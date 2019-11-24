NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;23;15;3;5;35;83;60
Florida;24;12;7;5;29;88;89
Montreal;23;11;7;5;27;80;75
Toronto;25;11;10;4;26;81;85
Buffalo;23;11;9;3;25;67;68
Tampa Bay;20;11;7;2;24;75;66
Ottawa;23;11;11;1;23;65;71
Detroit;26;7;16;3;17;59;98
Metropolitan Division
Washington;25;16;4;5;37;91;75
N.Y. Islanders;21;16;3;2;34;68;51
Carolina;24;15;8;1;31;83;68
Pittsburgh;23;12;7;4;28;78;60
Philadelphia;23;11;7;5;27;70;71
N.Y. Rangers;21;10;9;2;22;71;76
Columbus;22;9;9;4;22;58;73
New Jersey;22;8;10;4;20;57;79
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;24;14;5;5;33;72;66
Dallas;24;14;8;2;30;68;57
Winnipeg;24;14;9;1;29;68;73
Colorado;23;13;8;2;28;81;69
Nashville;22;10;9;3;23;78;76
Chicago;23;9;9;5;23;66;69
Minnesota;23;9;11;3;21;64;77
Pacific Division
Edmonton;26;16;7;3;35;85;73
Arizona;25;14;8;3;31;71;58
Vancouver;24;12;8;4;28;78;69
Vegas;25;11;10;4;26;75;73
San Jose;24;12;11;1;25;69;80
Calgary;26;11;12;3;25;65;80
Anaheim;24;10;11;3;23;65;75
Los Angeles;23;9;13;1;19;60;79
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
Edmonton 4, Vegas 2
San Jose 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Buffalo 5, Florida 2
Carolina 2, Detroit 0
Edmonton 4, Arizona 3, SO
GAMES TODAY
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Minnesota at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Prep
MHSHL standings
VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;7;0;1;0;15;49;18
Sioux City;7;1;0;1;15;61;7
D.M. Oak Leafs;7;1;0;0;14;52;14
Ced. Rapids;7;2;0;0;14;42;21
Lincoln;6;0;0;1;13;39;19
Dubuque;6;4;0;0;12;34;41
D.M. Capitals;5;2;0;0;10;34;13
Kansas City;5;1;0;0;10;28;7
Quad City;4;5;0;1;9;24;23
Omaha;2;4;0;1;5;17;23
Ames;0;9;0;1;1;7;66
Boji;0;6;0;0;0;0;68
Fremont;0;7;0;0;0;6;35
Mason City;0;8;0;0;0;16;54
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SL;Pts;GF;GA
Waterloo;7;0;0;1;15;38;14
Dubuque;7;3;0;0;14;37;25
Sioux City;6;2;0;1;13;35;21
D.M. Oak Leafs;6;2;0;0;12;37;14
Kansas City;6;0;0;0;12;31;8
D.M. Capitals;6;1;0;0;12;22;7
Ced. Rapids;4;3;0;2;10;27;30
Quad City;4;5;0;1;9;32;30
Lincoln;4;3;0;0;8;26;18
Mason City;3;4;0;1;7;21;29
Fremont;2;4;0;1;5;10;24
Omaha;1;5;0;1;3;11;21
Boji;0;6;0;0;0;9;46
Ames;0;10;0;0;0;11;60
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 8, Boji 0
JV: Waterloo 9, Boji 0
Kansas City 1, Omaha 1
JV: Kansas City 3, Omaha 1
Dubuque 3, Ames 2
JV: Dubuque 6, Ames 2
Quad City 2, Sioux City 1, SO
JV: Sioux City 2, Quad City 1, SO
GAME TUESDAY
Des Moines Oak Leafs at Des Moines Capitals
GAME WEDNESDAY
Mason City at Ames
GAMES SATURDAY
Sioux City at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
Fremont at Mason City
Des Moines Oak Leafs at Kansas City
Boji at Omaha
Lincoln at Dubuque
GAMES SUNDAY
Sioux City at Waterloo, 10:30 a.m.
Lincoln at Dubuque
Des Moines Oak Leafs at Kansas City
Fremont at Mason City
Boji at Omaha
