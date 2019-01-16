NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;47;36;9;2;74;191;133
Toronto;45;28;15;2;58;161;128
Boston;47;26;16;5;57;136;123
Montreal;48;26;17;5;57;146;142
Buffalo;47;24;17;6;54;137;140
Detroit;48;18;23;7;43;136;161
Florida;45;17;20;8;42;139;165
Ottawa;47;18;24;5;41;148;180
Metropolitan Division
Columbus;46;28;15;3;59;152;140
Washington;46;27;14;5;59;157;139
N.Y. Islanders;45;26;15;4;56;136;118
Pittsburgh;46;25;15;6;56;163;137
Carolina;46;22;19;5;49;125;136
N.Y. Rangers;46;19;20;7;45;132;159
New Jersey;46;18;21;7;43;137;157
Philadelphia;47;18;23;6;42;134;167
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;46;30;14;2;62;160;129
Nashville;48;28;16;4;60;152;124
Dallas;47;23;20;4;50;121;124
Colorado;47;21;18;8;50;159;152
Minnesota;46;23;20;3;49;131;134
St. Louis;45;20;20;5;45;126;137
Chicago;48;16;23;9;41;142;179
Pacific Division
Calgary;48;30;13;5;65;176;137
San Jose;49;28;14;7;63;175;149
Vegas;49;28;17;4;60;147;131
Edmonton;47;23;21;3;49;136;148
Vancouver;48;21;21;6;48;138;151
Anaheim;47;19;19;9;47;113;143
Arizona;46;21;22;3;45;122;133
Los Angeles;47;18;25;4;40;107;139
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Ottawa 5, Colorado 2
Philadelphia 4, Boston 3
Buffalo 4, Calgary 3, OT
Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2, SO
Arizona 6, San Jose 3
GAMES TODAY
St. Louis at Boston, 6 p.m.
New Jersey vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Montreal at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
USHL
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
Sioux Falls 3, Fargo 2
Prep
MHSHL
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Des Moines Oak Leafs 7, Mason City 1
JV: Mason City 6, D.M. Oak Leafs 3
