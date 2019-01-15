NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;47;36;9;2;74;191;133
Toronto;45;28;15;2;58;161;128
Boston;46;26;15;5;57;133;119
Montreal;48;26;17;5;57;146;142
Buffalo;46;23;17;6;52;133;137
Detroit;48;18;23;7;43;136;161
Florida;45;17;20;8;42;139;165
Ottawa;46;17;24;5;39;143;178
Metropolitan Division
Columbus;46;28;15;3;59;152;140
Washington;46;27;14;5;59;157;139
N.Y. Islanders;45;26;15;4;56;136;118
Pittsburgh;46;25;15;6;56;163;137
Carolina;46;22;19;5;49;125;136
N.Y. Rangers;46;19;20;7;45;132;159
New Jersey;46;18;21;7;43;137;157
Philadelphia;46;17;23;6;40;130;164
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;46;30;14;2;62;160;129
Nashville;48;28;16;4;60;152;124
Colorado;46;21;17;8;50;157;147
Dallas;47;23;20;4;50;121;124
Minnesota;46;23;20;3;49;131;134
St. Louis;45;20;20;5;45;126;137
Chicago;48;16;23;9;41;142;179
Pacific Division
Calgary;47;30;13;4;64;173;133
San Jose;48;28;13;7;63;172;143
Vegas;49;28;17;4;60;147;131
Edmonton;46;22;21;3;47;133;146
Vancouver;47;21;21;5;47;136;148
Anaheim;47;19;19;9;47;113;143
Arizona;45;20;22;3;43;116;130
Los Angeles;47;18;25;4;40;107;139
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Columbus 4, New Jersey 1
N.Y. Islanders 2, St. Louis 1, OT
N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 2
Montreal 5, Florida 1
Detroit 3, Anaheim 1
Nashville 7, Washington 2
Minnesota 3, Los Angeles 2, SO
Winnipeg 4, Vegas 1
Tampa Bay 2, Dallas 0
San Jose 5, Pittsburgh 2
GAMES TODAY
Colorado at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
St. Louis at Boston, 6 p.m.
New Jersey vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;25;7;1;0;51;141;83
Chicago;19;12;1;0;39;119;110
Dubuque;16;12;3;3;38;111;110
Ced. Rapids;15;12;2;2;34;96;92
Youngstown;15;13;1;3;34;108;124
Central Ill.;15;15;2;1;33;110;116
Team USA;13;11;1;2;29;104;105
Green Bay;11;16;4;1;27;91;118
Madison;6;20;2;2;16;54;111
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;25;7;1;1;52;117;76
Des Moines;22;10;1;3;48;129;104
Waterloo;20;10;3;1;44;129;106
Sioux Falls;19;9;2;1;41;110;102
Sioux City;17;10;5;0;39;103;94
Fargo;17;11;1;2;37;97;92
Omaha;10;18;1;3;24;76;118
Lincoln;8;20;3;1;20;85;119
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 4, Sioux City 0
Team USA 11, Youngstown 3
GAME TODAY
Fargo at Sioux Falls
GAME THURSDAY
Lincoln at Madison
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Youngstown
Central Illinois at Chicago
Omaha at Des Moines
Sioux Falls at Fargo
Team USA at Green Bay
Sioux City at Madison
Muskegon at Tri-City
GAMES SATURDAY
Dubuque at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Youngstown
Sioux City at Chicago
Sioux Falls at Fargo
Team USA at Green Bay
Lincoln at Omaha
Muskegon at Tri-City
Prep
MHSHL
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Des Moines Oak Leafs 4, Des Moines Capitals 1
JV: D.M. Capitals 2, D.M. Oak Leafs 0
Cedar Rapids 7, Quad City 5
JV: Quad City 5, Cedar Rapids 0
