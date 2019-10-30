clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;12;9;1;2;20;41;25

Buffalo;13;9;2;2;20;44;33

Florida;13;6;3;4;16;47;51

Toronto;14;6;5;3;15;49;49

Tampa Bay;12;6;4;2;14;42;42

Montreal;12;6;4;2;14;45;37

Detroit;13;4;8;1;9;30;46

Ottawa;11;3;7;1;7;29;37

Metropolitan Division

Washington;14;9;2;3;21;54;46

Carolina;12;8;3;1;17;39;30

N.Y. Islanders;11;8;3;0;16;34;27

Pittsburgh;13;8;5;0;16;46;31

Columbus;12;5;5;2;12;31;43

Philadelphia;11;5;5;1;11;36;38

N.Y. Rangers;10;4;5;1;9;33;35

New Jersey;10;2;5;3;7;28;43

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Colorado;12;8;2;2;18;47;34

Nashville;12;8;3;1;17;48;34

St. Louis;13;7;3;3;17;39;40

Winnipeg;13;6;7;0;12;36;44

Dallas;14;5;8;1;11;31;39

Chicago;11;3;6;2;8;25;34

Minnesota;13;4;9;0;8;30;45

Pacific Division

Edmonton;14;9;4;1;19;42;37

Vegas;13;8;5;0;16;42;36

Anaheim;14;8;6;0;16;39;35

Vancouver;11;7;3;1;15;42;27

Arizona;12;7;4;1;15;35;28

Calgary;14;6;6;2;14;37;41

San Jose;13;4;8;1;9;32;48

Los Angeles;12;4;8;0;8;31;49

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 7, New Jersey 6, OT

Edmonton 4, Columbus 1

St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1

Florida 4, Colorado 3, OT

Montreal 4, Arizona 1

Vancouver at Los Angeles, late

GAMES TODAY

Calgary at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 9 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

USHL schedule

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Muskegon, 6:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Chicago

Omaha at Dubuque

Sioux City at Green Bay

Madison at Des Moines

Tri-City at Fargo

Cedar Rapids at Lincoln

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Muskegon

Lincoln at Des Moines

Cedar Rapids at Dubuque

Sioux City at Green Bay

Tri-City at Fargo

Sioux Falls at Omaha

GAME SUNDAY

Waterloo at Madison, 3:05 p.m.

