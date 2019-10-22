NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Buffalo;10;8;1;1;17;38;24
Boston;9;6;1;2;14;26;20
Toronto;11;5;4;2;12;40;39
Florida;9;4;2;3;11;30;33
Montreal;9;4;3;2;10;34;30
Tampa Bay;8;4;3;1;9;29;27
Detroit;9;3;6;0;6;21;33
Ottawa;8;1;6;1;3;17;29
Metropolitan Division
Washington;11;7;2;2;16;41;34
Carolina;9;6;3;0;12;30;25
Pittsburgh;10;6;4;0;12;34;27
N.Y. Islanders;8;5;3;0;10;21;20
Columbus;9;4;3;2;10;22;29
Philadelphia;7;3;3;1;7;21;21
New Jersey;8;2;4;2;6;19;31
N.Y. Rangers;7;2;4;1;5;19;25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Colorado;9;7;1;1;15;36;24
Nashville;9;5;3;1;11;38;32
St. Louis;9;4;2;3;11;27;30
Winnipeg;11;5;6;0;10;30;36
Dallas;11;3;7;1;7;23;32
Chicago;7;2;3;2;6;19;22
Minnesota;9;3;6;0;6;21;32
Pacific Division
Edmonton;10;7;2;1;15;31;24
Vegas;11;7;4;0;14;36;28
Vancouver;9;6;3;0;12;30;19
Anaheim;10;6;4;0;12;24;22
Arizona;8;5;2;1;11;24;15
Calgary;11;5;5;1;11;29;32
Los Angeles;9;4;5;0;8;27;34
San Jose;9;3;5;1;7;24;32
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Arizona 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Buffalo 4, San Jose 3, OT
Boston 4, Toronto 2
Florida 4, Pittsburgh 2
Vancouver 5, Detroit 2
Los Angeles 3, Winnipeg 2
Minnesota 3, Edmonton 0
Nashville 6, Anaheim 1
Vegas 2, Chicago 1, SO
Washington 5, Calgary 3
GAMES TODAY
Detroit at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Arizona vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Florida at Calgary, 8 p.m.
USHL schedule
GAMES FRIDAY
Green Bay at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Team USA
Cedar Rapids at Madison
Lincoln at Sioux City
Chicago at Fargo
Tri-City at Omaha
Muskegon at Sioux Falls
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.
Dubuque at Team USA
Green Bay at Cedar Rapids
Lincoln at Sioux City
Chicago at Fargo
Tri-City at Omaha
Muskegon at Sioux Falls
GAME SUNDAY
Green Bay at Madison
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.