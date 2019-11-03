clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;13;10;1;2;22;46;27

Buffalo;15;9;4;2;20;45;40

Florida;14;7;3;4;18;51;51

Toronto;15;7;5;3;17;53;52

Montreal;14;7;5;2;16;51;45

Tampa Bay;13;6;5;2;14;44;47

Detroit;15;4;10;1;9;33;57

Ottawa;12;3;8;1;7;31;42

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;16;11;2;3;25;64;49

N.Y. Islanders;13;10;3;0;20;40;29

Carolina;14;9;4;1;19;49;38

Pittsburgh;14;8;5;1;17;47;33

Philadelphia;13;6;5;2;14;43;45

Columbus;14;5;6;3;13;34;50

N.Y. Rangers;11;5;5;1;11;35;36

New Jersey;12;3;5;4;10;36;50

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;15;9;3;3;21;47;46

Colorado;14;8;4;2;18;48;39

Nashville;14;8;4;2;18;54;42

Winnipeg;15;8;7;0;16;43;49

Dallas;16;7;8;1;15;37;41

Chicago;13;4;6;3;11;31;40

Minnesota;14;4;9;1;9;33;49

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Edmonton;15;10;4;1;21;44;38

Vancouver;14;9;3;2;20;53;34

Anaheim;16;9;6;1;19;43;39

Vegas;15;8;5;2;18;49;45

Calgary;17;8;7;2;18;48;50

Arizona;13;8;4;1;17;38;28

Los Angeles;14;5;9;0;10;38;57

San Jose;15;4;10;1;9;36;56

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 4, Calgary 2

Chicago 3, Anaheim 2, OT

GAMES TODAY

Pittsburgh at Boston, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;8;2;1;0;17;36;22

Lincoln;7;3;1;1;16;47;38

Des Moines;6;4;0;1;13;40;40

Tri-City;5;6;1;1;12;29;36

Sioux City;5;5;0;0;10;26;26

Omaha;4;6;2;0;10;30;35

Fargo;4;4;1;0;9;23;30

Sioux Falls;2;7;1;0;5;25;43

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Dubuque;8;0;1;0;17;30;20

Chicago;8;3;1;0;17;51;38

Muskegon;7;4;1;0;15;47;35

Team USA;7;5;0;0;14;52;48

Youngstown;6;4;2;0;14;42;54

Green Bay;6;6;0;1;13;39;41

Ced. Rapids;6;6;0;0;12;53;41

Madison;2;10;0;0;4;29;52

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Waterloo 2, Madison 1

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Muskegon

Fargo at Cedar Rapids

Chicago at Madison

Omaha at Lincoln

Des Moines at Tri-City

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Muskegon

Madison at Chicago

Fargo at Dubuque

Youngstown at Sioux City

Sioux Falls at Lincoln

Des Moines at Tri-City

GAME SUNDAY, NOV. 10

Youngstown at Sioux City

Prep 

MHSHL

;W;L:OTL;SOL:Pts:GF;GA

DM Oak Leafs;3;0;0;0;6;26;1

Kansas City;2;0;0;0;4;18;0

DM Capitals;2;0;0;0;4;9;1

Dubuque;2;0;0;0;4;17;10

Omaha;2;0;0;0;4;8;3

Waterloo;1;0;1;0;3;9;9

Lincoln;1;0;0;1;3;9;9

Sioux City;1;1;0;0;2;5;4

Cedar Rapids;1;1;0;0;2;4;5

Quad City;0;2;0;0;0;3;8

Mason City;0;2;0;0;0;10;17

Fremont;0;2;0;0;0;1;9

Ames;0;3;0;0;0;1;22

Boji;0;2;0;0;0;0;22

Junior Varsity

;W;L:OTL;SOL:Pts:GF;GA

DM Oak Leafs;3;0;0;0;6;21;8

Kansas City;2;0;0;0;4;14;1

Waterloo;1;0;0;1;3;8;7

DM Capitals;1;1;0;0;2;7;3

Mason City;1;1;0;0;2;7;5

Cedar Rapids;1;1;0;0;2;8;6

Quad City;1;1;0;0;2;6;5

Omaha;1;1;0;0;2;5;6

Dubuque;1;1;0;0;2;5;7

Sioux City;1;1;0;0;2;6;8

Fremont;1;1;0;0;2;3;7

Lincoln;1;1;0;0;2;7;8

Boji;0;2;0;0;0;6;15

Ames;0;3;0;0;0;3;20

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Lincoln 4, Waterloo 3 OT

JV: Lincoln 3, Waterloo 2 OT

Des Moines Capitals 3, Fremont 1

JV: Fremont 3, DM 2

Des Moines Oak Leafs 13, Boji 0

JV: Oak Leafs 6, Boji 4

Kansas City 8, Ames 0

JV: Kansas City 8, Ames 0

Dubuque 10, Mason City 5

JV: Dubuque 3, Mason City 2

Omaha 5, Quad City 2

JV: Quad City 3, Omaha 1

Sioux City 3, Cedar Rapids 0

JV: Cedar Rapids 6, Sioux City 0

GAME TUESDAY

Cedar Rapids at Dubuque

GAME THURSDAY

Omaha at Lincoln

GAMES FRIDAY

Des Moines Oak Leafs at Waterloo, 8 p.m.

Boji at Sioux City

Mason City at Des Moines Capitals

