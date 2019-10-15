clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Buffalo;6;5;0;1;11;25;13

Boston;6;5;1;0;10;16;10

Toronto;7;4;2;1;9;28;24

Tampa Bay;6;3;2;1;7;23;18

Detroit;6;3;3;0;6;17;21

Florida;6;2;2;2;6;19;24

Montreal;6;2;2;2;6;22;24

Ottawa;5;1;4;0;2;12;19

Metropolitan Division

Carolina;6;5;1;0;10;24;16

Pittsburgh;6;4;2;0;8;25;16

Washington;7;3;2;2;8;22;23

N.Y. Islanders;6;3;3;0;6;15;17

Philadelphia;4;2;1;1;5;11;9

N.Y. Rangers;3;2;1;0;4;11;9

Columbus;5;2;3;0;4;11;18

New Jersey;6;0;4;2;2;13;29

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Colorado;5;5;0;0;10;22;12

St. Louis;6;3;1;2;8;19;20

Winnipeg;8;4;4;0;8;26;30

Nashville;6;4;2;0;8;28;23

Chicago;4;1;2;1;3;12;13

Dallas;7;1;5;1;3;13;23

Minnesota;6;1;5;0;2;14;25

Pacific Division

Edmonton;6;5;1;0;10;23;16

Vegas;7;4;3;0;8;26;19

Anaheim;6;4;2;0;8;13;10

Calgary;7;3;3;1;7;18;21

Vancouver;5;3;2;0;6;18;11

Arizona;5;2;2;1;5;11;9

Los Angeles;5;2;3;0;4;20;26

San Jose;6;2;4;0;4;13;22

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 1

Toronto 4, Minnesota 2

Arizona 4, Winnipeg 2

Calgary 3, Philadelphia 1

Vancouver 5, Detroit 1

Nashville 5, Vegas 2

Carolina at Los Angeles, late

GAMES TODAY

Dallas at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Carolina at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

USHL schedule

GAMES THURSDAY

Lincoln at Des Moines

Sioux Falls at Fargo

GAMES FRIDAY

Green Bay at Team USA

Omaha at Cedar Rapids

Muskegon at Chicago

Tri-City at Sioux City

Dubuque at Des Moines

Youngstown at Lincoln

GAMES SATURDAY

Des Moines at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Muskegon

Madison at Team USA

Team USA at Chicago

Dubuque at Sioux City

Youngstown at Lincoln

Cedar Rapids at Omaha

Sioux Falls at Tri-City

GAMES SUNDAY

Madison at Team USA

Cedar Rapids at Tri-City

