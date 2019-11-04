NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;14;11;1;2;24;52;31
Buffalo;15;9;4;2;20;45;40
Florida;14;7;3;4;18;51;51
Toronto;15;7;5;3;17;53;52
Montreal;14;7;5;2;16;51;45
Tampa Bay;13;6;5;2;14;44;47
Ottawa;13;4;8;1;9;37;44
Detroit;16;4;11;1;9;34;63
Metropolitan Division
Washington;16;11;2;3;25;64;49
N.Y. Islanders;13;10;3;0;20;40;29
Carolina;14;9;4;1;19;49;38
Pittsburgh;15;8;6;1;17;51;39
Philadelphia;13;6;5;2;14;43;45
Columbus;14;5;6;3;13;34;50
N.Y. Rangers;12;5;6;1;11;37;42
New Jersey;12;3;5;4;10;36;50
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;15;9;3;3;21;47;46
Nashville;15;9;4;2;20;60;43
Colorado;14;8;4;2;18;48;39
Winnipeg;15;8;7;0;16;43;49
Dallas;16;7;8;1;15;37;41
Chicago;13;4;6;3;11;31;40
Minnesota;14;4;9;1;9;33;49
Pacific Division
Edmonton;16;10;4;2;22;46;41
Vancouver;14;9;3;2;20;53;34
Arizona;14;9;4;1;19;41;30
Anaheim;16;9;6;1;19;43;39
Vegas;15;8;5;2;18;49;45
Calgary;17;8;7;2;18;48;50
Los Angeles;14;5;9;0;10;38;57
San Jose;15;4;10;1;9;36;56
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 6, Pittsburgh 4
Ottawa 6, N.Y. Rangers 2
Nashville 6, Detroit 1
Arizona 3, Edmonton 2, OT
GAMES TODAY
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.
USHL schedule
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Muskegon
Fargo at Cedar Rapids
Chicago at Madison
Omaha at Lincoln
Des Moines at Tri-City
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Muskegon
Madison at Chicago
Fargo at Dubuque
Youngstown at Sioux City
Sioux Falls at Lincoln
Des Moines at Tri-City
GAME SUNDAY
Youngstown at Sioux City
