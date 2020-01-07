clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;44;25;8;11;61;146;113

Tampa Bay;42;25;13;4;54;156;127

Toronto;44;23;15;5;53;159;141

Florida;43;22;16;5;49;153;146

Buffalo;43;19;17;7;45;127;135

Montreal;44;18;19;7;43;139;143

Ottawa;43;16;22;5;37;118;149

Detroit;44;11;30;3;25;96;168

Metropolitan Division

Washington;44;30;9;5;65;161;130

N.Y. Islanders;42;27;12;3;57;120;108

Pittsburgh;43;26;12;5;57;146;116

Carolina;43;25;16;2;52;145;123

Philadelphia;43;22;15;6;50;137;134

Columbus;44;21;15;8;50;117;121

N.Y. Rangers;42;20;18;4;44;138;141

New Jersey;42;15;20;7;37;109;148

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;44;27;10;7;61;138;121

Colorado;44;25;15;4;54;159;130

Dallas;42;24;14;4;52;115;104

Winnipeg;43;23;16;4;50;133;131

Minnesota;43;20;17;6;46;133;144

Nashville;42;19;16;7;45;144;143

Chicago;44;19;19;6;44;128;143

Pacific Division

Arizona;45;25;16;4;54;133;114

Vegas;46;24;16;6;54;147;137

Edmonton;45;23;17;5;51;137;142

Calgary;45;23;17;5;51;125;135

Vancouver;43;23;16;4;50;143;134

San Jose;45;19;22;4;42;121;151

Anaheim;43;17;21;5;39;113;136

Los Angeles;44;17;23;4;38;112;140

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Carolina 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Arizona 5, Florida 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Tampa Bay 9, Vancouver 2

Detroit 4, Montreal 3

Washington 6, Ottawa 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Colorado 3

Boston 6, Nashville 2

St. Louis 3, San Jose 2

Calgary 2, Chicago 1

Columbus 4, Anaheim 3

Pittsburgh 4, Vegas 3

GAMES TODAY

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Winnipeg at Boston, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

USHL schedule

GAME THURSDAY

Muskegon at Green Bay

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

Dubuque at Chicago

Muskegon at Madison

Cedar Rapids at Des Moines

Sioux Falls at Lincoln

Fargo at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Team USA at Youngstown

Des Moines at Cedar Rapids

Chicago at Dubuque

Muskegon at Madison

Sioux Falls at Lincoln

Fargo at Omaha

Prep

MHSHL

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Sioux City 8, Boji 0

JV: Sioux City 6, Boji 2

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments