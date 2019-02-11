Try 1 month for 99¢
NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;56;41;11;4;86;217;156

Toronto;55;34;18;3;71;195;157

Boston;56;31;17;8;70;162;145

Montreal;56;31;18;7;69;172;162

Buffalo;55;27;21;7;61;162;170

Florida;54;23;23;8;54;168;189

Detroit;56;21;28;7;49;156;186

Ottawa;55;21;29;5;47;172;201

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;55;33;16;6;72;160;133

Washington;56;31;18;7;69;192;180

Columbus;54;31;20;3;65;177;167

Pittsburgh;56;29;20;7;65;193;173

Carolina;56;28;22;6;62;163;163

Philadelphia;56;25;24;7;57;162;186

N.Y. Rangers;55;24;23;8;56;156;182

New Jersey;55;21;26;8;50;159;186

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;56;35;18;3;73;194;160

Nashville;58;33;20;5;71;180;151

Dallas;55;28;22;5;61;142;140

St. Louis;54;27;22;5;59;155;159

Minnesota;56;27;24;5;59;156;162

Colorado;55;22;22;11;55;180;183

Chicago;56;23;24;9;55;182;203

Pacific Division

San Jose;57;34;16;7;75;210;177

Calgary;55;34;15;6;74;202;161

Vegas;57;31;22;4;66;170;157

Vancouver;57;25;25;7;57;164;181

Edmonton;55;24;26;5;53;159;184

Arizona;55;24;26;5;53;145;161

Los Angeles;56;23;28;5;51;136;171

Anaheim;56;21;26;9;51;127;182

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 6, Los Angeles 4

Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 1

San Jose 7, Vancouver 2

GAMES TODAY

Washington at Columbus, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 9 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

USHL

MONDAY'S RESULT

Dubuque 5, Madison 4

Prep

MHSHL

MONDAY'S RESULT

Quad City 4, Dubuque 1

JV: Dubuque 7, Quad City 2

GAME WEDNESDAY

Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7 p.m.

