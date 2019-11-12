clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;18;11;3;4;26;64;48

Montreal;18;10;5;3;23;64;56

Florida;18;9;4;5;23;67;67

Toronto;19;9;6;4;22;64;62

Buffalo;17;9;6;2;20;50;48

Tampa Bay;15;8;5;2;18;52;52

Detroit;20;7;12;1;15;46;75

Ottawa;17;6;10;1;13;47;59

Metropolitan Division

Washington;19;13;2;4;30;77;59

N.Y. Islanders;16;12;3;1;25;49;35

Philadelphia;17;10;5;2;22;56;52

Pittsburgh;18;10;6;2;22;60;47

Carolina;18;10;7;1;21;61;52

N.Y. Rangers;16;8;6;2;18;54;53

Columbus;18;6;8;4;16;42;61

New Jersey;16;5;7;4;14;42;61

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;19;12;3;4;28;59;54

Colorado;18;11;5;2;24;66;49

Nashville;18;9;6;3;21;68;59

Winnipeg;19;10;8;1;21;51;58

Dallas;18;8;8;2;18;43;45

Chicago;17;6;7;4;16;45;53

Minnesota;18;6;11;1;13;47;63

Pacific Division

Edmonton;20;12;6;2;26;61;54

Arizona;19;11;6;2;24;56;46

Vancouver;19;10;6;3;23;63;50

Calgary;20;10;7;3;23;59;58

Vegas;19;9;7;3;21;56;56

Anaheim;19;9;8;2;20;50;53

San Jose;19;8;10;1;17;54;67

Los Angeles;18;6;11;1;13;46;67

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Florida 5, Boston 4, SO

Montreal 3, Columbus 2, SO

N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Colorado 4, Winnipeg 0

Arizona 3, St. Louis 2, SO

Detroit 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Vancouver 5, Nashville 3

Los Angeles 3, Minnesota 1

San Jose 6, Edmonton 3

GAMES TODAY

Ottawa at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 9 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Winnipeg at Florida, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

USHL schedule

GAME THURSDAY

Madison at Fargo

GAMES FRIDAY

Omaha at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Des Moines at Team USA

Lincoln at Cedar Rapids

Tri-City at Dubuque

Sioux Falls at Sioux City

Madison at Fargo

GAMES SATURDAY

Omaha at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Team USA at Youngstown

Des Moines at Muskegon

Tri-City at Cedar Rapids

Lincoln at Dubuque

Chicago at Sioux City

Green Bay at Sioux Falls

GAMES SUNDAY

Chicago at Sioux City

Des Moines at Youngstown

Green Bay at Sioux Falls

