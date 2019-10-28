clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Buffalo;13;9;2;2;20;44;33

Boston;11;8;1;2;18;36;24

Florida;12;5;3;4;14;43;48

Toronto;13;6;5;2;14;46;45

Tampa Bay;10;5;3;2;12;34;32

Montreal;11;5;4;2;12;41;36

Ottawa;11;3;7;1;7;29;37

Detroit;12;3;8;1;7;27;45

Metropolitan Division

Washington;13;8;2;3;19;50;43

N.Y. Islanders;11;8;3;0;16;34;27

Carolina;11;7;3;1;15;37;29

Pittsburgh;12;7;5;0;14;39;30

Columbus;11;5;4;2;12;30;39

Philadelphia;10;5;4;1;11;35;31

N.Y. Rangers;9;3;5;1;7;29;34

New Jersey;9;2;5;2;6;22;36

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Colorado;11;8;2;1;17;44;30

Nashville;11;7;3;1;15;45;34

St. Louis;12;6;3;3;15;37;39

Winnipeg;12;6;6;0;12;32;37

Dallas;13;4;8;1;9;25;36

Chicago;10;3;5;2;8;25;31

Minnesota;11;4;7;0;8;26;37

Pacific Division

Edmonton;12;8;3;1;17;37;33

Vegas;13;8;5;0;16;42;36

Arizona;11;7;3;1;15;34;24

Vancouver;11;7;3;1;15;42;27

Anaheim;13;7;6;0;14;32;31

Calgary;13;6;5;2;14;36;39

San Jose;12;4;7;1;9;31;43

Los Angeles;12;4;8;0;8;31;49

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Arizona 3, Buffalo 2, SO

Vancouver 7, Florida 2

GAMES TODAY

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Boston, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

USHL schedule

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Muskegon, 6:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Chicago

Omaha at Dubuque

Sioux City at Green Bay

Madison at Des Moines

Tri-City at Fargo

Cedar Rapids at Lincoln

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Muskegon

Lincoln at Des Moines

Cedar Rapids at Dubuque

Sioux City at Green Bay

Tri-City at Fargo

Sioux Falls at Omaha

GAME SUNDAY

Waterloo at Madison, 3:05 p.m.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments