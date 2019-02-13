NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;57;42;11;4;88;223;159
Toronto;56;35;18;3;73;200;159
Boston;57;32;17;8;72;168;148
Montreal;56;31;18;7;69;172;162
Buffalo;56;28;21;7;63;165;171
Florida;55;23;24;8;54;168;192
Detroit;57;22;28;7;51;159;188
Ottawa;56;21;30;5;47;173;205
Metropolitan Division
N.Y. Islanders;56;33;17;6;72;161;136
Washington;57;31;19;7;69;192;183
Columbus;55;32;20;3;67;180;167
Pittsburgh;57;30;20;7;67;196;174
Carolina;57;29;22;6;64;167;164
Philadelphia;57;26;24;7;59;167;190
N.Y. Rangers;56;24;24;8;56;159;186
New Jersey;56;21;27;8;50;162;194
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;57;36;18;3;75;198;163
Nashville;59;33;21;5;71;182;154
Dallas;56;29;22;5;63;145;140
St. Louis;55;28;22;5;61;163;162
Minnesota;57;27;25;5;59;160;167
Colorado;56;22;23;11;55;182;188
Chicago;57;23;25;9;55;185;209
Pacific Division
San Jose;57;34;16;7;75;210;177
Calgary;56;34;16;6;74;205;167
Vegas;58;31;23;4;66;172;162
Vancouver;58;25;26;7;57;164;182
Arizona;56;25;26;5;55;150;163
Edmonton;56;24;27;5;53;160;187
Anaheim;57;22;26;9;53;128;182
Los Angeles;56;23;28;5;51;136;171
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Pittsburgh 3, Edmonton 1
Anaheim 1, Vancouver 0
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Florida, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Nashville, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Washington at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
USHL schedule
GAME TODAY
Sioux City at Lincoln
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Team USA
Team USA at Youngstown
Muskegon at Chicago
Green Bay at Dubuque
Cedar Rapids at Madison
Tri-City at Central Illinois
Sioux City at Omaha
Prep
MHSHL standings
VARSITY
;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;25;1;0;1;51;147;24
Sioux City;22;3;3;0;47;108;36
Cedar Rapids;23;5;0;0;46;145;49
Omaha;21;6;1;0;43;101;69
Quad City;20;8;0;0;40;95;62
D.M. Oak Leafs;15;12;0;1;31;90;71
Kansas City;14;11;2;1;31;101;89
Lincoln;15;14;0;0;30;88;96
D.M. Capitals;13;12;2;0;28;101;76
Fremont;5;21;1;0;11;47;123
Mason City;3;23;1;0;7;46;139
Ames;2;24;2;0;6;39;154
Dubuque;2;24;1;0;5;31;151
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Omaha;26;2;0;0;52;129;45
D.M. Capitals;20;7;0;0;40;86;61
Waterloo;19;7;0;1;39;107;47
Cedar Rapids;17;10;0;1;35;76;61
Quad City;17;11;0;0;34;94;79
Kansas City;17;11;0;0;34;77;63
Dubuque;15;11;0;1;31;92;81
Lincoln;13;12;0;4;30;89;81
Sioux City;13;13;0;2;28;72;69
D.M. Oak Leafs;13;15;0;0;26;71;73
Fremont;6;18;0;3;15;64;83
Ames;2;25;0;1;5;30;163
Mason City;2;24;0;1;5;47;128
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Cedar Rapids 4, Waterloo 1
JV: Cedar Rapids 1, Waterloo 0
GAME TODAY
Des Moines Capitals at Des Moines Oak Leafs
GAMES FRIDAY
Des Moines Oak Leafs at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
Omaha at Sioux City
Fremont at Lincoln
Mason City at Ames
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Kansas City, 4:30 p.m.
Dubuque at Mason City
Quad City at Des Moines Capitals
Cedar Rapids at Fremont
GAMES SUNDAY
Waterloo at Kansas City, 10:40 a.m.
Cedar Rapids at Fremont
Dubuque at Mason City
Quad City at Des Moines Capitals
Sioux City at Omaha
