NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;31;20;5;6;46;107;78

Florida;29;15;9;5;35;105;99

Buffalo;31;14;11;6;34;96;95

Montreal;30;13;11;6;32;97;102

Toronto;31;14;13;4;32;100;103

Tampa Bay;28;14;11;3;31;103;92

Ottawa;31;13;17;1;27;84;97

Detroit;31;7;21;3;17;66;124

Metropolitan Division

Washington;32;22;5;5;49;117;93

N.Y. Islanders;29;20;7;2;42;86;69

Philadelphia;30;17;8;5;39;96;85

Pittsburgh;30;17;9;4;38;103;81

Carolina;30;18;11;1;37;97;82

N.Y. Rangers;29;15;11;3;33;93;91

Columbus;30;12;14;4;28;76;93

New Jersey;29;9;15;5;23;74;109

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;31;18;7;6;42;92;83

Colorado;30;19;8;3;41;111;84

Winnipeg;30;18;10;2;38;87;82

Dallas;31;17;11;3;37;82;76

Minnesota;30;14;12;4;32;90;98

Nashville;28;13;10;5;31;95;92

Chicago;30;12;12;6;30;83;93

Pacific Division

Edmonton;32;18;10;4;40;97;93

Arizona;32;18;10;4;40;89;75

Vegas;32;15;12;5;35;93;93

Vancouver;30;15;11;4;34;103;91

Calgary;32;16;12;4;36;86;96

San Jose;32;15;15;2;32;88;111

Anaheim;30;12;14;4;28;79;90

Los Angeles;31;11;18;2;24;77;102

MONDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 1

Columbus 5, Washington 2

Ottawa 5, Boston 2

Calgary 5, Colorado 4, OT

GAMES TODAY

Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 9p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Boston at Washington, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

USHL schedule

GAME WEDNESDAY

Muskegon at Team USA

GAME THURSDAY

Fargo at Sioux City

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.

Team USA at Muskegon

Tri-City at Chicago

Dubuque at Green Bay

Youngstown at Madison

Fargo at Sioux City

Des Moines at Lincoln

Cedar Rapids at Sioux Falls

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Chicago

Green Bay at Dubuqe

Youngstown at Madison

Cedar Rapids at Sioux City

Des Moines at Lincoln

Fargo at Sioux Falls

Prep

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Sioux City;11;2;0;1;23;82;14

Waterloo;9;1;1;0;19;56;25

Kansas City;9;1;0;0;18;54;14

D.M. Oak Leafs;9;4;0;0;18;68;37

Lincoln;8;2;0;1;17;53;35

D.M. Capitals;7;2;0;0;14;48;15

Ced. Rapids;7;4;0;0;14;47;31

Omaha;6;4;0;1;13;57;28

Quad City;6;5;0;1;13;38;26

Dubuque;6;8;0;0;12;42;66

Ames;1;11;0;1;3;14;83

Mason City;1;12;0;0;2;29;79

Fremont;1;9;0;0;2;14;47

Boji;0;10;0;0;0;4;106

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Waterloo;9;0;0;2;20;54;20

Kansas City;9;1;0;0;18;52;14

D.M. Oak Leafs;9;4;0;0;18;51;29

D.M. Capitals;8;1;0;0;16;27;8

Lincoln;8;3;0;0;16;47;28

Sioux City;7;6;0;1;15;45;47

Dubuque;7;7;0;0;14;43;45

Quad City;6;5;0;1;13;40;34

Omaha;5;5;0;1;11;32;23

Fremont;5;4;0;1;11;23;30

Ced. Rapids;4;5;0;2;10;30;39

Mason City;4;8;0;1;9;31;47

Boji;0;10;0;0;0;14;63

Ames;0;13;0;0;0;13;75

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Sioux City 6, Lincoln 1

JV: Lincoln 5, Sioux City 3

Kansas City 8, Dubuque 1

JV: Kansas City 6, Dubuque 0

Quad City 7, Boji 2

JV: Quad City 3, Boji 2

Omaha 8, Ames 3

JV: Omaha 7, Ames 0

GAMES FRIDAY

Mason City at Waterloo, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Des Moines Capitals

Omaha at Sioux City

Lincoln at Fremont

Des Moines Oak Leafs at Ames

GAMES SATURDAY

Des Moines Oak Leafs at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Omaha at Sioux City

Kansas City at Ames

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids

Des Moines Capitals at Mason City

Quad City at Fremont

GAMES SUNDAY

Quad City at Fremont

Kansas City at Ames

Lincoln at Omaha

