Hockey: NHL standings, USHL standings, Prep scoreboard

NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;58;35;11;12;82;192;144
Tampa Bay;58;38;15;5;81;206;153
Toronto;58;30;20;8;68;205;192
Florida;57;30;21;6;66;200;194
Montreal;59;27;25;7;61;180;180
Buffalo;58;26;24;8;60;166;181
Ottawa;57;19;27;11;49;150;193
Detroit;59;14;41;4;32;121;220
Metropolitan Division
Washington;57;37;15;5;79;205;174
Pittsburgh;55;34;15;6;74;182;150
N.Y. Islanders;56;33;17;6;72;166;156
Columbus;58;30;17;11;71;151;143
Philadelphia;58;32;19;7;71;190;172
Carolina;56;32;21;3;67;181;157
N.Y. Rangers;56;29;23;4;62;185;177
New Jersey;56;21;25;10;52;156;196
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;57;32;15;10;74;183;166
Colorado;56;33;17;6;72;202;157
Dallas;57;33;19;5;71;154;144
Winnipeg;58;29;24;5;63;174;176
Nashville;56;27;22;7;61;183;183
Minnesota;57;27;23;7;61;176;185
Chicago;57;25;24;8;58;166;181
Pacific Division
Vancouver;58;32;21;5;69;190;175
Edmonton;57;30;21;6;66;182;179
Vegas;59;29;22;8;66;188;183
Calgary;59;30;23;6;66;170;178
Arizona;60;28;24;8;64;167;165
Anaheim;56;23;26;7;53;146;173
San Jose;56;24;28;4;52;147;187
Los Angeles;58;20;33;5;45;142;186
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Buffalo 4, Columbus 3 OT
Dallas 3, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 3, Edmonton 1
Philadelphia 6, Florida 2
New Jersey 4, Detroit 1
Ottawa 3, Phoenix 2
Nashville 5, N.Y. Islanders 0
N.Y. Rangers 4, Minnesota 3 SO
Washington 3, Colorado 2
Calgary 6, Anaheim 0
Vegas 6, St. Louis 5 OT
GAMES FRIDAY
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Detroit at Boston, Noon
Nashville at St. Louis, 2 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
Edmonton at Florida, 3 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;28;10;2;0;58;136;104
Omaha;20;12;6;1;47;126;109
Fargo;20;13;3;2;45;121;117
Tri-City;20;15;3;2;45;121;121
Lincoln;18;16;3;2;41;143;149
Des Moines;19;19;1;2;41;132;152
Sioux Falls;18;17;4;0;40;115;134
Sioux City;15;17;6;1;37;120;131
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Chicago;31;7;1;0;63;182;110
Dubuque;28;9;1;0;57;148;89
Team USA;22;15;1;0;45;156;152
Green Bay;18;16;2;3;41;132;120
Muskegon;18;19;4;0;40;137;149
Youngstown;16;19;5;1;38;117;165
Ced. Rapids;16;18;4;1;37;130;130
Madison;8;28;3;1;20;95;179
GAMES TODAY
Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Muskegon at Youngstown
Green Bay at Dubuque
Chicago at Des Moines
Omaha at Fargo
Sioux City at Lincoln
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.
Muskegon at Youngstown
Team USA at Chicago
Dubuque at Green Bay
Tri-City at Madison
Omaha at Fargo
Sioux City at Lincoln
Des Moines at Sioux Falls
GAMES SUNDAY
Team USA at Chicago
Tri-City at Madison
Fargo at Sioux City
Omaha at Sioux Falls
Prep
MHSHL
THURSDAY'S RESULT
DM Capitals 6, DM Oak Leafs 0
JV: Capitals 6, Oak Leafs 2
GAMESTODAY
Sioux City at Fremont
Lincoln at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Cedar Rapids at Quad City
Dubuque at Des Moines Oak Leafs
Des Moines Capitals at Omaha
Ames at Mason City
Kansas City at Sioux City
Boji at Fremont
GAMES SUNDAY
Boji at Fremont
Des Moines Capitals at Omaha
Dubuque at Des Moines Oak Leafs
Kansas City at Sioux City