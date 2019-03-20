NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
z-Tampa Bay;74;57;13;4;118;292;195
Boston;73;44;20;9;97;221;185
Toronto;74;44;25;5;93;263;221
Montreal;73;38;28;7;83;215;213
Florida;73;32;29;12;76;236;246
Buffalo;73;31;33;9;71;202;237
Detroit;73;26;37;10;62;198;249
Ottawa;73;25;42;6;56;217;270
Metropolitan Division
Washington;74;43;23;8;94;256;231
N.Y. Islanders;73;42;24;7;91;206;178
Pittsburgh;74;39;24;11;89;251;223
Carolina;72;40;25;7;87;215;198
Columbus;73;40;29;4;84;222;214
Philadelphia;73;35;30;8;78;223;244
N.Y. Rangers;73;28;32;13;69;204;244
New Jersey;74;27;38;9;63;205;253
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;73;44;25;4;92;249;213
Nashville;74;42;27;5;89;222;195
St. Louis;73;38;27;8;84;214;200
Dallas;73;38;29;6;82;185;180
Minnesota;74;34;31;9;77;200;217
Colorado;73;32;29;12;76;232;224
Chicago;72;32;30;10;74;243;263
Pacific Division
x-Calgary;73;45;21;7;97;260;208
x-San Jose;73;43;22;8;94;261;229
Vegas;73;41;27;5;87;227;203
Arizona;73;36;31;6;78;196;204
Vancouver;74;32;32;10;74;206;229
Edmonton;73;32;34;7;71;206;244
Anaheim;75;30;36;9;69;173;230
Los Angeles;72;25;39;8;58;170;230
x-clinched playoff spot, z-clinched conference
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Toronto 4, Buffalo 2
Tampa Bay 5, Washington 4, OT
Vancouver 7, Ottawa 4
Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 0
GAMES TODAY
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Boston at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Florida, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vegas, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Minnesota at Washington, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
USHL
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
Dubuque 3, Madison 2
