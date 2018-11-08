Try 1 month for 99¢
NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;16;12;3;1;25;59;42

Toronto;15;10;5;0;20;51;40

Montreal;16;8;5;3;19;53;51

Boston;15;8;5;2;18;44;39

Buffalo;16;8;6;2;18;49;49

Ottawa;16;6;7;3;15;55;67

Detroit;15;5;8;2;12;40;55

Florida;12;4;5;3;11;38;42

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;15;8;5;2;18;47;38

Washington;14;7;4;3;17;52;50

Columbus;15;8;6;1;17;50;52

Philadelphia;16;8;7;1;17;53;60

Carolina;16;7;7;2;16;44;48

Pittsburgh;14;6;5;3;15;47;47

N.Y. Rangers;15;7;7;1;15;43;47

New Jersey;13;6;6;1;13;42;43

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;15;12;3;0;24;51;31

Minnesota;15;9;4;2;20;46;41

Dallas;16;9;6;1;19;46;43

Winnipeg;14;8;5;1;17;41;38

Colorado;15;7;5;3;17;53;44

Chicago;16;6;7;3;15;49;60

St. Louis;13;5;5;3;13;46;48

Pacific Division

Vancouver;17;10;6;1;21;57;58

Calgary;16;9;6;1;19;54;53

San Jose;16;8;5;3;19;53;50

Edmonton;16;8;7;1;17;45;50

Anaheim;17;7;7;3;17;41;48

Arizona;14;7;6;1;15;41;34

Vegas;16;7;8;1;15;39;45

Los Angeles;15;5;9;1;11;33;49

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Vancouver 8, Boston 5

Florida 4, Edmonton 1

Philadelphia 5, Arizona 4, OT

Buffalo 6, Montreal 5, OT

Vegas 5, Ottawa 3

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Carolina 4, Chicago 3

Dallas 4, San Jose 3

Minnesota 3, Los Angeles 1

GAMES TODAY

New Jersey at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Chicago at Philadelphia, noon

Vancouver at Buffalo, noon

Nashville at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;10;1;0;0;20;52;30

Central Ill.;7;5;1;0;15;50;48

Ced. Rapids;6;3;2;0;14;35;33

Dubuque;6;5;1;1;14;45;46

Green Bay;6;6;1;0;13;42;45

Team USA;5;5;0;1;11;41;44

Youngstown;4;6;0;2;10;38;43

Chicago;4;6;1;0;9;37;50

Madison;2;6;0;2;6;19;33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;7;2;3;1;18;54;43

Des Moines;9;4;0;0;18;52;36

Tri-City;8;3;1;0;17;37;28

Sioux City;8;4;1;0;17;49;40

Sioux Falls;6;3;1;1;14;35;41

Fargo;5;5;0;2;12;36;40

Omaha;5;6;0;1;11;33;46

Lincoln;3;5;2;1;9;32;41

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Muskegon

Cedar Rapids at Sioux City

Central Illinois at Dubuque

Des Moines at Fargo

Sioux Falls at Lincoln

Green Bay at Madison

Tri-City at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Green Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Muskegon

Lincoln at Sioux City

Omaha at Cedar Rapids

Des Moines at Fargo

Chicago at Madison

Sioux Falls at Tri-City

Dubuque at Central Illinois

GAMES SUNDAY

Tri-City at Lincoln

Cedar Rapids at Omaha

Muskegon at Central Illinois

Prep

MHSHL schedule

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Ames, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Cedar Rapids

GAMES SATURDAY

Lincoln at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Cedar Rapids

Des Moines Oak Leafs at Omaha

Fremont at Dubuque

Sioux City at Quad City

Mason City at Des Moines Capitals

GAMES SUNDAY

Lincoln at Waterloo, 11 a.m.

Des Moines Oak Leafs at Omaha

Fremont at Dubuque

Sioux City at Quad City

