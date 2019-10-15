NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Buffalo;6;5;0;1;11;25;13
Boston;6;5;1;0;10;16;10
Toronto;7;4;2;1;9;28;24
Tampa Bay;6;3;2;1;7;23;18
Detroit;6;3;3;0;6;17;21
Florida;6;2;2;2;6;19;24
Montreal;6;2;2;2;6;22;24
Ottawa;5;1;4;0;2;12;19
Metropolitan Division
Carolina;6;5;1;0;10;24;16
Pittsburgh;6;4;2;0;8;25;16
Washington;7;3;2;2;8;22;23
N.Y. Islanders;6;3;3;0;6;15;17
Philadelphia;4;2;1;1;5;11;9
N.Y. Rangers;3;2;1;0;4;11;9
Columbus;5;2;3;0;4;11;18
New Jersey;6;0;4;2;2;13;29
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Colorado;5;5;0;0;10;22;12
St. Louis;6;3;1;2;8;19;20
Winnipeg;8;4;4;0;8;26;30
Nashville;6;4;2;0;8;28;23
Chicago;4;1;2;1;3;12;13
Dallas;7;1;5;1;3;13;23
Minnesota;6;1;5;0;2;14;25
Pacific Division
Edmonton;6;5;1;0;10;23;16
Vegas;7;4;3;0;8;26;19
Anaheim;6;4;2;0;8;13;10
Calgary;7;3;3;1;7;18;21
Vancouver;5;3;2;0;6;18;11
Arizona;5;2;2;1;5;11;9
Los Angeles;5;2;3;0;4;20;26
San Jose;6;2;4;0;4;13;22
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 1
Toronto 4, Minnesota 2
Arizona 4, Winnipeg 2
Calgary 3, Philadelphia 1
Vancouver 5, Detroit 1
Nashville 5, Vegas 2
Carolina at Los Angeles, late
GAMES TODAY
Dallas at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Carolina at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Montreal, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
USHL schedule
GAMES THURSDAY
Lincoln at Des Moines
Sioux Falls at Fargo
GAMES FRIDAY
Green Bay at Team USA
Omaha at Cedar Rapids
Muskegon at Chicago
Tri-City at Sioux City
Dubuque at Des Moines
Youngstown at Lincoln
GAMES SATURDAY
Des Moines at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Muskegon
Madison at Team USA
Team USA at Chicago
Dubuque at Sioux City
Youngstown at Lincoln
Cedar Rapids at Omaha
Sioux Falls at Tri-City
GAMES SUNDAY
Madison at Team USA
Cedar Rapids at Tri-City
