NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;18;11;3;4;26;64;48
Montreal;18;10;5;3;23;64;56
Florida;18;9;4;5;23;67;67
Toronto;19;9;6;4;22;64;62
Buffalo;17;9;6;2;20;50;48
Tampa Bay;15;8;5;2;18;52;52
Detroit;20;7;12;1;15;46;75
Ottawa;17;6;10;1;13;47;59
Metropolitan Division
Washington;19;13;2;4;30;77;59
N.Y. Islanders;16;12;3;1;25;49;35
Philadelphia;17;10;5;2;22;56;52
Pittsburgh;18;10;6;2;22;60;47
Carolina;18;10;7;1;21;61;52
N.Y. Rangers;16;8;6;2;18;54;53
Columbus;18;6;8;4;16;42;61
New Jersey;16;5;7;4;14;42;61
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;19;12;3;4;28;59;54
Colorado;18;11;5;2;24;66;49
Nashville;18;9;6;3;21;68;59
Winnipeg;19;10;8;1;21;51;58
Dallas;18;8;8;2;18;43;45
Chicago;17;6;7;4;16;45;53
Minnesota;18;6;11;1;13;47;63
Pacific Division
Edmonton;20;12;6;2;26;61;54
Arizona;19;11;6;2;24;56;46
Vancouver;19;10;6;3;23;63;50
Calgary;20;10;7;3;23;59;58
Vegas;19;9;7;3;21;56;56
Anaheim;19;9;8;2;20;50;53
San Jose;19;8;10;1;17;54;67
Los Angeles;18;6;11;1;13;46;67
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Florida 5, Boston 4, SO
Montreal 3, Columbus 2, SO
N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT
Colorado 4, Winnipeg 0
Arizona 3, St. Louis 2, SO
Detroit 4, Anaheim 3, OT
Vancouver 5, Nashville 3
Los Angeles 3, Minnesota 1
San Jose 6, Edmonton 3
GAMES TODAY
Ottawa at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, 9 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Winnipeg at Florida, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
USHL schedule
GAME THURSDAY
Madison at Fargo
GAMES FRIDAY
Omaha at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Des Moines at Team USA
Lincoln at Cedar Rapids
Tri-City at Dubuque
Sioux Falls at Sioux City
Madison at Fargo
GAMES SATURDAY
Omaha at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Team USA at Youngstown
Des Moines at Muskegon
Tri-City at Cedar Rapids
Lincoln at Dubuque
Chicago at Sioux City
Green Bay at Sioux Falls
GAMES SUNDAY
Chicago at Sioux City
Des Moines at Youngstown
Green Bay at Sioux Falls
