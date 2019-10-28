NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Buffalo;13;9;2;2;20;44;33
Boston;11;8;1;2;18;36;24
Florida;12;5;3;4;14;43;48
Toronto;13;6;5;2;14;46;45
Tampa Bay;10;5;3;2;12;34;32
Montreal;11;5;4;2;12;41;36
Ottawa;11;3;7;1;7;29;37
Detroit;12;3;8;1;7;27;45
Metropolitan Division
Washington;13;8;2;3;19;50;43
N.Y. Islanders;11;8;3;0;16;34;27
Carolina;11;7;3;1;15;37;29
Pittsburgh;12;7;5;0;14;39;30
Columbus;11;5;4;2;12;30;39
Philadelphia;10;5;4;1;11;35;31
N.Y. Rangers;9;3;5;1;7;29;34
New Jersey;9;2;5;2;6;22;36
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Colorado;11;8;2;1;17;44;30
Nashville;11;7;3;1;15;45;34
St. Louis;12;6;3;3;15;37;39
Winnipeg;12;6;6;0;12;32;37
Dallas;13;4;8;1;9;25;36
Chicago;10;3;5;2;8;25;31
Minnesota;11;4;7;0;8;26;37
Pacific Division
Edmonton;12;8;3;1;17;37;33
Vegas;13;8;5;0;16;42;36
Arizona;11;7;3;1;15;34;24
Vancouver;11;7;3;1;15;42;27
Anaheim;13;7;6;0;14;32;31
Calgary;13;6;5;2;14;36;39
San Jose;12;4;7;1;9;31;43
Los Angeles;12;4;8;0;8;31;49
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Arizona 3, Buffalo 2, SO
Vancouver 7, Florida 2
GAMES TODAY
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Boston, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Florida at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
USHL schedule
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Muskegon, 6:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Chicago
Omaha at Dubuque
Sioux City at Green Bay
Madison at Des Moines
Tri-City at Fargo
Cedar Rapids at Lincoln
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Muskegon
Lincoln at Des Moines
Cedar Rapids at Dubuque
Sioux City at Green Bay
Tri-City at Fargo
Sioux Falls at Omaha
GAME SUNDAY
Waterloo at Madison, 3:05 p.m.
