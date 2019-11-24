clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;23;15;3;5;35;83;60

Florida;24;12;7;5;29;88;89

Montreal;23;11;7;5;27;80;75

Toronto;25;11;10;4;26;81;85

Buffalo;23;11;9;3;25;67;68

Tampa Bay;20;11;7;2;24;75;66

Ottawa;23;11;11;1;23;65;71

Detroit;26;7;16;3;17;59;98

Metropolitan Division

Washington;25;16;4;5;37;91;75

N.Y. Islanders;21;16;3;2;34;68;51

Carolina;24;15;8;1;31;83;68

Pittsburgh;23;12;7;4;28;78;60

Philadelphia;23;11;7;5;27;70;71

N.Y. Rangers;21;10;9;2;22;71;76

Columbus;22;9;9;4;22;58;73

New Jersey;22;8;10;4;20;57;79

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;24;14;5;5;33;72;66

Dallas;24;14;8;2;30;68;57

Winnipeg;24;14;9;1;29;68;73

Colorado;23;13;8;2;28;81;69

Nashville;22;10;9;3;23;78;76

Chicago;23;9;9;5;23;66;69

Minnesota;23;9;11;3;21;64;77

Pacific Division

Edmonton;26;16;7;3;35;85;73

Arizona;25;14;8;3;31;71;58

Vancouver;24;12;8;4;28;78;69

Vegas;25;11;10;4;26;75;73

San Jose;24;12;11;1;25;69;80

Calgary;26;11;12;3;25;65;80

Anaheim;24;10;11;3;23;65;75

Los Angeles;23;9;13;1;19;60;79

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

Edmonton 4, Vegas 2

San Jose 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Buffalo 5, Florida 2

Carolina 2, Detroit 0

Edmonton 4, Arizona 3, SO

GAMES TODAY

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Minnesota at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Prep

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;7;0;1;0;15;49;18

Sioux City;7;1;0;1;15;61;7

D.M. Oak Leafs;7;1;0;0;14;52;14

Ced. Rapids;7;2;0;0;14;42;21

Lincoln;6;0;0;1;13;39;19

Dubuque;6;4;0;0;12;34;41

D.M. Capitals;5;2;0;0;10;34;13

Kansas City;5;1;0;0;10;28;7

Quad City;4;5;0;1;9;24;23

Omaha;2;4;0;1;5;17;23

Ames;0;9;0;1;1;7;66

Boji;0;6;0;0;0;0;68

Fremont;0;7;0;0;0;6;35

Mason City;0;8;0;0;0;16;54

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SL;Pts;GF;GA

Waterloo;7;0;0;1;15;38;14

Dubuque;7;3;0;0;14;37;25

Sioux City;6;2;0;1;13;35;21

D.M. Oak Leafs;6;2;0;0;12;37;14

Kansas City;6;0;0;0;12;31;8

D.M. Capitals;6;1;0;0;12;22;7

Ced. Rapids;4;3;0;2;10;27;30

Quad City;4;5;0;1;9;32;30

Lincoln;4;3;0;0;8;26;18

Mason City;3;4;0;1;7;21;29

Fremont;2;4;0;1;5;10;24

Omaha;1;5;0;1;3;11;21

Boji;0;6;0;0;0;9;46

Ames;0;10;0;0;0;11;60

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 8, Boji 0

JV: Waterloo 9, Boji 0

Kansas City 1, Omaha 1

JV: Kansas City 3, Omaha 1

Dubuque 3, Ames 2

JV: Dubuque 6, Ames 2

Quad City 2, Sioux City 1, SO

JV: Sioux City 2, Quad City 1, SO

GAME TUESDAY

Des Moines Oak Leafs at Des Moines Capitals

GAME WEDNESDAY

Mason City at Ames

GAMES SATURDAY

Sioux City at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Fremont at Mason City

Des Moines Oak Leafs at Kansas City

Boji at Omaha

Lincoln at Dubuque

GAMES SUNDAY

Sioux City at Waterloo, 10:30 a.m.

Lincoln at Dubuque

Des Moines Oak Leafs at Kansas City

Fremont at Mason City

Boji at Omaha

