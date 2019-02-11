NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;56;41;11;4;86;217;156
Toronto;55;34;18;3;71;195;157
Boston;56;31;17;8;70;162;145
Montreal;56;31;18;7;69;172;162
Buffalo;55;27;21;7;61;162;170
Florida;54;23;23;8;54;168;189
Detroit;56;21;28;7;49;156;186
Ottawa;55;21;29;5;47;172;201
Metropolitan Division
N.Y. Islanders;55;33;16;6;72;160;133
Washington;56;31;18;7;69;192;180
Columbus;54;31;20;3;65;177;167
Pittsburgh;56;29;20;7;65;193;173
Carolina;56;28;22;6;62;163;163
Philadelphia;56;25;24;7;57;162;186
N.Y. Rangers;55;24;23;8;56;156;182
New Jersey;55;21;26;8;50;159;186
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;56;35;18;3;73;194;160
Nashville;58;33;20;5;71;180;151
Dallas;55;28;22;5;61;142;140
St. Louis;54;27;22;5;59;155;159
Minnesota;56;27;24;5;59;156;162
Colorado;55;22;22;11;55;180;183
Chicago;56;23;24;9;55;182;203
Pacific Division
San Jose;57;34;16;7;75;210;177
Calgary;55;34;15;6;74;202;161
Vegas;57;31;22;4;66;170;157
Vancouver;57;25;25;7;57;164;181
Edmonton;55;24;26;5;53;159;184
Arizona;55;24;26;5;53;145;161
Los Angeles;56;23;28;5;51;136;171
Anaheim;56;21;26;9;51;127;182
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 6, Los Angeles 4
Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 1
San Jose 7, Vancouver 2
GAMES TODAY
Washington at Columbus, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Florida, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 9 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.
USHL
MONDAY'S RESULT
Dubuque 5, Madison 4
Prep
MHSHL
MONDAY'S RESULT
Quad City 4, Dubuque 1
JV: Dubuque 7, Quad City 2
GAME WEDNESDAY
Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7 p.m.
