NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;21;15;6;0;30;74;53

Tampa Bay;21;14;6;1;29;76;61

Buffalo;21;13;6;2;28;65;60

Montreal;21;11;6;4;26;70;70

Boston;20;11;6;3;25;58;49

Ottawa;21;9;9;3;21;75;88

Detroit;20;9;9;2;20;57;65

Florida;18;8;7;3;19;61;62

Metropolitan Division

Columbus;21;12;7;2;26;71;67

N.Y. Rangers;21;11;8;2;24;63;65

Washington;20;10;7;3;23;68;67

N.Y. Islanders;19;10;7;2;22;63;55

Carolina;20;9;8;3;21;53;59

Philadelphia;20;9;9;2;20;63;71

New Jersey;19;8;9;2;18;55;61

Pittsburgh;19;7;8;4;18;64;66

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;21;15;5;1;31;70;49

Winnipeg;19;12;5;2;26;61;48

Minnesota;21;12;7;2;26;65;57

Colorado;20;10;6;4;24;71;59

Dallas;21;11;8;2;24;59;54

Chicago;21;8;8;5;21;56;70

St. Louis;19;7;9;3;17;56;59

Pacific Division

Calgary;21;12;8;1;25;69;63

San Jose;21;11;7;3;25;68;64

Vancouver;23;10;11;2;22;70;84

Anaheim;22;8;9;5;21;48;65

Arizona;19;9;9;1;19;49;48

Edmonton;20;9;10;1;19;57;66

Vegas;22;9;12;1;19;58;68

Los Angeles;20;7;12;1;15;41;61

MONDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Rangers 2, Dallas 1

Toronto 4, Columbus 2

Buffalo 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT

Washington 5, Montreal 4, OT

Florida 7, Ottawa 5

Nashville 3, Tampa Bay 2

Los Angeles 2, St. Louis 0

Calgary 7, Vegas 2

Winnipeg 6, Vancouver 3

GAME TODAY

Edmonton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Toronto at Carolina, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

USHL schedule

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Waterloo at Sioux City, 6:35 p.m.

Team USA at Muskegon

Madison at Dubuque

Des Moines at Fargo

Central Illinois at Green Bay

Tri-City at Lincoln

GAME THURSDAY

Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Prep

MHSHL schedule

GAMES TODAY

Dubuque at Waterloo, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Cedar Rapids

Des Moines Oak Leafs at Des Moines Capitals

GAME WEDNESDAY

Ames at Mason City

