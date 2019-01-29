Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;49;37;10;2;76;199;140

Toronto;49;30;17;2;62;174;140

Montreal;51;28;18;5;61;154;149

Boston;50;27;17;6;60;146;132

Buffalo;49;25;18;6;56;145;148

Florida;48;20;20;8;48;152;170

Detroit;51;19;25;7;45;145;172

Ottawa;50;19;26;5;43;156;187

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;49;29;15;5;63;147;122

Washington;50;27;17;6;60;171;162

Columbus;49;28;18;3;59;158;151

Pittsburgh;49;26;17;6;58;172;152

Carolina;50;24;20;6;54;140;149

N.Y. Rangers;49;21;21;7;49;139;165

Philadelphia;50;21;23;6;48;143;170

New Jersey;49;19;23;7;45;146;167

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;50;32;16;2;66;172;140

Nashville;52;30;18;4;64;161;135

Minnesota;50;26;21;3;55;142;142

Dallas;49;24;21;4;52;126;128

Colorado;50;22;20;8;52;169;162

St. Louis;49;22;22;5;49;139;149

Chicago;51;18;24;9;45;156;190

Pacific Division

Calgary;51;33;13;5;71;190;145

San Jose;52;29;16;7;65;187;167

Vegas;52;29;19;4;62;157;140

Vancouver;51;23;22;6;52;147;161

Anaheim;51;21;21;9;51;120;153

Arizona;50;23;23;4;50;132;142

Edmonton;50;23;24;3;49;144;163

Los Angeles;50;20;26;4;44;114;150

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Winnipeg 4, Boston 3, SO

Buffalo 5, Columbus 4

Philadelphia 1, N.Y. Rangers 0

GAMES TODAY

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;27;8;2;1;57;153;97

Chicago;24;12;1;0;49;142;118

Dubuque;17;14;3;3;40;116;121

Youngstown;18;15;1;3;40;122;142

Ced. Rapids;17;14;2;2;38;107;102

Central Ill.;16;18;2;1;35;121;134

Team USA;15;13;2;3;35;128;127

Green Bay;14;17;4;1;33;107;133

Madison;8;22;3;2;21;67;126

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;29;8;1;1;60;139;90

Waterloo;24;10;3;1;52;146;110

Des Moines;23;11;1;3;50;136;112

Sioux Falls;22;10;3;1;48;129;118

Sioux City;18;12;5;1;42;110;106

Fargo;19;15;1;2;41;112;117

Omaha;11;19;2;4;28;88;132

Lincoln;9;23;3;2;23;104;142

GAMES TODAY

Cedar Rapids at Lincoln

Dubuque at Madison

GAME THURSDAY

Central Illinois at Sioux Falls

GAMES FRIDAY

Fargo at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Team USA

Muskegon at Sioux City

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids

Central Illinois at Des Moines

Youngstown at Green Bay

Lincoln at Sioux Falls

Madison at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Muskegon at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Sioux City

Green Bay at Cedar Rapids

Youngstown at Chicago

Tri-City at Des Moines

Fargo at Dubuque

Lincoln at Omaha

Prep

MHSHL

GAMES TODAY

Des Moines Capitals at Cedar Rapids

