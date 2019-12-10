clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;31;20;5;6;46;107;78

Buffalo;32;15;11;6;36;101;97

Florida;30;15;10;5;35;106;101

Montreal;31;14;11;6;34;101;103

Toronto;32;15;13;4;34;104;104

Tampa Bay;29;15;11;3;33;105;93

Ottawa;31;13;17;1;27;84;97

Detroit;32;7;22;3;17;67;129

Metropolitan Division

Washington;32;22;5;5;49;117;93

N.Y. Islanders;29;20;7;2;42;86;69

Philadelphia;30;17;8;5;39;96;85

Carolina;31;19;11;1;39;103;85

Pittsburgh;31;17;10;4;38;104;85

N.Y. Rangers;30;15;12;3;33;94;94

Columbus;30;12;14;4;28;76;93

New Jersey;30;9;16;5;23;74;111

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;32;18;8;6;42;94;88

Colorado;30;19;8;3;41;111;84

Winnipeg;31;19;10;2;40;92;83

Dallas;32;18;11;3;39;84;76

Nashville;29;14;10;5;33;98;93

Minnesota;31;14;12;5;33;92;101

Chicago;31;12;13;6;30;84;98

Pacific Division

Arizona;33;18;11;4;40;91;80

Edmonton;33;18;11;4;40;100;99

Calgary;33;17;12;4;38;91;98

Vegas;33;16;12;5;37;98;94

Vancouver;31;15;12;4;34;104;95

San Jose;33;15;16;2;32;89;114

Anaheim;31;13;14;4;30;82;92

Los Angeles;32;12;18;2;26;80;103

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 2, Florida 1

Montreal 4, Pittsburgh 1

Buffalo 5, St. Louis 2

Nashville 3, San Jose 1

Winnipeg 5, Detroit 1

Anaheim 3, Minnesota 2, SO

Dallas 2, New Jersey 0

Calgary 5, Arizona 2

Carolina 6, Edmonton 3

Toronto 4, Vancouver 1

Vegas 5, Chicago 1

Los Angeles 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

GAMES TODAY

Boston at Washington, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

USHL schedule

GAME TODAY

Muskegon at Team USA

GAME THURSDAY

Fargo at Sioux City

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.

Team USA at Muskegon

Tri-City at Chicago

Dubuque at Green Bay

Youngstown at Madison

Fargo at Sioux City

Des Moines at Lincoln

Cedar Rapids at Sioux Falls

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Chicago

Green Bay at Dubuqe

Youngstown at Madison

Cedar Rapids at Sioux City

Des Moines at Lincoln

Fargo at Sioux Falls

