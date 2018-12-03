Try 1 month for 99¢
NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;28;20;7;1;41;108;80

Toronto;27;19;8;0;38;98;70

Buffalo;28;17;8;3;37;86;78

Boston;26;14;8;4;32;71;64

Montreal;27;12;10;5;29;83;88

Detroit;27;12;12;3;27;76;87

Ottawa;27;12;12;3;27;98;109

Florida;25;10;10;5;25;82;91

Metropolitan Division

Washington;26;15;8;3;33;95;83

Columbus;26;15;9;2;32;90;83

N.Y. Islanders;25;13;9;3;29;76;72

N.Y. Rangers;28;13;12;3;29;80;88

Carolina;26;12;10;4;28;66;71

Pittsburgh;25;10;10;5;25;83;84

Philadelphia;25;11;12;2;24;76;88

New Jersey;26;9;12;5;23;75;91

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;28;19;8;1;39;90;67

Colorado;27;16;6;5;37;99;73

Winnipeg;26;16;8;2;34;91;77

Dallas;28;15;10;3;33;78;72

Minnesota;26;14;10;2;30;83;76

Chicago;28;9;14;5;23;77;104

St. Louis;25;9;13;3;21;74;85

Pacific Division

Calgary;27;16;9;2;34;91;76

Anaheim;29;14;10;5;33;70;83

San Jose;28;13;10;5;31;85;89

Vegas;28;14;13;1;29;82;78

Edmonton;27;13;12;2;28;71;83

Arizona;25;12;11;2;26;66;66

Vancouver;29;11;15;3;25;82;102

Los Angeles;27;10;16;1;21;58;82

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 5, New Jersey 1

Nashville 2, Buffalo 1

Dallas 4, Edmonton 1

GAMES TODAY

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Carolina at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

USHL schedule

GAMES TODAY

Cedar Rapids at Chicago

Des Moines at Sioux Falls

GAMES FRIDAY

Madison at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

Dubuque at Muskegon

Green Bay at Cedar Rapids

Chicago at Des Moines

Sioux City at Lincoln

Fargo at Tri-City

Prep

MHSHL schedule

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Quad City at Dubuque

Des Moines Capitals at Cedar Rapids

GAME FRIDAY

Waterloo at Dubuque

