NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;28;20;7;1;41;108;80
Toronto;27;19;8;0;38;98;70
Buffalo;28;17;8;3;37;86;78
Boston;26;14;8;4;32;71;64
Montreal;27;12;10;5;29;83;88
Detroit;27;12;12;3;27;76;87
Ottawa;27;12;12;3;27;98;109
Florida;25;10;10;5;25;82;91
Metropolitan Division
Washington;26;15;8;3;33;95;83
Columbus;26;15;9;2;32;90;83
N.Y. Islanders;25;13;9;3;29;76;72
N.Y. Rangers;28;13;12;3;29;80;88
Carolina;26;12;10;4;28;66;71
Pittsburgh;25;10;10;5;25;83;84
Philadelphia;25;11;12;2;24;76;88
New Jersey;26;9;12;5;23;75;91
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;28;19;8;1;39;90;67
Colorado;27;16;6;5;37;99;73
Winnipeg;26;16;8;2;34;91;77
Dallas;28;15;10;3;33;78;72
Minnesota;26;14;10;2;30;83;76
Chicago;28;9;14;5;23;77;104
St. Louis;25;9;13;3;21;74;85
Pacific Division
Calgary;27;16;9;2;34;91;76
Anaheim;29;14;10;5;33;70;83
San Jose;28;13;10;5;31;85;89
Vegas;28;14;13;1;29;82;78
Edmonton;27;13;12;2;28;71;83
Arizona;25;12;11;2;26;66;66
Vancouver;29;11;15;3;25;82;102
Los Angeles;27;10;16;1;21;58;82
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Tampa Bay 5, New Jersey 1
Nashville 2, Buffalo 1
Dallas 4, Edmonton 1
GAMES TODAY
Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.
Carolina at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
USHL schedule
GAMES TODAY
Cedar Rapids at Chicago
Des Moines at Sioux Falls
GAMES FRIDAY
Madison at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Team USA
Dubuque at Muskegon
Green Bay at Cedar Rapids
Chicago at Des Moines
Sioux City at Lincoln
Fargo at Tri-City
Prep
MHSHL schedule
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Quad City at Dubuque
Des Moines Capitals at Cedar Rapids
GAME FRIDAY
Waterloo at Dubuque
