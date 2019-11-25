NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;23;15;3;5;35;83;60
Florida;24;12;7;5;29;88;89
Montreal;23;11;7;5;27;80;75
Tampa Bay;21;12;7;2;26;80;68
Toronto;25;11;10;4;26;81;85
Buffalo;24;11;10;3;25;69;73
Ottawa;24;11;12;1;23;65;72
Detroit;26;7;16;3;17;59;98
Metropolitan Division
Washington;25;16;4;5;37;91;75
N.Y. Islanders;22;16;4;2;34;68;54
Carolina;24;15;8;1;31;83;68
Pittsburgh;24;13;7;4;30;81;62
Philadelphia;24;12;7;5;29;72;72
N.Y. Rangers;22;11;9;2;24;74;78
Columbus;23;10;9;4;24;59;73
New Jersey;22;8;10;4;20;57;79
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;25;14;5;6;34;74;69
Dallas;25;15;8;2;32;72;59
Winnipeg;24;14;9;1;29;68;73
Colorado;23;13;8;2;28;81;69
Nashville;23;11;9;3;25;81;78
Chicago;23;9;9;5;23;66;69
Minnesota;24;9;11;4;22;66;80
Pacific Division
Edmonton;26;16;7;3;35;85;73
Arizona;25;14;8;3;31;71;58
Vancouver;25;12;9;4;28;79;71
San Jose;25;13;11;1;27;73;83
Vegas;26;11;11;4;26;77;77
Calgary;27;11;12;4;26;67;83
Anaheim;25;11;11;3;25;68;75
Los Angeles;24;9;13;2;20;63;83
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 2
Columbus 1, Ottawa 0
Philadelphia 2, Vancouver 1
Pittsburgh 3, Calgary 2, OT
N.Y. Rangers 3, Minnesota 2, OT
Nashville 3, St. Louis 2, SO
Dallas 4, Vegas 2
Anaheim 3, N.Y. Islanders 0
San Jose 4, Los Angeles 3, OT
GAMES TODAY
Minnesota at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Florida at Washington, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Colorado, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
USHL schedule
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Team USA at Muskegon
Youngstown at Team USA
Dubuque at Des Moines
Madison at Green Bay
Lincoln at Sioux City
Fargo at Sioux Falls
Omaha at Tri-City
GAME THURSDAY
Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.
Muskegon at Chicago
Youngstown at Green Bay
Dubuque at Fargo
Sioux City at Sioux Falls
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Muskegon
Team USA at Green Bay
Youngstown at Madison
Tri-City at Lincoln
Des Moines at Omaha
Dubuque at Sioux Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.