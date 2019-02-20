Try 1 month for 99¢
NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;61;46;11;4;96;242;162

Boston;61;36;17;8;80;184;157

Toronto;59;36;19;4;76;208;167

Montreal;60;32;21;7;71;179;176

Buffalo;59;28;24;7;63;170;185

Florida;58;26;24;8;60;181;199

Detroit;61;23;29;9;55;172;204

Ottawa;59;22;32;5;49;186;219

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;59;35;18;6;76;171;142

Washington;60;33;20;7;73;202;191

Pittsburgh;60;32;21;7;71;210;187

Columbus;59;33;23;3;69;188;180

Carolina;60;31;23;6;68;174;167

Philadelphia;60;28;25;7;63;178;201

N.Y. Rangers;59;26;25;8;60;172;195

New Jersey;60;23;29;8;54;176;208

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;60;36;20;4;76;203;178

Nashville;62;35;22;5;75;191;163

St. Louis;59;32;22;5;69;177;164

Dallas;59;29;25;5;63;148;154

Colorado;60;25;24;11;61;196;193

Chicago;61;26;26;9;61;205;227

Minnesota;60;27;27;6;60;164;180

Pacific Division

Calgary;60;37;16;7;81;221;178

San Jose;60;35;17;8;78;219;190

Vegas;62;32;25;5;69;182;175

Arizona;60;27;28;5;59;157;174

Vancouver;60;26;27;7;59;170;188

Anaheim;60;24;27;9;57;137;187

Edmonton;59;24;29;6;54;165;198

Los Angeles;59;23;30;6;52;143;182

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago 5, Detroit 4, OT

Colorado 7, Winnipeg 1

Calgary 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Boston 3, Vegas 2, SO

GAMES TODAY

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Columbus at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 9 p.m.

USHL

GAME TODAY

Muskegon at Central Illinois

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Lincoln, 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon at Team USA

Sioux Falls at Sioux City

Youngstown at Des Moines

Cedar Rapids at Dubuque

Green Bay at Madison

Chicago at Tri-City

Fargo at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Sioux City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Muskegon

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids

Youngstown at Des Moines

Central Illinois at Green Bay

Fargo at Lincoln

Omaha at Sioux Falls

Chicago at Tri-City

GAMES SUNDAY

Sioux Falls at Sioux City

Chicago at Omaha

Youngstown at Central Illinois

Prep

MHSHL

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Cedar Rapids 15, Ames 0

JV: Cedar Rapids 6, Ames 0

