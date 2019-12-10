NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;31;20;5;6;46;107;78
Buffalo;32;15;11;6;36;101;97
Florida;30;15;10;5;35;106;101
Montreal;31;14;11;6;34;101;103
Toronto;32;15;13;4;34;104;104
Tampa Bay;29;15;11;3;33;105;93
Ottawa;31;13;17;1;27;84;97
Detroit;32;7;22;3;17;67;129
Metropolitan Division
Washington;32;22;5;5;49;117;93
N.Y. Islanders;29;20;7;2;42;86;69
Philadelphia;30;17;8;5;39;96;85
Carolina;31;19;11;1;39;103;85
Pittsburgh;31;17;10;4;38;104;85
N.Y. Rangers;30;15;12;3;33;94;94
Columbus;30;12;14;4;28;76;93
New Jersey;30;9;16;5;23;74;111
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;32;18;8;6;42;94;88
Colorado;30;19;8;3;41;111;84
Winnipeg;31;19;10;2;40;92;83
Dallas;32;18;11;3;39;84;76
Nashville;29;14;10;5;33;98;93
Minnesota;31;14;12;5;33;92;101
Chicago;31;12;13;6;30;84;98
Pacific Division
Arizona;33;18;11;4;40;91;80
Edmonton;33;18;11;4;40;100;99
Calgary;33;17;12;4;38;91;98
Vegas;33;16;12;5;37;98;94
Vancouver;31;15;12;4;34;104;95
San Jose;33;15;16;2;32;89;114
Anaheim;31;13;14;4;30;82;92
Los Angeles;32;12;18;2;26;80;103
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Tampa Bay 2, Florida 1
Montreal 4, Pittsburgh 1
Buffalo 5, St. Louis 2
Nashville 3, San Jose 1
Winnipeg 5, Detroit 1
Anaheim 3, Minnesota 2, SO
Dallas 2, New Jersey 0
Calgary 5, Arizona 2
Carolina 6, Edmonton 3
Toronto 4, Vancouver 1
Vegas 5, Chicago 1
Los Angeles 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
GAMES TODAY
Boston at Washington, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
USHL schedule
GAME TODAY
Muskegon at Team USA
GAME THURSDAY
Fargo at Sioux City
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.
Team USA at Muskegon
Tri-City at Chicago
Dubuque at Green Bay
Youngstown at Madison
Fargo at Sioux City
Des Moines at Lincoln
Cedar Rapids at Sioux Falls
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Chicago
Green Bay at Dubuqe
Youngstown at Madison
Cedar Rapids at Sioux City
Des Moines at Lincoln
Fargo at Sioux Falls
