NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;21;13;3;5;31;75;54

Florida;21;11;5;5;27;79;76

Montreal;21;11;6;4;26;74;67

Buffalo;21;10;8;3;23;60;63

Toronto;23;9;10;4;22;73;81

Tampa Bay;18;9;7;2;20;65;62

Ottawa;21;9;11;1;19;59;69

Detroit;23;7;13;3;17;54;86

Metropolitan Division

Washington;23;16;3;4;36;89;69

N.Y. Islanders;19;15;3;1;31;63;46

Carolina;21;13;7;1;27;74;61

Pittsburgh;21;11;7;3;25;71;55

Philadelphia;21;10;7;4;24;63;65

Columbus;20;8;8;4;20;50;65

N.Y. Rangers;18;8;8;2;18;60;66

New Jersey;20;7;9;4;18;51;74

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;22;13;4;5;31;65;62

Colorado;21;13;6;2;28;76;61

Winnipeg;22;13;8;1;27;61;65

Dallas;22;12;8;2;26;61;53

Chicago;21;9;8;4;22;63;63

Nashville;20;9;8;3;21;71;68

Minnesota;21;8;11;2;18;57;70

Pacific Division

Edmonton;23;14;6;3;31;76;63

Arizona;22;13;7;2;28;64;49

Vegas;23;11;9;3;25;72;67

Vancouver;22;10;8;4;24;70;65

Calgary;24;10;11;3;23;62;73

Anaheim;22;10;10;2;22;59;64

San Jose;22;10;11;1;21;64;78

Los Angeles;21;8;12;1;17;53;75

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Columbus 5, Montreal 2

Florida 5, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT

Minnesota 4, Buffalo 1

Boston 5, New Jersey 1

Ottawa 4, Detroit 3

St. Louis 3, Tampa Bay 1

Winnipeg 2, Nashville 1

Carolina 4, Chicago 2

Dallas 6, Vancouver 1

Colorado 3, Calgary 2

Vegas 4, Toronto 2

Edmonton 5, San Jose 2

GAMES TODAY

Ottawa at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Buffalo at Boston, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Florida, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

USHL schedule

GAMES FRIDAY

Dubuque at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Team USA

Cedar Rapids at Green Bay

Chicago at Madison

Fargo at Des Moines

Sioux Falls at Youngstown

Muskegon at Omaha

Team USA at Tri-City

GAMES SATURDAY

Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Youngstown

Sioux City at Team USA

Dubuque at Des Moines

Madison at Chicago

Fargo at Lincoln

Muskegon at Omaha

Team USA at Tri-City

Prep

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Lincoln;6;0;0;1;13;39;19

D.M. Oak Leafs;6;1;0;0;12;47;13

Ced. Rapids;6;2;0;0;12;39;19

Waterloo;5;0;1;0;11;33;18

Sioux City;5;1;0;0;10;51;4

D.M. Capitals;4;2;0;0;8;27;13

Dubuque;4;4;0;0;8;30;39

Quad City;3;3;0;1;7;20;17

Kansas City;3;1;0;0;6;22;5

Omaha;2;2;0;1;5;15;17

Boji;0;4;0;0;0;0;52

Fremont;0;6;0;0;0;5;28

Mason City;0;7;0;0;0;15;49

Ames;0;7;0;0;0;5;55

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

D.M. Oak Leafs;6;1;0;0;12;36;12

D.M. Capitals;5;1;0;0;10;19;6

Dubuque;5;3;0;0;10;25;22

Ced. Rapids;4;2;0;1;9;23;21

Sioux City;4;1;0;1;9;29;15

Waterloo;4;0;0;1;9;19;10

Kansas City;4;0;0;0;8;26;6

Lincoln;4;3;0;0;8;26;18

Quad City;3;4;0;0;6;22;23

Mason City;2;4;0;1;5;19;27

Omaha;1;3;0;1;3;9;16

Fremont;1;4;0;1;3;7;23

Boji;0;4;0;0;0;7;30

Ames;0;7;0;0;0;7;45

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 5, Cedar Rapids 4

JV: Waterloo 3, Cedar Rapids 2, SO

GAME THURSDAY

Quad City at Cedar Rapids

GAMES FRIDAY

Fremont at Sioux City

D.M. Capitals at Ames

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Boji, 5 p.m.

Mason City at D.M. Oak Leafs

Quad City at Sioux City

Omaha at Kansas City

Ames at Dubuque

GAMES SUNDAY

Waterloo at Boji, 10 a.m.

Ames at Dubuque

Omaha at Kansas City

Quad City at Sioux City

