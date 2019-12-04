clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;28;20;3;5;45;101;65

Florida;27;13;9;5;31;96;97

Buffalo;28;13;10;5;31;85;83

Montreal;28;12;10;6;30;93;98

Toronto;30;13;13;4;30;95;101

Tampa Bay;25;13;9;3;29;91;81

Ottawa;29;12;16;1;25;76;91

Detroit;30;7;20;3;17;63;119

Metropolitan Division

Washington;30;21;4;5;47;112;86

N.Y. Islanders;26;18;6;2;38;77;63

Philadelphia;28;16;7;5;37;91;79

Pittsburgh;28;15;9;4;34;96;78

Carolina;28;16;11;1;33;88;78

N.Y. Rangers;26;13;10;3;29;84;87

Columbus;27;11;12;4;26;68;84

New Jersey;27;9;14;4;22;69;101

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;30;18;6;6;42;90;78

Colorado;27;17;8;2;36;100;76

Winnipeg;28;17;10;1;35;82;77

Dallas;29;15;11;3;33;76;73

Minnesota;28;13;11;4;30;83;88

Nashville;27;12;10;5;29;89;88

Chicago;27;10;12;5;25;74;85

Pacific Division

Edmonton;30;17;10;3;37;93;89

Arizona;29;16;9;4;36;82;69

Vegas;30;15;11;4;34;91;85

Vancouver;29;14;11;4;32;97;86

San Jose;29;15;13;1;31;84;96

Calgary;29;13;12;4;30;73;86

Anaheim;28;12;12;4;28;75;84

Los Angeles;29;11;16;2;24;73;96

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Colorado 3, Toronto 1

Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 0

Ottawa 5, Edmonton 2

Washington 3, Los Angeles 1

GAMES TODAY

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Vegas vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 8 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Chicago at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

USHL schedule

GAMES FRIDAY

Lincoln at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon at Dubuque

Cedar Rapids at Chicago

Green Bay at Madison

Sioux City at Des Moines

Sioux Falls at Omaha

Fargo at Tri-City

Team USA at Youngstown

GAMES SATURDAY

Lincoln at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

Sioux City at Des Moines

Chicago at Cedar Rapids

Muskegon at Dubuque

Green Bay at Madison

Sioux Falls at Omaha

Fargo at Tri-City

