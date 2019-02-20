NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;61;46;11;4;96;242;162
Boston;61;36;17;8;80;184;157
Toronto;59;36;19;4;76;208;167
Montreal;60;32;21;7;71;179;176
Buffalo;59;28;24;7;63;170;185
Florida;58;26;24;8;60;181;199
Detroit;61;23;29;9;55;172;204
Ottawa;59;22;32;5;49;186;219
Metropolitan Division
N.Y. Islanders;59;35;18;6;76;171;142
Washington;60;33;20;7;73;202;191
Pittsburgh;60;32;21;7;71;210;187
Columbus;59;33;23;3;69;188;180
Carolina;60;31;23;6;68;174;167
Philadelphia;60;28;25;7;63;178;201
N.Y. Rangers;59;26;25;8;60;172;195
New Jersey;60;23;29;8;54;176;208
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;60;36;20;4;76;203;178
Nashville;62;35;22;5;75;191;163
St. Louis;59;32;22;5;69;177;164
Dallas;59;29;25;5;63;148;154
Colorado;60;25;24;11;61;196;193
Chicago;61;26;26;9;61;205;227
Minnesota;60;27;27;6;60;164;180
Pacific Division
Calgary;60;37;16;7;81;221;178
San Jose;60;35;17;8;78;219;190
Vegas;62;32;25;5;69;182;175
Arizona;60;27;28;5;59;157;174
Vancouver;60;26;27;7;59;170;188
Anaheim;60;24;27;9;57;137;187
Edmonton;59;24;29;6;54;165;198
Los Angeles;59;23;30;6;52;143;182
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago 5, Detroit 4, OT
Colorado 7, Winnipeg 1
Calgary 4, N.Y. Islanders 2
Boston 3, Vegas 2, SO
GAMES TODAY
Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Nashville, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Columbus at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vegas, 9 p.m.
USHL
GAME TODAY
Muskegon at Central Illinois
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Lincoln, 7:05 p.m.
Muskegon at Team USA
Sioux Falls at Sioux City
Youngstown at Des Moines
Cedar Rapids at Dubuque
Green Bay at Madison
Chicago at Tri-City
Fargo at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Sioux City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Madison at Muskegon
Dubuque at Cedar Rapids
Youngstown at Des Moines
Central Illinois at Green Bay
Fargo at Lincoln
Omaha at Sioux Falls
Chicago at Tri-City
GAMES SUNDAY
Sioux Falls at Sioux City
Chicago at Omaha
Youngstown at Central Illinois
Prep
MHSHL
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
Cedar Rapids 15, Ames 0
JV: Cedar Rapids 6, Ames 0
