NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;18;11;3;4;26;64;48

Montreal;18;10;5;3;23;64;56

Florida;18;9;4;5;23;67;67

Toronto;20;9;7;4;22;68;67

Buffalo;17;9;6;2;20;50;48

Tampa Bay;15;8;5;2;18;52;52

Ottawa;18;7;10;1;15;51;61

Detroit;20;7;12;1;15;46;75

Metropolitan Division

Washington;20;14;2;4;32;79;60

N.Y. Islanders;17;13;3;1;27;54;39

Philadelphia;18;10;5;3;23;57;54

Pittsburgh;18;10;6;2;22;60;47

Carolina;18;10;7;1;21;61;52

N.Y. Rangers;16;8;6;2;18;54;53

Columbus;18;6;8;4;16;42;61

New Jersey;17;5;8;4;14;44;65

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;19;12;3;4;28;59;54

Colorado;18;11;5;2;24;66;49

Nashville;18;9;6;3;21;68;59

Winnipeg;19;10;8;1;21;51;58

Dallas;19;9;8;2;20;46;46

Chicago;18;7;7;4;18;50;56

Minnesota;18;6;11;1;13;47;63

Pacific Division

Edmonton;20;12;6;2;26;61;54

Arizona;19;11;6;2;24;56;46

Vancouver;19;10;6;3;23;63;50

Calgary;21;10;8;3;23;60;61

Vegas;20;9;8;3;21;59;61

Anaheim;19;9;8;2;20;50;53

San Jose;19;8;10;1;17;54;67

Los Angeles;18;6;11;1;13;46;67

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Ottawa 4, New Jersey 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Toronto 4

Washington 2, Philadelphia 1, SO

Dallas 3, Calgary 1

Chicago 5, Vegas 3

GAMES TODAY

Winnipeg at Florida, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

USHL schedule

GAME TODAY

Madison at Fargo

GAMES FRIDAY

Omaha at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Des Moines at Team USA

Lincoln at Cedar Rapids

Tri-City at Dubuque

Sioux Falls at Sioux City

Madison at Fargo

GAMES SATURDAY

Omaha at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Team USA at Youngstown

Des Moines at Muskegon

Tri-City at Cedar Rapids

Lincoln at Dubuque

Chicago at Sioux City

Green Bay at Sioux Falls

GAMES SUNDAY

Chicago at Sioux City

Des Moines at Youngstown

Green Bay at Sioux Falls

