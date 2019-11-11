clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;17;11;3;3;25;60;43

Toronto;19;9;6;4;22;64;62

Montreal;17;9;5;3;21;61;54

Florida;17;8;4;5;21;62;63

Buffalo;17;9;6;2;20;50;48

Tampa Bay;15;8;5;2;18;52;52

Ottawa;17;6;10;1;13;47;59

Detroit;19;6;12;1;13;42;72

Metropolitan Division

Washington;19;13;2;4;30;77;59

N.Y. Islanders;16;12;3;1;25;49;35

Philadelphia;17;10;5;2;22;56;52

Pittsburgh;17;10;6;1;21;58;44

Carolina;18;10;7;1;21;61;52

N.Y. Rangers;15;7;6;2;16;51;51

Columbus;17;6;8;3;15;40;58

New Jersey;16;5;7;4;14;42;61

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;18;12;3;3;27;57;51

Colorado;17;10;5;2;22;62;49

Nashville;17;9;5;3;21;65;54

Winnipeg;18;10;7;1;21;51;54

Dallas;18;8;8;2;18;43;45

Chicago;17;6;7;4;16;45;53

Minnesota;17;6;10;1;13;46;60

Pacific Division

Edmonton;19;12;5;2;26;58;48

Calgary;20;10;7;3;23;59;58

Arizona;18;10;6;2;22;53;44

Vancouver;18;9;6;3;21;58;47

Vegas;19;9;7;3;21;56;56

Anaheim;18;9;8;1;19;47;49

San Jose;18;7;10;1;15;48;64

Los Angeles;17;5;11;1;11;43;66

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

Colorado 4, Columbus 2

St. Louis 3, Calgary 2, OT

San Jose 2, Nashville 1, SO

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Florida 6, N.Y. Rangers 5, SO

Winnipeg 3, Dallas 2, OT

New Jersey 2, Vancouver 1

Detroit 3, Vegas 2

Chicago 5, Toronto 4

Philadelphia 3, Boston 2, SO

Edmonton 6, Anaheim 2

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Carolina 8, Ottawa 2

Arizona 4, Washington 3, SO

GAMES TODAY

Florida at Boston, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Ottawa at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;9;3;1;0;19;40;28

Lincoln;8;4;1;1;18;53;47

Des Moines;7;5;0;1;15;50;49

Tri-City;6;7;1;1;14;38;46

Sioux City;6;6;0;0;12;29;31

Omaha;5;6;2;0;12;36;37

Fargo;5;5;1;0;11;27;35

Sioux Falls;2;7;2;0;6;28;47

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Chicago;10;3;1;0;21;63;40

Dubuque;8;2;1;0;17;33;25

Muskegon;8;5;1;0;17;53;44

Ced. Rapids;8;6;0;0;16;61;44

Youngstown;7;5;2;0;16;47;57

Green Bay;7;6;1;1;16;48;47

Team USA;7;5;0;0;14;52;48

Madison;2;12;0;0;4;31;64

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Youngstown 4, Sioux City 1

GAME THURSDAY

Madison at Fargo

GAMES FRIDAY

Omaha at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Des Moines at Team USA

Lincoln at Cedar Rapids

Tri-City at Dubuque

Sioux Falls at Sioux City

Madison at Fargo

GAMES SATURDAY

Omaha at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Team USA at Youngstown

Des Moines at Muskegon

Tri-City at Cedar Rapids

Lincoln at Dubuque

Chicago at Sioux City

Green Bay at Sioux Falls

GAMES SUNDAY

Chicago at Sioux City

Des Moines at Youngstown

Green Bay at Sioux Falls

Prep

MHSHL standings

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Lincoln;4;0;0;1;9;24;17

Ced. Rapids;4;1;0;0;8;28;9

D.M. Oak Leafs;4;1;0;0;8;36;12

Dubuque;4;1;0;0;8;27;19

Sioux City;3;1;0;0;6;35;4

Kansas City;3;1;0;0;6;22;5

D.M. Capitals;3;2;0;0;6;17;12

Waterloo;2;0;1;0;5;19;11

Omaha;2;0;0;1;5;12;8

Quad City;1;2;0;1;3;8;12

Fremont;0;4;0;0;0;4;17

Mason City;0;5;0;0;0;13;39

Ames;0;4;0;0;0;2;30

Boji;0;4;0;0;0;0;52

JV standings

;W;L;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Kansas City;4;0;0;8;26;6

D.M. Oak Leafs;4;1;0;8;28;11

D.M. Capitals;4;1;0;8;16;6

Dubuque;4;1;0;8;19;12

Sioux City;3;1;0;6;21;9

Mason City;2;2;1;5;16;17

Ced. Rapids;2;2;1;5;18;20

Waterloo;2;0;1;5;11;7

Lincoln;2;3;0;4;11;14

Omaha;1;1;1;3;6;8

Fremont;1;2;1;3;6;15

Quad City;1;3;0;2;11;17

Boji;0;4;0;0;7;30

Ames;0;4;0;0;3;27

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Dubuque 4, Fremont 1

JV: Dubuque 5, Fremont 1

Cedar Rapids 9, Mason City 1

JV: Cedar Rapids 2, Mason City 1

Kansas City 4, Quad City 3

JV: Kansas City 4, Quad City 2

Lincoln 6, D.M. Capitals 3

JV: D.M. Capitals 2, Lincoln 0

GAME THURSDAY

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids

GAMES FRIDAY

Ames at D.M. Capitals

Cedar Rapids at Quad City

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Omaha, 6:30 p.m.

Dubuque at Sioux City

Lincoln at Ames

Fremont at D.M. Oak Leafs

Mason City at Quad City

GAMES SUNDAY

Waterloo at Omaha, noon

Lincoln at Ames

Mason City at Quad City

Dubuque at Sioux City

Fremont at D.M. Oak Leafs

