NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;44;25;8;11;61;146;113
Tampa Bay;42;25;13;4;54;156;127
Toronto;45;23;15;6;54;163;145
Florida;43;22;16;5;49;153;146
Buffalo;43;19;17;7;45;127;135
Montreal;44;18;19;7;43;139;143
Ottawa;43;16;22;5;37;118;149
Detroit;44;11;30;3;25;96;168
Metropolitan Division
Washington;45;30;10;5;65;163;133
N.Y. Islanders;42;27;12;3;57;120;108
Pittsburgh;43;26;12;5;57;146;116
Carolina;43;25;16;2;52;145;123
Philadelphia;44;23;15;6;52;140;136
Columbus;44;21;15;8;50;117;121
N.Y. Rangers;42;20;18;4;44;138;141
New Jersey;42;15;20;7;37;109;148
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;44;27;10;7;61;138;121
Dallas;43;25;14;4;54;117;105
Colorado;44;25;15;4;54;159;130
Winnipeg;44;24;16;4;52;137;134
Minnesota;43;20;17;6;46;133;144
Nashville;42;19;16;7;45;144;143
Chicago;44;19;19;6;44;128;143
Pacific Division
Arizona;45;25;16;4;54;133;114
Vegas;46;24;16;6;54;147;137
Edmonton;45;23;17;5;51;137;142
Calgary;45;23;17;5;51;125;135
Vancouver;43;23;16;4;50;143;134
San Jose;45;19;22;4;42;121;151
Anaheim;43;17;21;5;39;113;136
Los Angeles;45;17;24;4;38;113;142
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 3, Washington 2
Winnipeg 4, Toronto 3, SO
Dallas 2, Los Angeles 1
GAMES TODAY
Winnipeg at Boston, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Florida, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Arizona at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8 p.m.
USHL schedule
GAME TODAY
Muskegon at Green Bay
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Team USA
Dubuque at Chicago
Muskegon at Madison
Cedar Rapids at Des Moines
Sioux Falls at Lincoln
Fargo at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Team USA at Youngstown
Des Moines at Cedar Rapids
Chicago at Dubuque
Muskegon at Madison
Sioux Falls at Lincoln
Fargo at Omaha
GAME SUNDAY
Fargo at Sioux City
GAME TUESDAY
Tri-City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.