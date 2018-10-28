Try 1 month for 99¢
NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;11;8;3;0;16;41;34

Tampa Bay;10;7;2;1;15;33;27

Montreal;10;6;2;2;14;33;25

Boston;11;6;3;2;14;34;27

Buffalo;11;6;4;1;13;30;33

Ottawa;10;4;4;2;10;35;39

Florida;9;2;4;3;7;28;35

Detroit;11;2;7;2;6;25;43

Metropolitan Division

Pittsburgh;9;6;1;2;14;40;26

Carolina;11;6;4;1;13;34;31

Columbus;10;6;4;0;12;36;38

Washington;10;5;3;2;12;39;37

New Jersey;8;5;2;1;11;28;20

N.Y. Islanders;10;5;4;1;11;30;25

Philadelphia;11;4;7;0;8;32;46

N.Y. Rangers;11;3;7;1;7;28;38

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;11;8;3;0;16;38;28

Colorado;12;7;3;2;16;41;27

Winnipeg;12;7;4;1;15;35;32

Chicago;12;6;3;3;15;41;43

Minnesota;10;6;2;2;14;29;27

Dallas;10;5;5;0;10;30;29

St. Louis;10;3;4;3;9;36;39

Pacific Division

San Jose;11;6;3;2;14;38;32

Edmonton;10;6;3;1;13;29;30

Vancouver;12;6;6;0;12;31;40

Anaheim;12;5;5;2;12;30;34

Vegas;11;5;5;1;11;26;30

Calgary;11;5;5;1;11;36;40

Arizona;10;5;5;0;10;26;20

Los Angeles;11;3;7;1;7;22;39

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Arizona 7, Tampa Bay 1

Pittsburgh 5, Vancouver 0

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Los Angeles 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

N.Y. Islanders 2, Carolina 1

Detroit 4, Dallas 2

Edmonton 2, Chicago 1, OT

Vegas 4, Ottawa 3, OT

San Jose 4, Anaheim 3, OT

GAMES TODAY

Calgary at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;8;1;0;0;16;41;24

Central Ill.;6;3;1;0;13;40;35

Dubuque;5;4;1;1;12;40;37

Ced. Rapids;5;2;2;0;12;30;24

Team USA;5;4;0;1;11;37;38

Chicago;4;4;1;0;9;32;40

Green Bay;4;6;1;0;9;30;40

Madison;2;6;0;1;5;17;30

Youngstown;2;6;0;1;5;25;33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;8;1;1;0;17;33;19

Waterloo;5;1;3;1;14;39;33

Des Moines;7;4;0;0;14;40;34

Sioux Falls;6;1;1;1;14;34;32

Sioux City;6;4;0;0;12;37;31

Fargo;4;4;0;2;10;33;35

Lincoln;3;5;1;1;8;28;36

Omaha;3;5;0;1;7;22;37

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Team USA 8, Dubuque 3

GAME TUESDAY

Waterloo at Sioux City, 6:35 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

Team USA at Muskegon

GAMES FRIDAY

Dubuque at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Central Illinois at Youngstown

Madison at Cedar Rapids

Green Bay at Chicago

Tri-City at Des Moines

Sioux City at Fargo

Omaha at Lincoln

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.

Central Illinois at Youngstown

Omaha at Sioux City

Green Bay at Cedar Rapids

Muskegon at Chicago

Fargo at Sioux Falls

GAME SUNDAY

Sioux Falls at Des Moines

Prep

MHSHL standings

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;2;0;0;0;4;13;2

Kansas City;2;0;0;0;4;13;4

Sioux City;2;0;0;0;4;8;2

Omaha;1;0;0;0;2;7;0

Ced. Rapids;1;0;0;0;2;6;0

Quad City;1;0;0;0;2;2;0

Lincoln;1;0;0;0;2;3;2

Fremont;0;1;0;1;1;2;10

Ames;0;1;0;0;0;0;6

D.M. Oak Leafs;0;1;0;0;0;0;2

D.M. Capitals;0;2;0;0;0;2;8

Dubuque;0;2;0;0;0;4;13

Mason City;0;2;0;0;0;2;13

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 4, Mason City 1

JV: Waterloo 7, Mason City 1

Sioux City 5, Des Moines Capitals 1

JV: D.M. Capitals 3, Sioux City 1

Quad City 2, Des Moines Oak Leafs 0

JV: Quad City 3, D.M. Oak Leafs 0

Kansas City 9, Dubuque 3

JV: Kansas City 2, Dubuque 1

