clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;15;11;2;2;24;56;36

Buffalo;15;9;4;2;20;45;40

Toronto;16;8;5;3;19;56;53

Florida;14;7;3;4;18;51;51

Montreal;15;8;5;2;18;56;49

Tampa Bay;13;6;5;2;14;44;47

Ottawa;14;4;9;1;9;38;48

Detroit;16;4;11;1;9;34;63

Metropolitan Division

Washington;16;11;2;3;25;64;49

N.Y. Islanders;14;11;3;0;22;44;30

Carolina;15;9;5;1;19;50;42

Pittsburgh;15;8;6;1;17;51;39

Philadelphia;14;7;5;2;16;47;46

Columbus;15;5;7;3;13;35;52

New Jersey;13;4;5;4;12;38;51

N.Y. Rangers;12;5;6;1;11;37;42

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;16;10;3;3;23;49;47

Nashville;15;9;4;2;20;60;43

Colorado;15;8;5;2;18;49;43

Winnipeg;16;8;7;1;17;44;51

Dallas;17;8;8;1;17;41;42

Chicago;14;4;7;3;11;33;44

Minnesota;15;5;9;1;11;37;51

Pacific Division

Edmonton;16;10;4;2;22;46;41

Vancouver;15;9;3;3;21;54;36

Arizona;15;9;4;2;20;44;34

Vegas;16;9;5;2;20;51;46

Calgary;18;9;7;2;20;52;53

Anaheim;17;9;7;1;19;45;43

San Jose;16;5;10;1;11;40;58

Los Angeles;15;5;10;0;10;39;60

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 1

Philadelphia 4, Carolina 1

Vegas 2, Columbus 1

Montreal 5, Boston 4

Toronto 3, Los Angeles 1

New Jersey 2, Winnipeg 1, SO

Dallas 4, Colorado 1

Calgary 4, Arizona 3, OT

St. Louis 2, Vancouver 1, OT

San Jose 4, Chicago 2

Minnesota 4, Anaheim 2

GAMES TODAY

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

USHL schedule

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Muskegon

Fargo at Cedar Rapids

Chicago at Madison

Omaha at Lincoln

Des Moines at Tri-City

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Muskegon

Madison at Chicago

Fargo at Dubuque

Youngstown at Sioux City

Sioux Falls at Lincoln

Des Moines at Tri-City

GAME SUNDAY

Youngstown at Sioux City

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Load comments