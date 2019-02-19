Try 1 month for 99¢
NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;61;46;11;4;96;242;162

Boston;60;35;17;8;78;181;155

Toronto;59;36;19;4;76;208;167

Montreal;60;32;21;7;71;179;176

Buffalo;59;28;24;7;63;170;185

Florida;58;26;24;8;60;181;199

Detroit;60;23;29;8;54;168;199

Ottawa;59;22;32;5;49;186;219

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;58;35;17;6;76;169;138

Washington;60;33;20;7;73;202;191

Pittsburgh;60;32;21;7;71;210;187

Columbus;59;33;23;3;69;188;180

Carolina;60;31;23;6;68;174;167

Philadelphia;60;28;25;7;63;178;201

N.Y. Rangers;59;26;25;8;60;172;195

New Jersey;60;23;29;8;54;176;208

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

Winnipeg;59;36;19;4;76;202;171

Nashville;62;35;22;5;75;191;163

St. Louis;59;32;22;5;69;177;164

Dallas;59;29;25;5;63;148;154

Minnesota;60;27;27;6;60;164;180

Colorado;59;24;24;11;59;189;192

Chicago;60;25;26;9;59;200;223

Pacific Division

Calgary;59;36;16;7;79;217;176

San Jose;60;35;17;8;78;219;190

Vegas;61;32;25;4;68;180;172

Arizona;60;27;28;5;59;157;174

Vancouver;60;26;27;7;59;170;188

Anaheim;60;24;27;9;57;137;187

Edmonton;59;24;29;6;54;165;198

Los Angeles;59;23;30;6;52;143;182

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Florida 4, Buffalo 2

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 2

Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 3

N.Y. Rangers 2, Carolina 1

Montreal 3, Columbus 2

St. Louis 3, Toronto 2, OT

Anaheim 4, Minnesota 0

Nashville 5, Dallas 3

Arizona 3, Edmonton 2, SO

GAMES TODAY

Chicago at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 9 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

USHL

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Fargo 3, Sioux City 2

GAME THURSDAY

Muskegon at Central Illinois

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Lincoln, 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon at Team USA

Sioux Falls at Sioux City

Youngstown at Des Moines

Cedar Rapids at Dubuque

Green Bay at Madison

Chicago at Tri-City

Fargo at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Sioux City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Muskegon

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids

Youngstown at Des Moines

Central Illinois at Green Bay

Fargo at Lincoln

Omaha at Sioux Falls

Chicago at Tri-City

