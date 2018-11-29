NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;26;18;7;1;37;98;75
Toronto;26;18;8;0;36;93;67
Buffalo;26;17;7;2;36;83;73
Boston;25;14;7;4;32;69;60
Montreal;25;11;9;5;27;77;83
Detroit;25;11;11;3;25;72;83
Ottawa;26;11;12;3;25;92;107
Florida;23;9;10;4;22;75;84
Metropolitan Division
Columbus;25;15;8;2;32;88;80
Washington;24;14;7;3;31;84;74
N.Y. Rangers;26;13;11;2;28;75;79
N.Y. Islanders;24;12;9;3;27;73;70
Carolina;24;12;9;3;27;65;67
Pittsburgh;24;10;9;5;25;81;80
New Jersey;23;9;10;4;22;68;76
Philadelphia;24;10;12;2;22;72;86
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;26;17;8;1;35;83;64
Colorado;25;15;6;4;34;95;70
Winnipeg;24;14;8;2;30;83;71
Minnesota;25;14;9;2;30;80;71
Dallas;26;13;10;3;29;72;70
Chicago;26;9;12;5;23;73;96
St. Louis;23;8;12;3;19;70;77
Pacific Division
Calgary;25;14;9;2;30;84;73
San Jose;26;12;9;5;29;80;82
Vegas;27;14;12;1;29;81;76
Anaheim;27;12;10;5;29;62;77
Edmonton;25;12;11;2;26;68;78
Vancouver;28;11;14;3;25;81;100
Arizona;24;11;11;2;24;60;65
Los Angeles;25;9;15;1;19;55;78
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Columbus 4, Minnesota 2
Ottawa 3, N.Y. Rangers 0
Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 4
Boston 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO
Winnipeg 6, Chicago 5
Arizona 3, Nashville 0
Edmonton 3, Los Angeles 2
Vegas 4, Vancouver 3
GAMES TODAY
Buffalo at Florida, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Calgary, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
San Jose at Ottawa, noon
Dallas at Vancouver, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Columbus vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;15;3;0;0;30;91;46
Central Ill.;11;8;2;0;24;76;72
Ced. Rapids;9;8;2;0;20;61;63
Chicago;9;7;1;0;19;58;64
Green Bay;8;8;2;1;19;59;69
Dubuque;8;7;1;2;19;63;68
Youngstown;7;9;0;2;16;55;66
Team USA;6;8;0;2;14;62;68
Madison;5;9;1;2;13;32;50
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;14;4;1;0;29;60;38
Sioux City;13;4;2;0;28;72;51
Waterloo;11;5;3;1;26;76;63
Des Moines;12;6;1;1;26;74;62
Fargo;10;7;0;2;22;60;62
Sioux Falls;8;6;1;1;18;49;58
Omaha;6;11;0;2;14;49;76
Lincoln;5;10;3;1;14;52;73
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Team USA, 7 p.m.
Central Illinois at Chicago
Cedar Rapids at Des Moines
Muskegon at Green Bay
Omaha at Lincoln
Sioux Falls at Tri-City
Fargo at Youngstown
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Team USA, 7 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Tri-City
Fargo at Youngstown
Sioux Falls at Des Moines
Green Bay at Dubuque
Muskegon at Madison
Chicago at Central Illinois
GAMES SUNDAY
Muskegon at Dubuque
Madison at Central Illinois
Prep
MHSHL standings
VARSITY
;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;11;0;0;0;22;59;11
Sioux City;7;1;1;0;15;35;10
Quad City;6;3;0;0;12;24;18
Omaha;5;2;1;0;11;26;23
Lincoln;5;2;0;0;10;32;21
Cedar Rapids;5;3;0;0;10;40;18
D.M. Capitals;5;4;0;0;10;37;19
D.M. Oak Leafs;5;5;0;0;10;33;28
Fremont;3;4;1;0;7;21;30
Kansas City;2;5;0;1;5;23;29
Mason City;2;6;0;0;4;21;46
Dubuque;1;8;1;0;3;20;64
Ames;0;9;0;0;0;4;58
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Omaha;8;0;0;0;16;26;9
Waterloo;8;3;0;0;16;41;19
D.M. Capitals;7;2;0;0;14;26;17
Quad City;6;3;0;0;12;26;19
D.M. Oak Leafs;5;5;0;0;10;26;27
Lincoln;4;2;0;1;9;25;20
Kansas City;4;4;0;0;8;21;19
Sioux City;4;5;0;0;8;18;20
Cedar Rapids;3;4;0;0;6;11;18
Dubuque;3;6;0;0;6;19;25
Ames;2;6;0;1;5;17;36
Fremont;1;6;0;1;3;12;25
Mason City;1;6;0;1;3;13;27
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Des Moines Oak Leafs 2, Ames 0
JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 3, Ames 2
GAMES TODAY
Fremont at Sioux City
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Sioux City, 2 p.m.
Quad City at Mason City
Des Moines Oak Leafs at Lincoln
Des Moines Capitals at Kansas City
Omaha at Cedar Rapids
GAMES SUNDAY
Waterloo at Sioux City, 10 a.m.
Des Moines Oak Leafs at Lincoln
Omaha at Cedar Rapids
Quad City at Mason City
Des Moines Capitals at Kansas City
