NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;61;46;11;4;96;242;162
Boston;60;35;17;8;78;181;155
Toronto;59;36;19;4;76;208;167
Montreal;60;32;21;7;71;179;176
Buffalo;59;28;24;7;63;170;185
Florida;58;26;24;8;60;181;199
Detroit;60;23;29;8;54;168;199
Ottawa;59;22;32;5;49;186;219
Metropolitan Division
N.Y. Islanders;58;35;17;6;76;169;138
Washington;60;33;20;7;73;202;191
Pittsburgh;60;32;21;7;71;210;187
Columbus;59;33;23;3;69;188;180
Carolina;60;31;23;6;68;174;167
Philadelphia;60;28;25;7;63;178;201
N.Y. Rangers;59;26;25;8;60;172;195
New Jersey;60;23;29;8;54;176;208
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;59;36;19;4;76;202;171
Nashville;62;35;22;5;75;191;163
St. Louis;59;32;22;5;69;177;164
Dallas;59;29;25;5;63;148;154
Minnesota;60;27;27;6;60;164;180
Colorado;59;24;24;11;59;189;192
Chicago;60;25;26;9;59;200;223
Pacific Division
Calgary;59;36;16;7;79;217;176
San Jose;60;35;17;8;78;219;190
Vegas;61;32;25;4;68;180;172
Arizona;60;27;28;5;59;157;174
Vancouver;60;26;27;7;59;170;188
Anaheim;60;24;27;9;57;137;187
Edmonton;59;24;29;6;54;165;198
Los Angeles;59;23;30;6;52;143;182
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Florida 4, Buffalo 2
Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 2
Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 3
N.Y. Rangers 2, Carolina 1
Montreal 3, Columbus 2
St. Louis 3, Toronto 2, OT
Anaheim 4, Minnesota 0
Nashville 5, Dallas 3
Arizona 3, Edmonton 2, SO
GAMES TODAY
Chicago at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Vegas, 9 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Nashville, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
USHL
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Fargo 3, Sioux City 2
GAME THURSDAY
Muskegon at Central Illinois
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Lincoln, 7:05 p.m.
Muskegon at Team USA
Sioux Falls at Sioux City
Youngstown at Des Moines
Cedar Rapids at Dubuque
Green Bay at Madison
Chicago at Tri-City
Fargo at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Sioux City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Madison at Muskegon
Dubuque at Cedar Rapids
Youngstown at Des Moines
Central Illinois at Green Bay
Fargo at Lincoln
Omaha at Sioux Falls
Chicago at Tri-City
