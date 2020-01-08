clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;44;25;8;11;61;146;113

Tampa Bay;42;25;13;4;54;156;127

Toronto;45;23;15;6;54;163;145

Florida;43;22;16;5;49;153;146

Buffalo;43;19;17;7;45;127;135

Montreal;44;18;19;7;43;139;143

Ottawa;43;16;22;5;37;118;149

Detroit;44;11;30;3;25;96;168

Metropolitan Division

Washington;45;30;10;5;65;163;133

N.Y. Islanders;42;27;12;3;57;120;108

Pittsburgh;43;26;12;5;57;146;116

Carolina;43;25;16;2;52;145;123

Philadelphia;44;23;15;6;52;140;136

Columbus;44;21;15;8;50;117;121

N.Y. Rangers;42;20;18;4;44;138;141

New Jersey;42;15;20;7;37;109;148

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;44;27;10;7;61;138;121

Dallas;43;25;14;4;54;117;105

Colorado;44;25;15;4;54;159;130

Winnipeg;44;24;16;4;52;137;134

Minnesota;43;20;17;6;46;133;144

Nashville;42;19;16;7;45;144;143

Chicago;44;19;19;6;44;128;143

Pacific Division

Arizona;45;25;16;4;54;133;114

Vegas;46;24;16;6;54;147;137

Edmonton;45;23;17;5;51;137;142

Calgary;45;23;17;5;51;125;135

Vancouver;43;23;16;4;50;143;134

San Jose;45;19;22;4;42;121;151

Anaheim;43;17;21;5;39;113;136

Los Angeles;45;17;24;4;38;113;142

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 3, Washington 2

Winnipeg 4, Toronto 3, SO

Dallas 2, Los Angeles 1

GAMES TODAY

Winnipeg at Boston, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Arizona at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8 p.m.

USHL schedule

GAME TODAY

Muskegon at Green Bay

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

Dubuque at Chicago

Muskegon at Madison

Cedar Rapids at Des Moines

Sioux Falls at Lincoln

Fargo at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Team USA at Youngstown

Des Moines at Cedar Rapids

Chicago at Dubuque

Muskegon at Madison

Sioux Falls at Lincoln

Fargo at Omaha

GAME SUNDAY

Fargo at Sioux City

GAME TUESDAY

Tri-City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments