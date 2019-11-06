NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;15;11;2;2;24;56;36
Buffalo;15;9;4;2;20;45;40
Toronto;16;8;5;3;19;56;53
Florida;14;7;3;4;18;51;51
Montreal;15;8;5;2;18;56;49
Tampa Bay;13;6;5;2;14;44;47
Ottawa;14;4;9;1;9;38;48
Detroit;17;4;12;1;9;35;68
Metropolitan Division
Washington;16;11;2;3;25;64;49
N.Y. Islanders;14;11;3;0;22;44;30
Carolina;15;9;5;1;19;50;42
Pittsburgh;15;8;6;1;17;51;39
Philadelphia;14;7;5;2;16;47;46
N.Y. Rangers;13;6;6;1;13;42;43
Columbus;15;5;7;3;13;35;52
New Jersey;13;4;5;4;12;38;51
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;17;11;3;3;25;54;49
Nashville;15;9;4;2;20;60;43
Colorado;15;8;5;2;18;49;43
Winnipeg;16;8;7;1;17;44;51
Dallas;17;8;8;1;17;41;42
Chicago;14;4;7;3;11;33;44
Minnesota;15;5;9;1;11;37;51
Pacific Division
Edmonton;17;10;5;2;22;48;46
Vancouver;15;9;3;3;21;54;36
Arizona;15;9;4;2;20;44;34
Vegas;16;9;5;2;20;51;46
Calgary;18;9;7;2;20;52;53
Anaheim;17;9;7;1;19;45;43
San Jose;16;5;10;1;11;40;58
Los Angeles;15;5;10;0;10;39;60
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Rangers 5, Detroit 1
St. Louis 5, Edmonton 2
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Washington at Florida, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Arizona, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo at Stockholm, SWE, 1 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
USHL schedule
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Muskegon
Fargo at Cedar Rapids
Chicago at Madison
Omaha at Lincoln
Des Moines at Tri-City
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Muskegon
Madison at Chicago
Fargo at Dubuque
Youngstown at Sioux City
Sioux Falls at Lincoln
Des Moines at Tri-City
GAME SUNDAY
Youngstown at Sioux City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.