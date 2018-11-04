Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;14;10;3;1;21;50;38

Toronto;14;9;5;0;18;48;39

Montreal;13;7;4;2;16;41;37

Boston;13;7;4;2;16;37;30

Buffalo;15;7;6;2;16;43;44

Ottawa;14;5;6;3;13;45;59

Detroit;14;4;8;2;10;37;53

Florida;11;3;5;3;9;34;41

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;13;8;4;1;17;42;30

Pittsburgh;12;6;3;3;15;45;40

Columbus;14;7;6;1;15;46;51

Carolina;14;6;6;2;14;39;41

Washington;12;5;4;3;13;46;47

Philadelphia;14;6;7;1;13;43;54

N.Y. Rangers;14;6;7;1;13;38;44

New Jersey;11;5;5;1;11;34;35

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;14;11;3;0;22;47;30

Minnesota;13;8;3;2;18;40;36

Winnipeg;14;8;5;1;17;41;38

Colorado;14;7;4;3;17;52;40

Dallas;13;8;5;0;16;40;34

Chicago;15;6;6;3;15;46;56

St. Louis;12;4;5;3;11;42;47

Pacific Division

Calgary;15;9;5;1;19;52;50

Vancouver;15;9;6;0;18;47;50

Edmonton;13;8;4;1;17;40;37

San Jose;14;7;4;3;17;46;43

Anaheim;15;6;6;3;15;37;42

Arizona;12;7;5;0;14;35;24

Vegas;14;6;7;1;13;33;39

Los Angeles;13;4;8;1;9;28;45

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Calgary 5, Chicago 3

Vegas 3, Carolina 0

Los Angeles 4, Columbus 1

San Jose 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 1

Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Anaheim 3, Columbus 2, OT

GAMES TODAY

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 6 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 8 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Dallas at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;10;1;0;0;20;52;30

Central Ill.;7;4;1;0;15;48;45

Ced. Rapids;6;3;2;0;14;35;33

Dubuque;6;5;1;1;14;45;46

Green Bay;6;6;1;0;13;42;45

Team USA;5;5;0;1;11;41;44

Chicago;4;6;1;0;9;37;50

Youngstown;3;6;0;2;8;35;41

Madison;2;6;0;2;6;19;33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;7;2;3;1;18;54;43

Des Moines;9;4;0;0;18;52;36

Tri-City;8;2;1;0;17;35;24

Sioux City;8;4;1;0;17;49;40

Sioux Falls;6;3;1;1;14;35;41

Fargo;5;5;0;2;12;36;40

Omaha;4;6;0;1;9;29;44

Lincoln;3;5;2;1;9;32;41

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Des Moines 7, Sioux Falls 0

GAME TODAY

Central Illinois at Youngstown

GAME TUESDAY

Omaha at Tri-City

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Muskegon

Cedar Rapids at Sioux City

Central Illinois at Dubuque

Des Moines at Fargo

Sioux Falls at Lincoln

Green Bay at Madison

Tri-City at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Green Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Muskegon

Lincoln at Sioux City

Omaha at Cedar Rapids

Des Moines at Fargo

Chicago at Madison

Sioux Falls at Tri-City

Dubuque at Central Illinois

GAMES SUNDAY

Tri-City at Lincoln

Cedar Rapids at Omaha

Muskegon at Central Illinois

Prep

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;5;0;0;0;10;27;6

Quad City;4;0;0;0;8;12;4

Sioux City;3;1;1;0;7;13;8

Lincoln;3;0;0;0;6;19;5

Kansas City;2;1;1;0;5;15;9

Ced. Rapids;2;2;0;0;4;14;9

D.M. Oak Leafs;2;2;0;0;4;13;10

Fremont;1;1;1;0;3;3;10

D.M. Capitals;1;2;0;0;2;11;8

Omaha;1;2;0;0;2;8;10

Ames;0;3;0;0;0;0;17

Mason City;0;3;0;0;0;5;22

Dubuque;0;4;0;0;0;7;29

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

D.M. Capitals;3;0;0;0;6;9;5

Lincoln;3;0;0;0;6;14;4

Omaha;3;0;0;0;6;8;3

D.M. Oak Leafs;3;1;0;0;6;15;9

Quad City;3;1;0;0;6;10;8

Sioux City;3;2;0;0;6;14;8

Ced. Rapids;2;2;0;0;4;7;9

Kansas City;2;2;0;0;4;8;9

Waterloo;2;3;0;0;4;15;12

Ames;0;2;0;1;1;6;13

Fremont;0;2;0;1;1;5;13

Mason City;0;3;0;0;0;5;15

Dubuque;0;4;0;0;0;5;13

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 4, Omaha 1

JV: Omaha 4, Waterloo 1

Sioux City 3, Cedar Rapids 2

JV: Sioux City 5, Cedar Rapids 0

Quad City 3, Kansas City 1

JV: Quad City 4, Kansas City 2

Lincoln 10, Dubuque 1

JV: Lincoln 3, Dubuque 1

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Ames, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Cedar Rapids

GAMES SATURDAY

Lincoln at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Cedar Rapids

Des Moines Oak Leafs at Omaha

Fremont at Dubuque

Sioux City at Quad City

Mason City at Des Moines Capitals

GAMES SUNDAY

Lincoln at Waterloo, 11 a.m.

Des Moines Oak Leafs at Omaha

Fremont at Dubuque

Sioux City at Quad City

