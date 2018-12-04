NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;29;21;7;1;43;114;85
Toronto;28;20;8;0;40;102;73
Buffalo;29;17;8;4;38;89;82
Boston;27;14;9;4;32;71;69
Montreal;28;13;10;5;31;88;90
Detroit;28;12;12;4;28;81;93
Florida;26;11;10;5;27;87;91
Ottawa;28;12;13;3;27;100;114
Metropolitan Division
Washington;27;15;9;3;33;98;88
Columbus;27;15;10;2;32;96;92
N.Y. Islanders;26;13;10;3;29;77;75
N.Y. Rangers;28;13;12;3;29;80;88
Carolina;26;12;10;4;28;66;71
Pittsburgh;26;11;10;5;27;89;87
Philadelphia;25;11;12;2;24;76;88
New Jersey;26;9;12;5;23;75;91
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;28;19;8;1;39;90;67
Colorado;28;16;7;5;37;102;79
Winnipeg;27;17;8;2;36;94;78
Dallas;28;15;10;3;33;78;72
Minnesota;27;15;10;2;32;86;78
Chicago;28;9;14;5;23;77;104
St. Louis;25;9;13;3;21;74;85
Pacific Division
Calgary;28;17;9;2;36;100;82
Anaheim;29;14;10;5;33;70;83
San Jose;28;13;10;5;31;85;89
Vegas;29;15;13;1;31;87;81
Arizona;26;13;11;2;28;68;67
Edmonton;27;13;12;2;28;71;83
Vancouver;30;11;16;3;25;84;105
Los Angeles;28;10;17;1;21;59;84
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Winnipeg 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
Florida 5, Boston 0
Calgary 9, Columbus 6
Pittsburgh 6, Colorado 3
Montreal 5, Ottawa 2
Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 5, SO
Toronto 4, Buffalo 3, OT
Vegas 5, Washington 3
Minnesota 3, Vancouver 2
Arizona 2, Los Angeles 1
GAMES TODAY
Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.
Carolina at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Detroit at Toronto, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Florida, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, 9 p.m.
New Jersey at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;18;3;0;0;36;107;53
Central Ill.;11;11;2;0;24;82;85
Chicago;12;7;1;0;25;71;71
Ced. Rapids;10;10;2;0;22;69;71
Dubuque;9;9;1;2;21;74;74
Green Bay;8;10;2;1;19;62;80
Youngstown;8;9;0;3;19;61;72
Team USA;8;9;0;2;18;68;74
Madison;6;10;1;2;15;36;58
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;16;4;1;0;33;70;43
Sioux City;13;4;2;0;28;72;51
Waterloo;12;6;3;1;28;82;69
Des Moines;13;8;1;1;28;84;75
Fargo;11;7;1;2;25;66;68
Sioux Falls;9;7;2;1;21;61;73
Lincoln;6;10;3;1;16;56;75
Omaha;6;12;0;2;14;51;80
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago 3, Cedar Rapids 2
Des Moines 5, Sioux Falls 4, OT
GAMES FRIDAY
Madison at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Team USA
Dubuque at Muskegon
Green Bay at Cedar Rapids
Chicago at Des Moines
Sioux City at Lincoln
Fargo at Tri-City
GAMES SATURDAY
Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Dubuque at Muskegon
Sioux Falls at Sioux City
Omaha at Chicago
Madison at Green Bay
Des Moines at Lincoln
Fargo at Tri-City
GAME SUNDAY
Omaha at Central Illinois
Prep
MHSHL schedule
GAMES TODAY
Quad City at Dubuque
Des Moines Capitals at Cedar Rapids
GAME FRIDAY
Waterloo at Dubuque
