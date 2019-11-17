NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;20;12;3;5;29;70;53
Montreal;20;11;5;4;26;72;62
Florida;20;10;5;5;25;74;74
Buffalo;20;10;7;3;23;59;59
Toronto;22;9;9;4;22;71;77
Tampa Bay;17;9;6;2;20;64;59
Ottawa;20;8;11;1;17;55;66
Detroit;22;7;12;3;17;51;82
Metropolitan Division
Washington;22;15;3;4;34;84;67
N.Y. Islanders;18;14;3;1;29;58;42
Carolina;20;12;7;1;25;70;59
Pittsburgh;20;11;7;2;24;67;50
Philadelphia;20;10;6;4;24;61;60
N.Y. Rangers;18;8;8;2;18;60;66
Columbus;19;7;8;4;18;45;63
New Jersey;19;7;8;4;18;50;69
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;21;12;4;5;29;62;61
Colorado;20;12;6;2;26;73;59
Winnipeg;21;12;8;1;25;59;64
Dallas;21;11;8;2;24;55;52
Chicago;20;9;7;4;22;61;59
Nashville;19;9;7;3;21;70;66
Minnesota;20;7;11;2;16;53;69
Pacific Division
Edmonton;22;13;6;3;29;71;61
Arizona;21;12;7;2;26;61;49
Vancouver;21;10;7;4;24;69;59
Vegas;22;10;9;3;23;68;65
Calgary;23;10;10;3;23;60;70
Anaheim;21;10;9;2;22;57;59
San Jose;21;10;10;1;21;63;73
Los Angeles;20;8;11;1;17;53;72
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
Colorado 5, Vancouver 4
San Jose 4, Detroit 3, SO
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Vegas 6, Calgary 0
Chicago 4, Buffalo 1
GAMES TODAY
Anaheim at Washington, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 8 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Montreal at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Florida, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Boston at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;11;3;1;0;23;48;34
Des Moines;9;6;0;1;19;60;56
Lincoln;8;6;1;1;18;54;55
Tri-City;7;7;2;1;17;42;50
Fargo;7;5;1;0;15;37;38
Sioux City;7;7;1;0;15;39;42
Omaha;5;7;3;0;13;42;45
Sioux Falls;2;10;2;0;6;34;65
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Chicago;12;3;1;0;25;72;45
Dubuque;10;2;1;0;21;40;27
Green Bay;9;6;1;1;20;62;51
Ced. Rapids;9;6;1;0;19;66;47
Youngstown;8;6;2;0;18;55;65
Muskegon;8;6;1;0;17;54;47
Team USA;8;6;0;0;16;59;56
Madison;2;13;1;0;5;34;74
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago 3, Sioux City 2, OT
Des Moines 5, Youngstown 2
Green Bay 8, Sioux Falls 1
GAMES FRIDAY
Dubuque at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Team USA
Cedar Rapids at Green Bay
Chicago at Madison
Fargo at Des Moines
Sioux Falls at Youngstown
Muskegon at Omaha
Team USA at Tri-City
GAMES SATURDAY
Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Youngstown
Sioux City at Team USA
Dubuque at Des Moines
Madison at Chicago
Fargo at Lincoln
Muskegon at Omaha
Team USA at Tri-City
Prep
MHSHL standings
VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Lincoln;6;0;0;1;13;39;19
D.M. Oak Leafs;6;1;0;0;12;47;13
Ced. Rapids;6;1;0;0;12;35;14
Sioux City;5;1;0;0;10;51;4
Waterloo;4;0;1;0;9;28;14
D.M. Capitals;4;2;0;0;8;27;13
Dubuque;4;4;0;0;8;30;39
Quad City;3;3;0;1;7;20;17
Kansas City;3;1;0;0;6;22;5
Omaha;2;2;0;1;5;15;17
Boji;0;4;0;0;0;0;52
Fremont;0;6;0;0;0;5;28
Mason City;0;7;0;0;0;15;49
Ames;0;7;0;0;0;5;55
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
D.M. Oak Leafs;6;1;0;0;12;36;12
D.M. Capitals;5;1;0;0;10;19;6
Dubuque;5;3;0;0;10;25;22
Ced. Rapids;4;2;0;1;9;23;21
Sioux City;4;1;0;1;9;29;15
Waterloo;4;0;0;1;9;19;10
Kansas City;4;0;0;0;8;26;6
Lincoln;4;3;0;0;8;26;18
Quad City;3;4;0;0;6;22;23
Mason City;2;4;0;1;5;19;27
Omaha;1;3;0;1;3;9;16
Fremont;1;4;0;1;3;7;23
Boji;0;4;0;0;0;7;30
Ames;0;7;0;0;0;7;45
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 4, Omaha 1
JV: Waterloo 3, Omaha 1
Lincoln 7, Ames 2
JV: Lincoln 8, Ames 2
Quad City 6, Mason City 0
JV: Quad City 5, Mason City 3
Sioux City 8, Dubuque 0
JV: Dubuque 4, Sioux City 3, SO
D.M. Oak Leafs 6, Fremont 1
JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 3, Fremont 1
GAME TUESDAY
Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 8 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
Quad City at Cedar Rapids
GAMES FRIDAY
Fremont at Sioux City
D.M. Capitals at Ames
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Boji, 5 p.m.
Mason City at D.M. Oak Leafs
Quad City at Sioux City
Omaha at Kansas City
Ames at Dubuque
GAMES SUNDAY
Waterloo at Boji, 10 a.m.
Ames at Dubuque
Omaha at Kansas City
Quad City at Sioux City
