NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

Boston;35;21;7;7;49;118;90

Buffalo;35;16;12;7;39;110;108

Montreal;34;16;12;6;38;108;108

Toronto;35;17;14;4;38;115;112

Tampa Bay;32;17;12;3;37;114;103

Florida;33;16;12;5;37;115;109

Ottawa;35;14;18;3;31;94;113

Detroit;36;9;24;3;21;79;141

Metropolitan Division

Washington;35;24;6;5;53;125;100

N.Y. Islanders;32;22;8;2;46;95;80

Carolina;34;21;11;2;44;113;89

Pittsburgh;34;20;10;4;44;114;90

Philadelphia;34;18;11;5;41;105;100

N.Y. Rangers;33;16;13;4;36;105;106

Columbus;34;14;14;6;34;87;101

New Jersey;33;11;17;5;27;80;116

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

St. Louis;36;22;8;6;50;109;96

Colorado;34;22;9;3;47;123;92

Winnipeg;34;20;12;2;42;104;97

Dallas;35;19;12;4;42;91;82

Nashville;33;16;12;5;37;115;106

Minnesota;35;16;14;5;37;107;115

Chicago;35;13;16;6;32;95;114

Pacific Division

Arizona;36;20;12;4;44;100;86

Vegas;37;19;13;5;43;112;105

Edmonton;37;19;14;4;42;109;112

Calgary;36;18;14;4;40;96;108

Vancouver;35;16;15;4;36;111;108

San Jose;36;16;18;2;34;98;125

Los Angeles;36;15;18;3;33;94;114

Anaheim;35;14;17;4;32;89;104

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

New Jersey 3, Anaheim 1

Colorado 4, Chicago 1

St. Louis 2, Edmonton 1

GAMES TODAY

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Washington at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 6 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Prep

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

Sioux City;13;2;0;1;27;89;16

Waterloo;12;1;1;0;25;73;26

Kansas City;11;2;0;0;22;67;20

D.M. Oak Leafs;10;5;0;0;20;71;42

Lincoln;9;3;0;1;19;60;46

D.M. Capitals;9;2;0;0;18;61;21

Quad City;8;5;0;1;17;46;28

Ced. Rapids;8;4;0;0;16;54;32

Omaha;7;6;0;1;15;66;37

Dubuque;6;10;0;0;12;43;78

Ames;1;14;0;1;3;17;96

Mason City;1;14;0;0;2;33;96

Fremont;1;12;0;0;2;20;60

Boji;0;10;0;0;0;4;106

JUNIOR VARSITY

Waterloo;11;0;0;3;25;64;28

Kansas City;12;1;0;0;24;68;15

D.M. Oak Leafs;10;5;0;0;20;62;34

Lincoln;10;3;0;0;20;54;29

D.M. Capitals;9;2;0;0;18;31;12

Sioux City;8;6;0;2;18;55;56

Dubuque;8;8;0;0;16;48;50

Quad City;7;6;0;1;15;50;45

Fremont;6;5;0;2;14;34;44

Omaha;6;7;0;1;13;42;36

Mason City;5;9;0;1;11;35;53

Ced. Rapids;4;6;0;2;10;31;41

Boji;0;10;0;0;0;14;63

Ames;0;16;0;0;0;15;97

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 5, Dubuque 0

JV: Waterloo 4, Dubuque 3

GAMES FRIDAY

Ames at Cedar Rapids

Fremont at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Ames, 7 p.m.

Des Moines Capitals at Des Moines Oak Leafs

Mason City at Lincoln

Cedar Rapids at Kansas City

Sioux City at Fremont

Boji at Dubuque

GAMES SUNDAY

Boji at Dubuque

Mason City at Lincoln

Cedar Rapids at Kansas City

