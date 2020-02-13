You are the owner of this article.
Hockey: NHL standings, USHL standings, Prep scoreboard
HOCKEY

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;58;35;11;12;82;192;144

Tampa Bay;58;38;15;5;81;206;153

Toronto;58;30;20;8;68;205;192

Florida;57;30;21;6;66;200;194

Montreal;59;27;25;7;61;180;180

Buffalo;58;26;24;8;60;166;181

Ottawa;57;19;27;11;49;150;193

Detroit;59;14;41;4;32;121;220

Metropolitan Division

Washington;57;37;15;5;79;205;174

Pittsburgh;55;34;15;6;74;182;150

N.Y. Islanders;56;33;17;6;72;166;156

Columbus;58;30;17;11;71;151;143

Philadelphia;58;32;19;7;71;190;172

Carolina;56;32;21;3;67;181;157

N.Y. Rangers;56;29;23;4;62;185;177

New Jersey;56;21;25;10;52;156;196

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;57;32;15;10;74;183;166

Colorado;56;33;17;6;72;202;157

Dallas;57;33;19;5;71;154;144

Winnipeg;58;29;24;5;63;174;176

Nashville;56;27;22;7;61;183;183

Minnesota;57;27;23;7;61;176;185

Chicago;57;25;24;8;58;166;181

Pacific Division

Vancouver;58;32;21;5;69;190;175

Edmonton;57;30;21;6;66;182;179

Vegas;59;29;22;8;66;188;183

Calgary;59;30;23;6;66;170;178

Arizona;60;28;24;8;64;167;165

Anaheim;56;23;26;7;53;146;173

San Jose;56;24;28;4;52;147;187

Los Angeles;58;20;33;5;45;142;186

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Buffalo 4, Columbus 3 OT

Dallas 3, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 3, Edmonton 1

Philadelphia 6, Florida 2

New Jersey 4, Detroit 1

Ottawa 3, Phoenix 2

Nashville 5, N.Y. Islanders 0

N.Y. Rangers 4, Minnesota 3 SO

Washington 3, Colorado 2

Calgary 6, Anaheim 0

Vegas 6, St. Louis 5 OT

GAMES FRIDAY

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Detroit at Boston, Noon

Nashville at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;28;10;2;0;58;136;104

Omaha;20;12;6;1;47;126;109

Fargo;20;13;3;2;45;121;117

Tri-City;20;15;3;2;45;121;121

Lincoln;18;16;3;2;41;143;149

Des Moines;19;19;1;2;41;132;152

Sioux Falls;18;17;4;0;40;115;134

Sioux City;15;17;6;1;37;120;131

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Chicago;31;7;1;0;63;182;110

Dubuque;28;9;1;0;57;148;89

Team USA;22;15;1;0;45;156;152

Green Bay;18;16;2;3;41;132;120

Muskegon;18;19;4;0;40;137;149

Youngstown;16;19;5;1;38;117;165

Ced. Rapids;16;18;4;1;37;130;130

Madison;8;28;3;1;20;95;179

GAMES TODAY

Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon at Youngstown

Green Bay at Dubuque

Chicago at Des Moines

Omaha at Fargo

Sioux City at Lincoln

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon at Youngstown

Team USA at Chicago

Dubuque at Green Bay

Tri-City at Madison

Omaha at Fargo

Sioux City at Lincoln

Des Moines at Sioux Falls

GAMES SUNDAY

Team USA at Chicago

Tri-City at Madison

Fargo at Sioux City

Omaha at Sioux Falls

Prep

MHSHL

THURSDAY'S RESULT

DM Capitals 6, DM Oak Leafs 0

JV: Capitals 6, Oak Leafs 2

GAMESTODAY

Sioux City at Fremont

Lincoln at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Cedar Rapids at Quad City

Dubuque at Des Moines Oak Leafs

Des Moines Capitals at Omaha

Ames at Mason City

Kansas City at Sioux City

Boji at Fremont

GAMES SUNDAY

Boji at Fremont

Des Moines Capitals at Omaha

Dubuque at Des Moines Oak Leafs

Kansas City at Sioux City

