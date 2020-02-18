Hockey: NHL standings, prep standings
0 comments
agate

Hockey: NHL standings, prep standings

  • 0
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;60;37;11;12;86;199;146

Tampa Bay;60;40;15;5;85;215;159

Toronto;61;31;22;8;70;213;204

Florida;59;31;22;6;68;206;201

Buffalo;60;27;25;8;62;175;190

Montreal;62;27;27;8;62;187;192

Ottawa;60;21;28;11;53;163;204

Detroit;62;15;43;4;34;127;232

Metropolitan Division

Pittsburgh;58;37;15;6;80;196;154

Washington;59;37;17;5;79;208;180

Philadelphia;60;33;20;7;73;198;178

N.Y. Islanders;58;33;19;6;72;167;159

Columbus;61;30;19;12;72;156;155

Carolina;59;34;21;4;72;193;164

N.Y. Rangers;58;30;24;4;64;189;181

New Jersey;59;22;27;10;54;162;207

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;60;33;17;10;76;190;172

Dallas;59;34;19;6;74;161;151

Colorado;58;33;18;7;73;206;164

Winnipeg;61;31;25;5;67;185;184

Nashville;59;29;23;7;65;190;191

Minnesota;58;27;24;7;61;176;187

Chicago;59;26;25;8;60;176;188

Pacific Division

Edmonton;59;32;21;6;70;190;183

Vegas;61;31;22;8;70;192;185

Vancouver;59;32;22;5;69;191;180

Calgary;61;31;24;6;68;180;190

Arizona;62;30;24;8;68;172;167

San Jose;59;26;29;4;56;155;194

Anaheim;59;24;28;7;55;155;186

Los Angeles;60;21;34;5;47;148;193

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 5, Columbus 1

Pittsburgh 5, Toronto 2

Ottawa 7, Buffalo 4

Detroit 4, Montreal 3

Carolina 4, Nashville 1

Winnipeg 6, Los Angeles 3

St. Louis 3, New Jersey 0

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Montreal at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 6 p.m.

San Jose at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Prep

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

y-Waterloo;27;2;1;0;55;153;51

x-Sioux City;23;4;1;1;48;145;34

x-Kansas City;23;5;0;0;46;143;50

x-Lincoln;20;7;0;2;42;143;80

x-D.M. Capitals;20;8;0;0;40;127;66

x-Omaha;18;8;0;1;37;119;63

x-Ced. Rapids;17;8;0;2;36;128;64

D.M. Oak Leafs;14;11;0;3;31;116;98

Quad City;13;13;1;1;28;91;77

Dubuque;8;19;0;0;16;72;141

Mason City;5;23;0;1;11;66;160

Fremont;5;22;0;0;10;55;119

Ames;2;24;0;1;5;35;167

Boji;1;27;0;0;2;28;251

x-clinched tournament berth

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

x-Waterloo;25;2;0;3;53;128;50

x-Lincoln;25;4;0;0;50;123;58

x-Kansas City;24;4;0;0;48;141;41

x-D.M. Capitals;22;4;0;2;46;87;38

D.M. Oak Leafs;16;11;0;1;33;98;81

Omaha;15;11;0;1;31;88;67

Sioux City;13;12;0;4;30;87;97

Quad City;14;13;0;1;29;93;83

Dubuque;12;15;0;0;24;76;85

Fremont;10;13;0;4;24;75;88

Ced. Rapids;9;16;0;2;20;61;93

Mason City;8;18;0;3;19;69;112

Boji;2;26;0;0;4;41;151

Ames;1;25;0;1;3;31;154

x-clinched tournament berth

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 8, Mason City 2

JV: Waterloo 7, Mason City 1

GAMES THURSDAY

Cedar Rapids at Dubuque

Fremont at Lincoln

GAMES FRIDAY

Sioux City at Omaha

Mason City at Ames

GAMES SATURDAY

Des Moines Capitals at Kansas City

Quad City at Des Moines Oak Leafs

Boji at Ames

Fremont at Cedar Rapids

Omaha at Dubuque

GAMES SUNDAY

Omaha at Dubuque

Des Moines Capitals at Kansas City

Boji at Ames

Fremont at Cedar Rapids

Quad City at Des Moines Oak Leafs

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News