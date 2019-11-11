NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;17;11;3;3;25;60;43
Toronto;19;9;6;4;22;64;62
Montreal;17;9;5;3;21;61;54
Florida;17;8;4;5;21;62;63
Buffalo;17;9;6;2;20;50;48
Tampa Bay;15;8;5;2;18;52;52
Ottawa;17;6;10;1;13;47;59
Detroit;19;6;12;1;13;42;72
Metropolitan Division
Washington;19;13;2;4;30;77;59
N.Y. Islanders;16;12;3;1;25;49;35
Philadelphia;17;10;5;2;22;56;52
Pittsburgh;17;10;6;1;21;58;44
Carolina;18;10;7;1;21;61;52
N.Y. Rangers;15;7;6;2;16;51;51
Columbus;17;6;8;3;15;40;58
New Jersey;16;5;7;4;14;42;61
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;18;12;3;3;27;57;51
Colorado;17;10;5;2;22;62;49
Nashville;17;9;5;3;21;65;54
Winnipeg;18;10;7;1;21;51;54
Dallas;18;8;8;2;18;43;45
Chicago;17;6;7;4;16;45;53
Minnesota;17;6;10;1;13;46;60
Pacific Division
Edmonton;19;12;5;2;26;58;48
Calgary;20;10;7;3;23;59;58
Arizona;18;10;6;2;22;53;44
Vancouver;18;9;6;3;21;58;47
Vegas;19;9;7;3;21;56;56
Anaheim;18;9;8;1;19;47;49
San Jose;18;7;10;1;15;48;64
Los Angeles;17;5;11;1;11;43;66
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
Colorado 4, Columbus 2
St. Louis 3, Calgary 2, OT
San Jose 2, Nashville 1, SO
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Florida 6, N.Y. Rangers 5, SO
Winnipeg 3, Dallas 2, OT
New Jersey 2, Vancouver 1
Detroit 3, Vegas 2
Chicago 5, Toronto 4
Philadelphia 3, Boston 2, SO
Edmonton 6, Anaheim 2
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Carolina 8, Ottawa 2
Arizona 4, Washington 3, SO
GAMES TODAY
Florida at Boston, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Ottawa at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;9;3;1;0;19;40;28
Lincoln;8;4;1;1;18;53;47
Des Moines;7;5;0;1;15;50;49
Tri-City;6;7;1;1;14;38;46
Sioux City;6;6;0;0;12;29;31
Omaha;5;6;2;0;12;36;37
Fargo;5;5;1;0;11;27;35
Sioux Falls;2;7;2;0;6;28;47
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Chicago;10;3;1;0;21;63;40
Dubuque;8;2;1;0;17;33;25
Muskegon;8;5;1;0;17;53;44
Ced. Rapids;8;6;0;0;16;61;44
Youngstown;7;5;2;0;16;47;57
Green Bay;7;6;1;1;16;48;47
Team USA;7;5;0;0;14;52;48
Madison;2;12;0;0;4;31;64
SUNDAY'S RESULT
Youngstown 4, Sioux City 1
GAME THURSDAY
Madison at Fargo
GAMES FRIDAY
Omaha at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Des Moines at Team USA
Lincoln at Cedar Rapids
Tri-City at Dubuque
Sioux Falls at Sioux City
Madison at Fargo
GAMES SATURDAY
Omaha at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Team USA at Youngstown
Des Moines at Muskegon
Tri-City at Cedar Rapids
Lincoln at Dubuque
Chicago at Sioux City
Green Bay at Sioux Falls
GAMES SUNDAY
Chicago at Sioux City
Des Moines at Youngstown
Green Bay at Sioux Falls
Prep
MHSHL standings
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Lincoln;4;0;0;1;9;24;17
Ced. Rapids;4;1;0;0;8;28;9
D.M. Oak Leafs;4;1;0;0;8;36;12
Dubuque;4;1;0;0;8;27;19
Sioux City;3;1;0;0;6;35;4
Kansas City;3;1;0;0;6;22;5
D.M. Capitals;3;2;0;0;6;17;12
Waterloo;2;0;1;0;5;19;11
Omaha;2;0;0;1;5;12;8
Quad City;1;2;0;1;3;8;12
Fremont;0;4;0;0;0;4;17
Mason City;0;5;0;0;0;13;39
Ames;0;4;0;0;0;2;30
Boji;0;4;0;0;0;0;52
JV standings
;W;L;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Kansas City;4;0;0;8;26;6
D.M. Oak Leafs;4;1;0;8;28;11
D.M. Capitals;4;1;0;8;16;6
Dubuque;4;1;0;8;19;12
Sioux City;3;1;0;6;21;9
Mason City;2;2;1;5;16;17
Ced. Rapids;2;2;1;5;18;20
Waterloo;2;0;1;5;11;7
Lincoln;2;3;0;4;11;14
Omaha;1;1;1;3;6;8
Fremont;1;2;1;3;6;15
Quad City;1;3;0;2;11;17
Boji;0;4;0;0;7;30
Ames;0;4;0;0;3;27
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Dubuque 4, Fremont 1
JV: Dubuque 5, Fremont 1
Cedar Rapids 9, Mason City 1
JV: Cedar Rapids 2, Mason City 1
Kansas City 4, Quad City 3
JV: Kansas City 4, Quad City 2
Lincoln 6, D.M. Capitals 3
JV: D.M. Capitals 2, Lincoln 0
GAME THURSDAY
Dubuque at Cedar Rapids
GAMES FRIDAY
Ames at D.M. Capitals
Cedar Rapids at Quad City
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Omaha, 6:30 p.m.
Dubuque at Sioux City
Lincoln at Ames
Fremont at D.M. Oak Leafs
Mason City at Quad City
GAMES SUNDAY
Waterloo at Omaha, noon
Lincoln at Ames
Mason City at Quad City
Dubuque at Sioux City
Fremont at D.M. Oak Leafs
