NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;23;15;3;5;35;83;60

Florida;24;12;7;5;29;88;89

Montreal;23;11;7;5;27;80;75

Tampa Bay;21;12;7;2;26;80;68

Toronto;25;11;10;4;26;81;85

Buffalo;24;11;10;3;25;69;73

Ottawa;24;11;12;1;23;65;72

Detroit;26;7;16;3;17;59;98

Metropolitan Division

Washington;25;16;4;5;37;91;75

N.Y. Islanders;22;16;4;2;34;68;54

Carolina;24;15;8;1;31;83;68

Pittsburgh;24;13;7;4;30;81;62

Philadelphia;24;12;7;5;29;72;72

N.Y. Rangers;22;11;9;2;24;74;78

Columbus;23;10;9;4;24;59;73

New Jersey;22;8;10;4;20;57;79

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;25;14;5;6;34;74;69

Dallas;25;15;8;2;32;72;59

Winnipeg;24;14;9;1;29;68;73

Colorado;23;13;8;2;28;81;69

Nashville;23;11;9;3;25;81;78

Chicago;23;9;9;5;23;66;69

Minnesota;24;9;11;4;22;66;80

Pacific Division

Edmonton;26;16;7;3;35;85;73

Arizona;25;14;8;3;31;71;58

Vancouver;25;12;9;4;28;79;71

San Jose;25;13;11;1;27;73;83

Vegas;26;11;11;4;26;77;77

Calgary;27;11;12;4;26;67;83

Anaheim;25;11;11;3;25;68;75

Los Angeles;24;9;13;2;20;63;83

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 2

Columbus 1, Ottawa 0

Philadelphia 2, Vancouver 1

Pittsburgh 3, Calgary 2, OT

N.Y. Rangers 3, Minnesota 2, OT

Nashville 3, St. Louis 2, SO

Dallas 4, Vegas 2

Anaheim 3, N.Y. Islanders 0

San Jose 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

GAMES TODAY

Minnesota at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

USHL schedule

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Team USA at Muskegon

Youngstown at Team USA

Dubuque at Des Moines

Madison at Green Bay

Lincoln at Sioux City

Fargo at Sioux Falls

Omaha at Tri-City

GAME THURSDAY

Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon at Chicago

Youngstown at Green Bay

Dubuque at Fargo

Sioux City at Sioux Falls

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Muskegon

Team USA at Green Bay

Youngstown at Madison

Tri-City at Lincoln

Des Moines at Omaha

Dubuque at Sioux Falls

