clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;27;19;3;5;43;99;65

Florida;26;13;8;5;31;94;93

Buffalo;28;13;10;5;31;85;83

Toronto;28;13;11;4;30;93;92

Montreal;27;11;10;6;28;89;96

Tampa Bay;24;12;9;3;27;88;79

Ottawa;27;11;15;1;23;69;84

Detroit;30;7;20;3;17;63;119

Metropolitan Division

Washington;28;19;4;5;43;104;83

N.Y. Islanders;25;18;5;2;38;75;59

Philadelphia;27;15;7;5;35;85;78

Carolina;27;16;10;1;33;88;76

Pittsburgh;27;14;9;4;32;93;78

N.Y. Rangers;26;13;10;3;29;84;87

Columbus;26;11;11;4;26;66;80

New Jersey;26;9;13;4;22;66;97

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;29;18;5;6;42;90;75

Colorado;26;16;8;2;34;97;75

Winnipeg;27;16;10;1;33;77;76

Dallas;28;15;10;3;33;75;68

Nashville;26;12;10;4;28;87;85

Minnesota;27;12;11;4;28;79;86

Chicago;27;10;12;5;25;74;85

Pacific Division

Edmonton;29;17;9;3;37;91;84

Arizona;28;15;9;4;34;78;67

Vegas;29;14;11;4;32;87;82

San Jose;28;15;12;1;31;82;91

Vancouver;28;13;11;4;30;92;84

Calgary;29;13;12;4;30;73;86

Anaheim;28;12;12;4;28;75;84

Los Angeles;28;11;15;2;24;72;93

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Vegas 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Buffalo 7, New Jersey 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 1

St. Louis 4, Chicago 0

Anaheim 4, Los Angeles 2

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Boston, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Florida, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Washington at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Colorado at Toronto, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

USHL schedule

GAMES FRIDAY

Lincoln at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon at Dubuque

Cedar Rapids at Chicago

Green Bay at Madison

Sioux City at Des Moines

Sioux Falls at Omaha

Fargo at Tri-City

Team USA at Youngstown

GAMES SATURDAY

Lincoln at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

Sioux City at Des Moines

Chicago at Cedar Rapids

Muskegon at Dubuque

Green Bay at Madison

Sioux Falls at Omaha

Fargo at Tri-City

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments