Hockey: NHL standings, prep standings

NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;60;37;11;12;86;199;146
Tampa Bay;60;40;15;5;85;215;159
Toronto;61;31;22;8;70;213;204
Florida;59;31;22;6;68;206;201
Buffalo;60;27;25;8;62;175;190
Montreal;62;27;27;8;62;187;192
Ottawa;60;21;28;11;53;163;204
Detroit;62;15;43;4;34;127;232
Metropolitan Division
Pittsburgh;58;37;15;6;80;196;154
Washington;59;37;17;5;79;208;180
Philadelphia;60;33;20;7;73;198;178
N.Y. Islanders;58;33;19;6;72;167;159
Columbus;61;30;19;12;72;156;155
Carolina;59;34;21;4;72;193;164
N.Y. Rangers;58;30;24;4;64;189;181
New Jersey;59;22;27;10;54;162;207
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;60;33;17;10;76;190;172
Dallas;59;34;19;6;74;161;151
Colorado;58;33;18;7;73;206;164
Winnipeg;61;31;25;5;67;185;184
Nashville;59;29;23;7;65;190;191
Minnesota;58;27;24;7;61;176;187
Chicago;59;26;25;8;60;176;188
Pacific Division
Edmonton;59;32;21;6;70;190;183
Vegas;61;31;22;8;70;192;185
Vancouver;59;32;22;5;69;191;180
Calgary;61;31;24;6;68;180;190
Arizona;62;30;24;8;68;172;167
San Jose;59;26;29;4;56;155;194
Anaheim;59;24;28;7;55;155;186
Los Angeles;60;21;34;5;47;148;193
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 5, Columbus 1
Pittsburgh 5, Toronto 2
Ottawa 7, Buffalo 4
Detroit 4, Montreal 3
Carolina 4, Nashville 1
Winnipeg 6, Los Angeles 3
St. Louis 3, New Jersey 0
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Montreal at Washington, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 6 p.m.
San Jose at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Florida at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Prep
MHSHL standings
VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
y-Waterloo;27;2;1;0;55;153;51
x-Sioux City;23;4;1;1;48;145;34
x-Kansas City;23;5;0;0;46;143;50
x-Lincoln;20;7;0;2;42;143;80
x-D.M. Capitals;20;8;0;0;40;127;66
x-Omaha;18;8;0;1;37;119;63
x-Ced. Rapids;17;8;0;2;36;128;64
D.M. Oak Leafs;14;11;0;3;31;116;98
Quad City;13;13;1;1;28;91;77
Dubuque;8;19;0;0;16;72;141
Mason City;5;23;0;1;11;66;160
Fremont;5;22;0;0;10;55;119
Ames;2;24;0;1;5;35;167
Boji;1;27;0;0;2;28;251
x-clinched tournament berth
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
x-Waterloo;25;2;0;3;53;128;50
x-Lincoln;25;4;0;0;50;123;58
x-Kansas City;24;4;0;0;48;141;41
x-D.M. Capitals;22;4;0;2;46;87;38
D.M. Oak Leafs;16;11;0;1;33;98;81
Omaha;15;11;0;1;31;88;67
Sioux City;13;12;0;4;30;87;97
Quad City;14;13;0;1;29;93;83
Dubuque;12;15;0;0;24;76;85
Fremont;10;13;0;4;24;75;88
Ced. Rapids;9;16;0;2;20;61;93
Mason City;8;18;0;3;19;69;112
Boji;2;26;0;0;4;41;151
Ames;1;25;0;1;3;31;154
x-clinched tournament berth
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 8, Mason City 2
JV: Waterloo 7, Mason City 1
GAMES THURSDAY
Cedar Rapids at Dubuque
Fremont at Lincoln
GAMES FRIDAY
Sioux City at Omaha
Mason City at Ames
GAMES SATURDAY
Des Moines Capitals at Kansas City
Quad City at Des Moines Oak Leafs
Boji at Ames
Fremont at Cedar Rapids
Omaha at Dubuque
GAMES SUNDAY
Omaha at Dubuque
Des Moines Capitals at Kansas City
Boji at Ames
Fremont at Cedar Rapids
Quad City at Des Moines Oak Leafs