;12;1;0;39;119;110

Dubuque;16;12;3;3;38;111;110

Ced. Rapids;15;12;2;2;34;96;92

Youngstown;15;13;1;3;34;108;124

Central Ill.;15;15;2;1;33;110;116

Team USA;13;11;1;2;29;104;105

Green Bay;11;16;4;1;27;91;118

Madison;6;20;2;2;16;54;111

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;25;7;1;1;52;117;76

Des Moines;22;10;1;3;48;129;104

Waterloo;20;10;3;1;44;129;106

Sioux Falls;19;9;2;1;41;110;102

Sioux City;17;10;5;0;39;103;94

Fargo;17;11;1;2;37;97;92

Omaha;10;18;1;3;24;76;118

Lincoln;8;20;3;1;20;85;119

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 4, Sioux City 0

Team USA 11, Youngstown 3

GAME TODAY

Fargo at Sioux Falls

GAME THURSDAY

Lincoln at Madison

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Youngstown

Central Illinois at Chicago

Omaha at Des Moines

Sioux Falls at Fargo

Team USA at Green Bay

Sioux City at Madison

Muskegon at Tri-City

GAMES SATURDAY

Dubuque at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Youngstown

Sioux City at Chicago

Sioux Falls at Fargo

Team USA at Green Bay

Lincoln at Omaha

Muskegon at Tri-City

Prep

MHSHL

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Des Moines Oak Leafs 4, Des Moines Capitals 1

JV: D.M. Capitals 2, D.M. Oak Leafs 0

Cedar Rapids 7, Quad City 5

JV: Quad City 5, Cedar Rapids 0

