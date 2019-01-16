Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;47;36;9;2;74;191;133

Toronto;45;28;15;2;58;161;128

Boston;47;26;16;5;57;136;123

Montreal;48;26;17;5;57;146;142

Buffalo;47;24;17;6;54;137;140

Detroit;48;18;23;7;43;136;161

Florida;45;17;20;8;42;139;165

Ottawa;47;18;24;5;41;148;180

Metropolitan Division

Columbus;46;28;15;3;59;152;140

Washington;46;27;14;5;59;157;139

N.Y. Islanders;45;26;15;4;56;136;118

Pittsburgh;46;25;15;6;56;163;137

Carolina;46;22;19;5;49;125;136

N.Y. Rangers;46;19;20;7;45;132;159

New Jersey;46;18;21;7;43;137;157

Philadelphia;47;18;23;6;42;134;167

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;46;30;14;2;62;160;129

Nashville;48;28;16;4;60;152;124

Dallas;47;23;20;4;50;121;124

Colorado;47;21;18;8;50;159;152

Minnesota;46;23;20;3;49;131;134

St. Louis;45;20;20;5;45;126;137

Chicago;48;16;23;9;41;142;179

Pacific Division

Calgary;48;30;13;5;65;176;137

San Jose;49;28;14;7;63;175;149

Vegas;49;28;17;4;60;147;131

Edmonton;47;23;21;3;49;136;148

Vancouver;48;21;21;6;48;138;151

Anaheim;47;19;19;9;47;113;143

Arizona;46;21;22;3;45;122;133

Los Angeles;47;18;25;4;40;107;139

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Ottawa 5, Colorado 2

Philadelphia 4, Boston 3

Buffalo 4, Calgary 3, OT

Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2, SO

Arizona 6, San Jose 3

GAMES TODAY

St. Louis at Boston, 6 p.m.

New Jersey vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Montreal at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

USHL

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Sioux Falls 3, Fargo 2

Prep

MHSHL

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Des Moines Oak Leafs 7, Mason City 1

JV: Mason City 6, D.M. Oak Leafs 3

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments