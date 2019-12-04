NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;28;20;3;5;45;101;65
Florida;27;13;9;5;31;96;97
Buffalo;28;13;10;5;31;85;83
Montreal;28;12;10;6;30;93;98
Toronto;30;13;13;4;30;95;101
Tampa Bay;25;13;9;3;29;91;81
Ottawa;29;12;16;1;25;76;91
Detroit;30;7;20;3;17;63;119
Metropolitan Division
Washington;30;21;4;5;47;112;86
N.Y. Islanders;26;18;6;2;38;77;63
Philadelphia;28;16;7;5;37;91;79
Pittsburgh;28;15;9;4;34;96;78
Carolina;28;16;11;1;33;88;78
N.Y. Rangers;26;13;10;3;29;84;87
Columbus;27;11;12;4;26;68;84
New Jersey;27;9;14;4;22;69;101
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
St. Louis;30;18;6;6;42;90;78
Colorado;27;17;8;2;36;100;76
Winnipeg;28;17;10;1;35;82;77
Dallas;29;15;11;3;33;76;73
Minnesota;28;13;11;4;30;83;88
Nashville;27;12;10;5;29;89;88
Chicago;27;10;12;5;25;74;85
Pacific Division
Edmonton;30;17;10;3;37;93;89
Arizona;29;16;9;4;36;82;69
Vegas;30;15;11;4;34;91;85
Vancouver;29;14;11;4;32;97;86
San Jose;29;15;13;1;31;84;96
Calgary;29;13;12;4;30;73;86
Anaheim;28;12;12;4;28;75;84
Los Angeles;29;11;16;2;24;73;96
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Colorado 3, Toronto 1
Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 0
Ottawa 5, Edmonton 2
Washington 3, Los Angeles 1
GAMES TODAY
Arizona at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Vegas vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Montreal, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Calgary, 8 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Chicago at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Washington at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
USHL schedule
GAMES FRIDAY
Lincoln at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Muskegon at Dubuque
Cedar Rapids at Chicago
Green Bay at Madison
Sioux City at Des Moines
Sioux Falls at Omaha
Fargo at Tri-City
Team USA at Youngstown
GAMES SATURDAY
Lincoln at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Team USA
Sioux City at Des Moines
Chicago at Cedar Rapids
Muskegon at Dubuque
Green Bay at Madison
Sioux Falls at Omaha
Fargo at Tri-City
