NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;11;8;2;1;17;41;30
Toronto;12;8;4;0;16;42;37
Boston;12;7;3;2;16;37;29
Montreal;11;6;3;2;14;34;29
Buffalo;12;6;4;2;14;31;35
Ottawa;11;4;5;2;10;36;44
Detroit;12;3;7;2;8;30;46
Florida;9;2;4;3;7;28;35
Metropolitan Division
Pittsburgh;10;6;2;2;14;43;32
N.Y. Islanders;11;6;4;1;13;36;28
Carolina;12;6;5;1;13;36;34
Washington;10;5;3;2;12;39;37
Columbus;11;6;5;0;12;39;43
New Jersey;9;5;3;1;11;31;28
Philadelphia;12;5;7;0;10;35;48
N.Y. Rangers;12;4;7;1;9;32;41
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;12;9;3;0;18;42;29
Colorado;12;7;3;2;16;41;27
Minnesota;12;7;3;2;16;35;35
Winnipeg;12;7;4;1;15;35;32
Chicago;13;6;4;3;15;43;47
Dallas;11;6;5;0;12;34;30
St. Louis;10;3;4;3;9;36;39
Pacific Division
Vancouver;14;8;6;0;16;40;44
San Jose;12;6;3;3;15;41;36
Calgary;13;7;5;1;15;41;42
Edmonton;11;6;4;1;13;32;34
Arizona;11;6;5;0;12;31;21
Anaheim;13;5;6;2;12;32;37
Vegas;12;5;6;1;11;27;34
Los Angeles;11;3;7;1;7;22;39
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
Vancouver 4, Chicago 2
GAMES TODAY
Winnipeg vs. Florida at Helsinki, Finland, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Toronto, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Florida vs. Winnipeg at Helsinki, Finland, 1 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 9 p.m.
USHL schedule
GAME TODAY
Team USA at Muskegon
GAMES FRIDAY
Dubuque at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Central Illinois at Youngstown
Madison at Cedar Rapids
Green Bay at Chicago
Tri-City at Des Moines
Sioux City at Fargo
Omaha at Lincoln
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.
Central Illinois at Youngstown
Omaha at Sioux City
Green Bay at Cedar Rapids
Muskegon at Chicago
Fargo at Sioux Falls
GAME SUNDAY
Sioux Falls at Des Moines
