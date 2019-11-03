NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;13;10;1;2;22;46;27
Buffalo;15;9;4;2;20;45;40
Florida;14;7;3;4;18;51;51
Toronto;15;7;5;3;17;53;52
Montreal;14;7;5;2;16;51;45
Tampa Bay;13;6;5;2;14;44;47
Detroit;15;4;10;1;9;33;57
Ottawa;12;3;8;1;7;31;42
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;16;11;2;3;25;64;49
N.Y. Islanders;13;10;3;0;20;40;29
Carolina;14;9;4;1;19;49;38
Pittsburgh;14;8;5;1;17;47;33
Philadelphia;13;6;5;2;14;43;45
Columbus;14;5;6;3;13;34;50
N.Y. Rangers;11;5;5;1;11;35;36
New Jersey;12;3;5;4;10;36;50
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;15;9;3;3;21;47;46
Colorado;14;8;4;2;18;48;39
Nashville;14;8;4;2;18;54;42
Winnipeg;15;8;7;0;16;43;49
Dallas;16;7;8;1;15;37;41
Chicago;13;4;6;3;11;31;40
Minnesota;14;4;9;1;9;33;49
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Edmonton;15;10;4;1;21;44;38
Vancouver;14;9;3;2;20;53;34
Anaheim;16;9;6;1;19;43;39
Vegas;15;8;5;2;18;49;45
Calgary;17;8;7;2;18;48;50
Arizona;13;8;4;1;17;38;28
Los Angeles;14;5;9;0;10;38;57
San Jose;15;4;10;1;9;36;56
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 4, Calgary 2
Chicago 3, Anaheim 2, OT
GAMES TODAY
Pittsburgh at Boston, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;8;2;1;0;17;36;22
Lincoln;7;3;1;1;16;47;38
Des Moines;6;4;0;1;13;40;40
Tri-City;5;6;1;1;12;29;36
Sioux City;5;5;0;0;10;26;26
Omaha;4;6;2;0;10;30;35
Fargo;4;4;1;0;9;23;30
Sioux Falls;2;7;1;0;5;25;43
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Dubuque;8;0;1;0;17;30;20
Chicago;8;3;1;0;17;51;38
Muskegon;7;4;1;0;15;47;35
Team USA;7;5;0;0;14;52;48
Youngstown;6;4;2;0;14;42;54
Green Bay;6;6;0;1;13;39;41
Ced. Rapids;6;6;0;0;12;53;41
Madison;2;10;0;0;4;29;52
SUNDAY'S RESULT
Waterloo 2, Madison 1
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Muskegon
Fargo at Cedar Rapids
Chicago at Madison
Omaha at Lincoln
Des Moines at Tri-City
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Muskegon
Madison at Chicago
Fargo at Dubuque
Youngstown at Sioux City
Sioux Falls at Lincoln
Des Moines at Tri-City
GAME SUNDAY, NOV. 10
Youngstown at Sioux City
Prep
MHSHL
;W;L:OTL;SOL:Pts:GF;GA
DM Oak Leafs;3;0;0;0;6;26;1
Kansas City;2;0;0;0;4;18;0
DM Capitals;2;0;0;0;4;9;1
Dubuque;2;0;0;0;4;17;10
Omaha;2;0;0;0;4;8;3
Waterloo;1;0;1;0;3;9;9
Lincoln;1;0;0;1;3;9;9
Sioux City;1;1;0;0;2;5;4
Cedar Rapids;1;1;0;0;2;4;5
Quad City;0;2;0;0;0;3;8
Mason City;0;2;0;0;0;10;17
Fremont;0;2;0;0;0;1;9
Ames;0;3;0;0;0;1;22
Boji;0;2;0;0;0;0;22
Junior Varsity
;W;L:OTL;SOL:Pts:GF;GA
DM Oak Leafs;3;0;0;0;6;21;8
Kansas City;2;0;0;0;4;14;1
Waterloo;1;0;0;1;3;8;7
DM Capitals;1;1;0;0;2;7;3
Mason City;1;1;0;0;2;7;5
Cedar Rapids;1;1;0;0;2;8;6
Quad City;1;1;0;0;2;6;5
Omaha;1;1;0;0;2;5;6
Dubuque;1;1;0;0;2;5;7
Sioux City;1;1;0;0;2;6;8
Fremont;1;1;0;0;2;3;7
Lincoln;1;1;0;0;2;7;8
Boji;0;2;0;0;0;6;15
Ames;0;3;0;0;0;3;20
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Lincoln 4, Waterloo 3 OT
JV: Lincoln 3, Waterloo 2 OT
Des Moines Capitals 3, Fremont 1
JV: Fremont 3, DM 2
Des Moines Oak Leafs 13, Boji 0
JV: Oak Leafs 6, Boji 4
Kansas City 8, Ames 0
JV: Kansas City 8, Ames 0
Dubuque 10, Mason City 5
JV: Dubuque 3, Mason City 2
Omaha 5, Quad City 2
JV: Quad City 3, Omaha 1
Sioux City 3, Cedar Rapids 0
JV: Cedar Rapids 6, Sioux City 0
GAME TUESDAY
Cedar Rapids at Dubuque
GAME THURSDAY
Omaha at Lincoln
GAMES FRIDAY
Des Moines Oak Leafs at Waterloo, 8 p.m.
Boji at Sioux City
Mason City at Des Moines Capitals
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.