NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;21;13;3;5;31;75;54
Florida;21;11;5;5;27;79;76
Montreal;22;11;6;5;27;75;69
Buffalo;21;10;8;3;23;60;63
Toronto;23;9;10;4;22;73;81
Ottawa;22;10;11;1;21;61;70
Tampa Bay;18;9;7;2;20;65;62
Detroit;23;7;13;3;17;54;86
Metropolitan Division
Washington;24;16;4;4;36;90;73
N.Y. Islanders;19;15;3;1;31;63;46
Carolina;21;13;7;1;27;74;61
Pittsburgh;21;11;7;3;25;71;55
Philadelphia;21;10;7;4;24;63;65
N.Y. Rangers;19;9;8;2;20;64;67
Columbus;20;8;8;4;20;50;65
New Jersey;20;7;9;4;18;51;74
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;22;13;4;5;31;65;62
Colorado;21;13;6;2;28;76;61
Winnipeg;22;13;8;1;27;61;65
Dallas;22;12;8;2;26;61;53
Chicago;21;9;8;4;22;63;63
Nashville;20;9;8;3;21;71;68
Minnesota;21;8;11;2;18;57;70
Pacific Division
Edmonton;23;14;6;3;31;76;63
Arizona;22;13;7;2;28;64;49
Vegas;23;11;9;3;25;72;67
Vancouver;22;10;8;4;24;70;65
Calgary;24;10;11;3;23;62;73
Anaheim;22;10;10;2;22;59;64
San Jose;22;10;11;1;21;65;78
Los Angeles;21;8;12;1;17;53;75
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Ottawa 2, Montreal 1, OT
N.Y. Rangers 4, Washington 1
GAMES TODAY
Buffalo at Boston, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Florida, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Calgary at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Arizona, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
USHL schedule
GAMES FRIDAY
Dubuque at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Team USA
Cedar Rapids at Green Bay
Chicago at Madison
Fargo at Des Moines
Sioux Falls at Youngstown
Muskegon at Omaha
Team USA at Tri-City
GAMES SATURDAY
Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Youngstown
Sioux City at Team USA
Dubuque at Des Moines
Madison at Chicago
Fargo at Lincoln
Muskegon at Omaha
Team USA at Tri-City
