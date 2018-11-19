NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Toronto;21;15;6;0;30;74;53
Tampa Bay;21;14;6;1;29;76;61
Buffalo;21;13;6;2;28;65;60
Montreal;21;11;6;4;26;70;70
Boston;20;11;6;3;25;58;49
Ottawa;21;9;9;3;21;75;88
Detroit;20;9;9;2;20;57;65
Florida;18;8;7;3;19;61;62
Metropolitan Division
Columbus;21;12;7;2;26;71;67
N.Y. Rangers;21;11;8;2;24;63;65
Washington;20;10;7;3;23;68;67
N.Y. Islanders;19;10;7;2;22;63;55
Carolina;20;9;8;3;21;53;59
Philadelphia;20;9;9;2;20;63;71
New Jersey;19;8;9;2;18;55;61
Pittsburgh;19;7;8;4;18;64;66
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;21;15;5;1;31;70;49
Winnipeg;19;12;5;2;26;61;48
Minnesota;21;12;7;2;26;65;57
Colorado;20;10;6;4;24;71;59
Dallas;21;11;8;2;24;59;54
Chicago;21;8;8;5;21;56;70
St. Louis;19;7;9;3;17;56;59
Pacific Division
Calgary;21;12;8;1;25;69;63
San Jose;21;11;7;3;25;68;64
Vancouver;23;10;11;2;22;70;84
Anaheim;22;8;9;5;21;48;65
Arizona;19;9;9;1;19;49;48
Edmonton;20;9;10;1;19;57;66
Vegas;22;9;12;1;19;58;68
Los Angeles;20;7;12;1;15;41;61
MONDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Rangers 2, Dallas 1
Toronto 4, Columbus 2
Buffalo 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT
Washington 5, Montreal 4, OT
Florida 7, Ottawa 5
Nashville 3, Tampa Bay 2
Los Angeles 2, St. Louis 0
Calgary 7, Vegas 2
Winnipeg 6, Vancouver 3
GAME TODAY
Edmonton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Toronto at Carolina, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.
Montreal at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
USHL schedule
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Waterloo at Sioux City, 6:35 p.m.
Team USA at Muskegon
Madison at Dubuque
Des Moines at Fargo
Central Illinois at Green Bay
Tri-City at Lincoln
GAME THURSDAY
Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Prep
MHSHL schedule
GAMES TODAY
Dubuque at Waterloo, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Cedar Rapids
Des Moines Oak Leafs at Des Moines Capitals
GAME WEDNESDAY
Ames at Mason City
