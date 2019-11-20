clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;21;13;3;5;31;75;54

Florida;21;11;5;5;27;79;76

Montreal;22;11;6;5;27;75;69

Buffalo;21;10;8;3;23;60;63

Toronto;23;9;10;4;22;73;81

Ottawa;22;10;11;1;21;61;70

Tampa Bay;18;9;7;2;20;65;62

Detroit;23;7;13;3;17;54;86

Metropolitan Division

Washington;24;16;4;4;36;90;73

N.Y. Islanders;19;15;3;1;31;63;46

Carolina;21;13;7;1;27;74;61

Pittsburgh;21;11;7;3;25;71;55

Philadelphia;21;10;7;4;24;63;65

N.Y. Rangers;19;9;8;2;20;64;67

Columbus;20;8;8;4;20;50;65

New Jersey;20;7;9;4;18;51;74

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;22;13;4;5;31;65;62

Colorado;21;13;6;2;28;76;61

Winnipeg;22;13;8;1;27;61;65

Dallas;22;12;8;2;26;61;53

Chicago;21;9;8;4;22;63;63

Nashville;20;9;8;3;21;71;68

Minnesota;21;8;11;2;18;57;70

Pacific Division

Edmonton;23;14;6;3;31;76;63

Arizona;22;13;7;2;28;64;49

Vegas;23;11;9;3;25;72;67

Vancouver;22;10;8;4;24;70;65

Calgary;24;10;11;3;23;62;73

Anaheim;22;10;10;2;22;59;64

San Jose;22;10;11;1;21;65;78

Los Angeles;21;8;12;1;17;53;75

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Ottawa 2, Montreal 1, OT

N.Y. Rangers 4, Washington 1

GAMES TODAY

Buffalo at Boston, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Florida, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

USHL schedule

GAMES FRIDAY

Dubuque at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Team USA

Cedar Rapids at Green Bay

Chicago at Madison

Fargo at Des Moines

Sioux Falls at Youngstown

Muskegon at Omaha

Team USA at Tri-City

GAMES SATURDAY

Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Youngstown

Sioux City at Team USA

Dubuque at Des Moines

Madison at Chicago

Fargo at Lincoln

Muskegon at Omaha

Team USA at Tri-City

