NHL standings

(Final)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

z-Tampa Bay;82;62;16;4;128;325;222

x-Boston;82;49;24;9;107;259;215

x-Toronto;82;46;28;8;100;286;251

Montreal;82;44;30;8;96;249;236

Florida;82;36;32;14;86;267;280

Buffalo;82;33;39;10;76;226;271

Detroit;82;32;40;10;74;227;277

Ottawa;82;29;47;6;64;242;302

Metropolitan Division

y-Washington;82;48;26;8;104;278;249

x-N.Y. Islanders;82;48;27;7;103;228;196

x-Pittsburgh;82;44;26;12;100;273;241

x-Carolina;82;46;29;7;99;245;223

x-Columbus;82;47;31;4;98;258;232

Philadelphia;82;37;37;8;82;244;281

N.Y. Rangers;82;32;36;14;78;227;272

New Jersey;82;31;41;10;72;222;275

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

y-Nashville;82;47;29;6;100;240;214

x-Winnipeg;82;47;30;5;99;272;244

x-St. Louis;82;45;28;9;99;247;223

x-Dallas;82;43;32;7;93;210;202

x-Colorado;82;38;30;14;90;260;246

Chicago;82;36;34;12;84;270;292

Minnesota;82;37;36;9;83;211;237

Pacific Division

z-Calgary;82;50;25;7;107;289;227

x-San Jose;82;46;27;9;101;289;261

x-Vegas;82;43;32;7;93;249;230

Arizona;82;39;35;8;86;213;223

Vancouver;82;35;36;11;81;225;254

Anaheim;82;35;37;10;80;199;251

Edmonton;82;35;38;9;79;232;274

Los Angeles;82;31;42;9;71;202;263

x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division, z-clinched conference<

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

Winnipeg 4, Arizona 2

Edmonton 3, Calgary 1

Los Angeles 5, Vegas 2

San Jose 5, Colorado 2

Regular season ends

NHL playoffs

First round

(Best-of-seven)

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

x-Muskegon;40;16;3;1;84;224;163

x-Chicago;35;21;4;0;74;229;201

x-Youngstown;34;21;1;4;73;206;207

x-Ced. Rapids;34;21;3;2;73;179;158

x-Team USA;30;21;2;6;68;265;216

x-Dubuque;28;24;4;4;64;189;196

Central Ill.;24;31;3;2;53;178;216

Green Bay;18;33;6;3;45;166;242

Madison;14;37;5;4;37;137;242

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

x-Tri-City;44;12;3;1;92;223;139

x-Waterloo;37;16;5;2;81;224;170

x-Sioux Falls;37;16;5;2;81;225;189

x-Des Moines;34;21;1;4;73;198;167

x-Fargo;34;22;3;2;73;185;166

x-Sioux City;30;23;5;2;67;185;189

Omaha;26;26;4;4;60;150;190

Lincoln;11;42;3;4;29;145;257

x-clinched playoff berth

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Green Bay 4, Cedar Rapids 1

GAME THURSDAY

Muskegon at Team USA

GAMES FRIDAY

Dubuque at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

Fargo at Cedar Rapids

Central Illinois at Chicago

Madison at Green Bay

Sioux City at Sioux Falls

Des Moines at Tri-City

Lincoln at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.

Team USA at Youngstown

Chicago at Muskegon

Omaha at Lincoln

Green Bay at Madison

Des Moines at Sioux Falls

Sioux City at Tri-City

Cedar Rapids at Central Illinois

Regular season ends

College

NCAA Tournament

Frozen Four

GAMES THURSDAY

At Buffalo, N.Y.

National semifinals

Providence (24-11-6) vs. Minn.-Duluth (27-11-2), 4 p.m.

Denver (24-11-5) vs. UMass (30-9-0, 7:30 p.m.

GAME SATURDAY, APRIL 13

National championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

