NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;57;42;11;4;88;223;159

Toronto;56;35;18;3;73;200;159

Boston;57;32;17;8;72;168;148

Montreal;56;31;18;7;69;172;162

Buffalo;56;28;21;7;63;165;171

Florida;55;23;24;8;54;168;192

Detroit;57;22;28;7;51;159;188

Ottawa;56;21;30;5;47;173;205

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;56;33;17;6;72;161;136

Washington;57;31;19;7;69;192;183

Columbus;55;32;20;3;67;180;167

Pittsburgh;57;30;20;7;67;196;174

Carolina;57;29;22;6;64;167;164

Philadelphia;57;26;24;7;59;167;190

N.Y. Rangers;56;24;24;8;56;159;186

New Jersey;56;21;27;8;50;162;194

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;57;36;18;3;75;198;163

Nashville;59;33;21;5;71;182;154

Dallas;56;29;22;5;63;145;140

St. Louis;55;28;22;5;61;163;162

Minnesota;57;27;25;5;59;160;167

Colorado;56;22;23;11;55;182;188

Chicago;57;23;25;9;55;185;209

Pacific Division

San Jose;57;34;16;7;75;210;177

Calgary;56;34;16;6;74;205;167

Vegas;58;31;23;4;66;172;162

Vancouver;58;25;26;7;57;164;182

Arizona;56;25;26;5;55;150;163

Edmonton;56;24;27;5;53;160;187

Anaheim;57;22;26;9;53;128;182

Los Angeles;56;23;28;5;51;136;171

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 3, Edmonton 1

Anaheim 1, Vancouver 0

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Florida, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Washington at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

USHL schedule

GAME TODAY

Sioux City at Lincoln

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Team USA

Team USA at Youngstown

Muskegon at Chicago

Green Bay at Dubuque

Cedar Rapids at Madison

Tri-City at Central Illinois

Sioux City at Omaha

Prep

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;25;1;0;1;51;147;24

Sioux City;22;3;3;0;47;108;36

Cedar Rapids;23;5;0;0;46;145;49

Omaha;21;6;1;0;43;101;69

Quad City;20;8;0;0;40;95;62

D.M. Oak Leafs;15;12;0;1;31;90;71

Kansas City;14;11;2;1;31;101;89

Lincoln;15;14;0;0;30;88;96

D.M. Capitals;13;12;2;0;28;101;76

Fremont;5;21;1;0;11;47;123

Mason City;3;23;1;0;7;46;139

Ames;2;24;2;0;6;39;154

Dubuque;2;24;1;0;5;31;151

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Omaha;26;2;0;0;52;129;45

D.M. Capitals;20;7;0;0;40;86;61

Waterloo;19;7;0;1;39;107;47

Cedar Rapids;17;10;0;1;35;76;61

Quad City;17;11;0;0;34;94;79

Kansas City;17;11;0;0;34;77;63

Dubuque;15;11;0;1;31;92;81

Lincoln;13;12;0;4;30;89;81

Sioux City;13;13;0;2;28;72;69

D.M. Oak Leafs;13;15;0;0;26;71;73

Fremont;6;18;0;3;15;64;83

Ames;2;25;0;1;5;30;163

Mason City;2;24;0;1;5;47;128

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Cedar Rapids 4, Waterloo 1

JV: Cedar Rapids 1, Waterloo 0

GAME TODAY

Des Moines Capitals at Des Moines Oak Leafs

GAMES FRIDAY

Des Moines Oak Leafs at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Omaha at Sioux City

Fremont at Lincoln

Mason City at Ames

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Kansas City, 4:30 p.m.

Dubuque at Mason City

Quad City at Des Moines Capitals

Cedar Rapids at Fremont

GAMES SUNDAY

Waterloo at Kansas City, 10:40 a.m.

Cedar Rapids at Fremont

Dubuque at Mason City

Quad City at Des Moines Capitals

Sioux City at Omaha

