NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

z-Tampa Bay;74;57;13;4;118;292;195

Boston;73;44;20;9;97;221;185

Toronto;74;44;25;5;93;263;221

Montreal;73;38;28;7;83;215;213

Florida;73;32;29;12;76;236;246

Buffalo;73;31;33;9;71;202;237

Detroit;73;26;37;10;62;198;249

Ottawa;73;25;42;6;56;217;270

Metropolitan Division

Washington;74;43;23;8;94;256;231

N.Y. Islanders;73;42;24;7;91;206;178

Pittsburgh;74;39;24;11;89;251;223

Carolina;72;40;25;7;87;215;198

Columbus;73;40;29;4;84;222;214

Philadelphia;73;35;30;8;78;223;244

N.Y. Rangers;73;28;32;13;69;204;244

New Jersey;74;27;38;9;63;205;253

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;73;44;25;4;92;249;213

Nashville;74;42;27;5;89;222;195

St. Louis;73;38;27;8;84;214;200

Dallas;73;38;29;6;82;185;180

Minnesota;74;34;31;9;77;200;217

Colorado;73;32;29;12;76;232;224

Chicago;72;32;30;10;74;243;263

Pacific Division

x-Calgary;73;45;21;7;97;260;208

x-San Jose;73;43;22;8;94;261;229

Vegas;73;41;27;5;87;227;203

Arizona;73;36;31;6;78;196;204

Vancouver;74;32;32;10;74;206;229

Edmonton;73;32;34;7;71;206;244

Anaheim;75;30;36;9;69;173;230

Los Angeles;72;25;39;8;58;170;230

x-clinched playoff spot, z-clinched conference

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 4, Buffalo 2

Tampa Bay 5, Washington 4, OT

Vancouver 7, Ottawa 4

Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 0

GAMES TODAY

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Florida, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Minnesota at Washington, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

USHL

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Dubuque 3, Madison 2

