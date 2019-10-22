clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Buffalo;10;8;1;1;17;38;24

Boston;9;6;1;2;14;26;20

Toronto;11;5;4;2;12;40;39

Florida;9;4;2;3;11;30;33

Montreal;9;4;3;2;10;34;30

Tampa Bay;8;4;3;1;9;29;27

Detroit;9;3;6;0;6;21;33

Ottawa;8;1;6;1;3;17;29

Metropolitan Division

Washington;11;7;2;2;16;41;34

Carolina;9;6;3;0;12;30;25

Pittsburgh;10;6;4;0;12;34;27

N.Y. Islanders;8;5;3;0;10;21;20

Columbus;9;4;3;2;10;22;29

Philadelphia;7;3;3;1;7;21;21

New Jersey;8;2;4;2;6;19;31

N.Y. Rangers;7;2;4;1;5;19;25

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Colorado;9;7;1;1;15;36;24

Nashville;9;5;3;1;11;38;32

St. Louis;9;4;2;3;11;27;30

Winnipeg;11;5;6;0;10;30;36

Dallas;11;3;7;1;7;23;32

Chicago;7;2;3;2;6;19;22

Minnesota;9;3;6;0;6;21;32

Pacific Division

Edmonton;10;7;2;1;15;31;24

Vegas;11;7;4;0;14;36;28

Vancouver;9;6;3;0;12;30;19

Anaheim;10;6;4;0;12;24;22

Arizona;8;5;2;1;11;24;15

Calgary;11;5;5;1;11;29;32

Los Angeles;9;4;5;0;8;27;34

San Jose;9;3;5;1;7;24;32

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Arizona 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Buffalo 4, San Jose 3, OT

Boston 4, Toronto 2

Florida 4, Pittsburgh 2

Vancouver 5, Detroit 2

Los Angeles 3, Winnipeg 2

Minnesota 3, Edmonton 0

Nashville 6, Anaheim 1

Vegas 2, Chicago 1, SO

Washington 5, Calgary 3

GAMES TODAY

Detroit at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Arizona vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Florida at Calgary, 8 p.m.

USHL schedule

GAMES FRIDAY

Green Bay at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

Cedar Rapids at Madison

Lincoln at Sioux City

Chicago at Fargo

Tri-City at Omaha

Muskegon at Sioux Falls

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.

Dubuque at Team USA

Green Bay at Cedar Rapids

Lincoln at Sioux City

Chicago at Fargo

Tri-City at Omaha

Muskegon at Sioux Falls

GAME SUNDAY

Green Bay at Madison

