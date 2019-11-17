clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;20;12;3;5;29;70;53

Montreal;20;11;5;4;26;72;62

Florida;20;10;5;5;25;74;74

Buffalo;20;10;7;3;23;59;59

Toronto;22;9;9;4;22;71;77

Tampa Bay;17;9;6;2;20;64;59

Ottawa;20;8;11;1;17;55;66

Detroit;22;7;12;3;17;51;82

Metropolitan Division

Washington;22;15;3;4;34;84;67

N.Y. Islanders;18;14;3;1;29;58;42

Carolina;20;12;7;1;25;70;59

Pittsburgh;20;11;7;2;24;67;50

Philadelphia;20;10;6;4;24;61;60

N.Y. Rangers;18;8;8;2;18;60;66

Columbus;19;7;8;4;18;45;63

New Jersey;19;7;8;4;18;50;69

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;21;12;4;5;29;62;61

Colorado;20;12;6;2;26;73;59

Winnipeg;21;12;8;1;25;59;64

Dallas;21;11;8;2;24;55;52

Chicago;20;9;7;4;22;61;59

Nashville;19;9;7;3;21;70;66

Minnesota;20;7;11;2;16;53;69

Pacific Division

Edmonton;22;13;6;3;29;71;61

Arizona;21;12;7;2;26;61;49

Vancouver;21;10;7;4;24;69;59

Vegas;22;10;9;3;23;68;65

Calgary;23;10;10;3;23;60;70

Anaheim;21;10;9;2;22;57;59

San Jose;21;10;10;1;21;63;73

Los Angeles;20;8;11;1;17;53;72

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

Colorado 5, Vancouver 4

San Jose 4, Detroit 3, SO

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Vegas 6, Calgary 0

Chicago 4, Buffalo 1

GAMES TODAY

Anaheim at Washington, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 8 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Montreal at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;11;3;1;0;23;48;34

Des Moines;9;6;0;1;19;60;56

Lincoln;8;6;1;1;18;54;55

Tri-City;7;7;2;1;17;42;50

Fargo;7;5;1;0;15;37;38

Sioux City;7;7;1;0;15;39;42

Omaha;5;7;3;0;13;42;45

Sioux Falls;2;10;2;0;6;34;65

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Chicago;12;3;1;0;25;72;45

Dubuque;10;2;1;0;21;40;27

Green Bay;9;6;1;1;20;62;51

Ced. Rapids;9;6;1;0;19;66;47

Youngstown;8;6;2;0;18;55;65

Muskegon;8;6;1;0;17;54;47

Team USA;8;6;0;0;16;59;56

Madison;2;13;1;0;5;34;74

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago 3, Sioux City 2, OT

Des Moines 5, Youngstown 2

Green Bay 8, Sioux Falls 1

GAMES FRIDAY

Dubuque at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Team USA

Cedar Rapids at Green Bay

Chicago at Madison

Fargo at Des Moines

Sioux Falls at Youngstown

Muskegon at Omaha

Team USA at Tri-City

GAMES SATURDAY

Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Youngstown

Sioux City at Team USA

Dubuque at Des Moines

Madison at Chicago

Fargo at Lincoln

Muskegon at Omaha

Team USA at Tri-City

Prep

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Lincoln;6;0;0;1;13;39;19

D.M. Oak Leafs;6;1;0;0;12;47;13

Ced. Rapids;6;1;0;0;12;35;14

Sioux City;5;1;0;0;10;51;4

Waterloo;4;0;1;0;9;28;14

D.M. Capitals;4;2;0;0;8;27;13

Dubuque;4;4;0;0;8;30;39

Quad City;3;3;0;1;7;20;17

Kansas City;3;1;0;0;6;22;5

Omaha;2;2;0;1;5;15;17

Boji;0;4;0;0;0;0;52

Fremont;0;6;0;0;0;5;28

Mason City;0;7;0;0;0;15;49

Ames;0;7;0;0;0;5;55

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

D.M. Oak Leafs;6;1;0;0;12;36;12

D.M. Capitals;5;1;0;0;10;19;6

Dubuque;5;3;0;0;10;25;22

Ced. Rapids;4;2;0;1;9;23;21

Sioux City;4;1;0;1;9;29;15

Waterloo;4;0;0;1;9;19;10

Kansas City;4;0;0;0;8;26;6

Lincoln;4;3;0;0;8;26;18

Quad City;3;4;0;0;6;22;23

Mason City;2;4;0;1;5;19;27

Omaha;1;3;0;1;3;9;16

Fremont;1;4;0;1;3;7;23

Boji;0;4;0;0;0;7;30

Ames;0;7;0;0;0;7;45

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 4, Omaha 1

JV: Waterloo 3, Omaha 1

Lincoln 7, Ames 2

JV: Lincoln 8, Ames 2

Quad City 6, Mason City 0

JV: Quad City 5, Mason City 3

Sioux City 8, Dubuque 0

JV: Dubuque 4, Sioux City 3, SO

D.M. Oak Leafs 6, Fremont 1

JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 3, Fremont 1

GAME TUESDAY

Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 8 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

Quad City at Cedar Rapids

GAMES FRIDAY

Fremont at Sioux City

D.M. Capitals at Ames

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Boji, 5 p.m.

Mason City at D.M. Oak Leafs

Quad City at Sioux City

Omaha at Kansas City

Ames at Dubuque

GAMES SUNDAY

Waterloo at Boji, 10 a.m.

Ames at Dubuque

Omaha at Kansas City

Quad City at Sioux City

