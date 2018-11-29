Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;26;18;7;1;37;98;75

Toronto;26;18;8;0;36;93;67

Buffalo;26;17;7;2;36;83;73

Boston;25;14;7;4;32;69;60

Montreal;25;11;9;5;27;77;83

Detroit;25;11;11;3;25;72;83

Ottawa;26;11;12;3;25;92;107

Florida;23;9;10;4;22;75;84

Metropolitan Division

Columbus;25;15;8;2;32;88;80

Washington;24;14;7;3;31;84;74

N.Y. Rangers;26;13;11;2;28;75;79

N.Y. Islanders;24;12;9;3;27;73;70

Carolina;24;12;9;3;27;65;67

Pittsburgh;24;10;9;5;25;81;80

New Jersey;23;9;10;4;22;68;76

Philadelphia;24;10;12;2;22;72;86

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;26;17;8;1;35;83;64

Colorado;25;15;6;4;34;95;70

Winnipeg;24;14;8;2;30;83;71

Minnesota;25;14;9;2;30;80;71

Dallas;26;13;10;3;29;72;70

Chicago;26;9;12;5;23;73;96

St. Louis;23;8;12;3;19;70;77

Pacific Division

Calgary;25;14;9;2;30;84;73

San Jose;26;12;9;5;29;80;82

Vegas;27;14;12;1;29;81;76

Anaheim;27;12;10;5;29;62;77

Edmonton;25;12;11;2;26;68;78

Vancouver;28;11;14;3;25;81;100

Arizona;24;11;11;2;24;60;65

Los Angeles;25;9;15;1;19;55;78

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Columbus 4, Minnesota 2

Ottawa 3, N.Y. Rangers 0

Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 4

Boston 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO

Winnipeg 6, Chicago 5

Arizona 3, Nashville 0

Edmonton 3, Los Angeles 2

Vegas 4, Vancouver 3

GAMES TODAY

Buffalo at Florida, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

San Jose at Ottawa, noon

Dallas at Vancouver, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Columbus vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;15;3;0;0;30;91;46

Central Ill.;11;8;2;0;24;76;72

Ced. Rapids;9;8;2;0;20;61;63

Chicago;9;7;1;0;19;58;64

Green Bay;8;8;2;1;19;59;69

Dubuque;8;7;1;2;19;63;68

Youngstown;7;9;0;2;16;55;66

Team USA;6;8;0;2;14;62;68

Madison;5;9;1;2;13;32;50

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;14;4;1;0;29;60;38

Sioux City;13;4;2;0;28;72;51

Waterloo;11;5;3;1;26;76;63

Des Moines;12;6;1;1;26;74;62

Fargo;10;7;0;2;22;60;62

Sioux Falls;8;6;1;1;18;49;58

Omaha;6;11;0;2;14;49;76

Lincoln;5;10;3;1;14;52;73

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Team USA, 7 p.m.

Central Illinois at Chicago

Cedar Rapids at Des Moines

Muskegon at Green Bay

Omaha at Lincoln

Sioux Falls at Tri-City

Fargo at Youngstown

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Team USA, 7 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Tri-City

Fargo at Youngstown

Sioux Falls at Des Moines

Green Bay at Dubuque

Muskegon at Madison

Chicago at Central Illinois

GAMES SUNDAY

Muskegon at Dubuque

Madison at Central Illinois

Prep

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;11;0;0;0;22;59;11

Sioux City;7;1;1;0;15;35;10

Quad City;6;3;0;0;12;24;18

Omaha;5;2;1;0;11;26;23

Lincoln;5;2;0;0;10;32;21

Cedar Rapids;5;3;0;0;10;40;18

D.M. Capitals;5;4;0;0;10;37;19

D.M. Oak Leafs;5;5;0;0;10;33;28

Fremont;3;4;1;0;7;21;30

Kansas City;2;5;0;1;5;23;29

Mason City;2;6;0;0;4;21;46

Dubuque;1;8;1;0;3;20;64

Ames;0;9;0;0;0;4;58

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Omaha;8;0;0;0;16;26;9

Waterloo;8;3;0;0;16;41;19

D.M. Capitals;7;2;0;0;14;26;17

Quad City;6;3;0;0;12;26;19

D.M. Oak Leafs;5;5;0;0;10;26;27

Lincoln;4;2;0;1;9;25;20

Kansas City;4;4;0;0;8;21;19

Sioux City;4;5;0;0;8;18;20

Cedar Rapids;3;4;0;0;6;11;18

Dubuque;3;6;0;0;6;19;25

Ames;2;6;0;1;5;17;36

Fremont;1;6;0;1;3;12;25

Mason City;1;6;0;1;3;13;27

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Des Moines Oak Leafs 2, Ames 0

JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 3, Ames 2

GAMES TODAY

Fremont at Sioux City

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Sioux City, 2 p.m.

Quad City at Mason City

Des Moines Oak Leafs at Lincoln

Des Moines Capitals at Kansas City

Omaha at Cedar Rapids

GAMES SUNDAY

Waterloo at Sioux City, 10 a.m.

Des Moines Oak Leafs at Lincoln

Omaha at Cedar Rapids

Quad City at Mason City

Des Moines Capitals at Kansas City

