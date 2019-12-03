clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;28;20;3;5;45;101;65

Florida;27;13;9;5;31;96;97

Buffalo;28;13;10;5;31;85;83

Montreal;28;12;10;6;30;93;98

Toronto;29;13;12;4;30;94;98

Tampa Bay;25;13;9;3;29;91;81

Ottawa;28;11;16;1;23;71;89

Detroit;30;7;20;3;17;63;119

Metropolitan Division

Washington;29;20;4;5;45;109;85

N.Y. Islanders;26;18;6;2;38;77;63

Philadelphia;28;16;7;5;37;91;79

Carolina;28;16;11;1;33;88;78

Pittsburgh;27;14;9;4;32;93;78

N.Y. Rangers;26;13;10;3;29;84;87

Columbus;27;11;12;4;26;68;84

New Jersey;27;9;14;4;22;69;101

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;29;18;5;6;42;90;75

Winnipeg;28;17;10;1;35;82;77

Colorado;26;16;8;2;34;97;75

Dallas;29;15;11;3;33;76;73

Minnesota;28;13;11;4;30;83;88

Nashville;27;12;10;5;29;89;88

Chicago;27;10;12;5;25;74;85

Pacific Division

Edmonton;29;17;9;3;37;91;84

Arizona;29;16;9;4;36;82;69

Vegas;30;15;11;4;34;91;85

Vancouver;29;14;11;4;32;97;86

San Jose;29;15;13;1;31;84;96

Calgary;29;13;12;4;30;73;86

Anaheim;28;12;12;4;28;75;84

Los Angeles;28;11;15;2;24;72;93

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Montreal 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Boston 2, Carolina 0

Minnesota 4, Florida 2

Arizona 4, Columbus 2

Vegas 4, New Jersey 3

Philadelphia 6, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 2, OT

Winnipeg 5, Dallas 1

Vancouver 5, Ottawa 2

Washington 5, San Jose 2

GAMES TODAY

Colorado at Toronto, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Vegas vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 8 p.m.

USHL schedule

GAMES FRIDAY

Lincoln at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon at Dubuque

Cedar Rapids at Chicago

Green Bay at Madison

Sioux City at Des Moines

Sioux Falls at Omaha

Fargo at Tri-City

Team USA at Youngstown

GAMES SATURDAY

Lincoln at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

Sioux City at Des Moines

Chicago at Cedar Rapids

Muskegon at Dubuque

Green Bay at Madison

Sioux Falls at Omaha

Fargo at Tri-City

