NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;29;21;7;1;43;114;85

Toronto;28;20;8;0;40;102;73

Buffalo;29;17;8;4;38;89;82

Boston;27;14;9;4;32;71;69

Montreal;28;13;10;5;31;88;90

Detroit;28;12;12;4;28;81;93

Florida;26;11;10;5;27;87;91

Ottawa;28;12;13;3;27;100;114

Metropolitan Division

Washington;27;15;9;3;33;98;88

Columbus;27;15;10;2;32;96;92

N.Y. Islanders;26;13;10;3;29;77;75

N.Y. Rangers;28;13;12;3;29;80;88

Carolina;26;12;10;4;28;66;71

Pittsburgh;26;11;10;5;27;89;87

Philadelphia;25;11;12;2;24;76;88

New Jersey;26;9;12;5;23;75;91

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;28;19;8;1;39;90;67

Colorado;28;16;7;5;37;102;79

Winnipeg;27;17;8;2;36;94;78

Dallas;28;15;10;3;33;78;72

Minnesota;27;15;10;2;32;86;78

Chicago;28;9;14;5;23;77;104

St. Louis;25;9;13;3;21;74;85

Pacific Division

Calgary;28;17;9;2;36;100;82

Anaheim;29;14;10;5;33;70;83

San Jose;28;13;10;5;31;85;89

Vegas;29;15;13;1;31;87;81

Arizona;26;13;11;2;28;68;67

Edmonton;27;13;12;2;28;71;83

Vancouver;30;11;16;3;25;84;105

Los Angeles;28;10;17;1;21;59;84

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Winnipeg 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Florida 5, Boston 0

Calgary 9, Columbus 6

Pittsburgh 6, Colorado 3

Montreal 5, Ottawa 2

Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 5, SO

Toronto 4, Buffalo 3, OT

Vegas 5, Washington 3

Minnesota 3, Vancouver 2

Arizona 2, Los Angeles 1

GAMES TODAY

Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Carolina at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Detroit at Toronto, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;18;3;0;0;36;107;53

Central Ill.;11;11;2;0;24;82;85

Chicago;12;7;1;0;25;71;71

Ced. Rapids;10;10;2;0;22;69;71

Dubuque;9;9;1;2;21;74;74

Green Bay;8;10;2;1;19;62;80

Youngstown;8;9;0;3;19;61;72

Team USA;8;9;0;2;18;68;74

Madison;6;10;1;2;15;36;58

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;16;4;1;0;33;70;43

Sioux City;13;4;2;0;28;72;51

Waterloo;12;6;3;1;28;82;69

Des Moines;13;8;1;1;28;84;75

Fargo;11;7;1;2;25;66;68

Sioux Falls;9;7;2;1;21;61;73

Lincoln;6;10;3;1;16;56;75

Omaha;6;12;0;2;14;51;80

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago 3, Cedar Rapids 2

Des Moines 5, Sioux Falls 4, OT

GAMES FRIDAY

Madison at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

Dubuque at Muskegon

Green Bay at Cedar Rapids

Chicago at Des Moines

Sioux City at Lincoln

Fargo at Tri-City

GAMES SATURDAY

Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Dubuque at Muskegon

Sioux Falls at Sioux City

Omaha at Chicago

Madison at Green Bay

Des Moines at Lincoln

Fargo at Tri-City

GAME SUNDAY

Omaha at Central Illinois

Prep

MHSHL schedule

GAMES TODAY

Quad City at Dubuque

Des Moines Capitals at Cedar Rapids

GAME FRIDAY

Waterloo at Dubuque

