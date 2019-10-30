NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;12;9;1;2;20;41;25
Buffalo;13;9;2;2;20;44;33
Florida;13;6;3;4;16;47;51
Toronto;14;6;5;3;15;49;49
Tampa Bay;12;6;4;2;14;42;42
Montreal;12;6;4;2;14;45;37
Detroit;13;4;8;1;9;30;46
Ottawa;11;3;7;1;7;29;37
Metropolitan Division
Washington;14;9;2;3;21;54;46
Carolina;12;8;3;1;17;39;30
N.Y. Islanders;11;8;3;0;16;34;27
Pittsburgh;13;8;5;0;16;46;31
Columbus;12;5;5;2;12;31;43
Philadelphia;11;5;5;1;11;36;38
N.Y. Rangers;10;4;5;1;9;33;35
New Jersey;10;2;5;3;7;28;43
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Colorado;12;8;2;2;18;47;34
Nashville;12;8;3;1;17;48;34
St. Louis;13;7;3;3;17;39;40
Winnipeg;13;6;7;0;12;36;44
Dallas;14;5;8;1;11;31;39
Chicago;11;3;6;2;8;25;34
Minnesota;13;4;9;0;8;30;45
Pacific Division
Edmonton;14;9;4;1;19;42;37
Vegas;13;8;5;0;16;42;36
Anaheim;14;8;6;0;16;39;35
Vancouver;11;7;3;1;15;42;27
Arizona;12;7;4;1;15;35;28
Calgary;14;6;6;2;14;37;41
San Jose;13;4;8;1;9;32;48
Los Angeles;12;4;8;0;8;31;49
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Tampa Bay 7, New Jersey 6, OT
Edmonton 4, Columbus 1
St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1
Florida 4, Colorado 3, OT
Montreal 4, Arizona 1
Vancouver at Los Angeles, late
GAMES TODAY
Calgary at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Vegas, 9 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
USHL schedule
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Muskegon, 6:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Chicago
Omaha at Dubuque
Sioux City at Green Bay
Madison at Des Moines
Tri-City at Fargo
Cedar Rapids at Lincoln
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Muskegon
Lincoln at Des Moines
Cedar Rapids at Dubuque
Sioux City at Green Bay
Tri-City at Fargo
Sioux Falls at Omaha
GAME SUNDAY
Waterloo at Madison, 3:05 p.m.
