NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;53;39;11;3;81;207;149
Toronto;52;32;17;3;67;185;146
Montreal;54;30;18;6;66;164;156
Boston;53;29;17;7;65;152;136
Buffalo;52;26;20;6;58;153;160
Florida;51;21;22;8;50;158;178
Detroit;53;21;25;7;49;150;174
Ottawa;52;19;28;5;43;159;194
Metropolitan Division
N.Y. Islanders;52;30;16;6;66;152;128
Washington;53;29;18;6;64;178;168
Pittsburgh;53;28;19;6;62;183;164
Columbus;52;29;20;3;61;169;162
Carolina;53;26;21;6;58;152;155
Philadelphia;53;24;23;6;54;153;177
N.Y. Rangers;52;22;22;8;52;148;175
New Jersey;52;20;25;7;47;153;178
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;53;34;16;3;71;187;149
Nashville;55;32;19;4;68;171;141
Dallas;53;28;21;4;60;138;134
Minnesota;53;26;22;5;57;150;154
St. Louis;51;24;22;5;53;146;153
Colorado;52;22;22;8;52;173;173
Chicago;54;21;24;9;51;173;198
Pacific Division
Calgary;53;34;14;5;73;197;152
San Jose;54;31;16;7;69;193;171
Vegas;55;30;21;4;64;163;150
Vancouver;54;24;24;6;54;155;167
Edmonton;53;23;25;5;51;153;178
Arizona;53;23;25;5;51;140;155
Anaheim;54;21;24;9;51;125;172
Los Angeles;53;22;27;4;48;125;158
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
Washington 3, Vancouver 2
Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 0
Los Angeles 5, New Jersey 1
Buffalo 5, Minnesota 4, SO
St. Louis 3, Florida 2
Vegas 3, Tampa Bay 2, SO
Montreal 4, Anaheim 1
Nashville 5, Arizona 2
San Jose 3, Winnipeg 2, OT
Columbus 6, Colorado 3
Chicago 6, Edmonton 2
GAMES TODAY
Ottawa at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Vegas at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Arizona, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Prep
MHSHL
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Des Moines Capitals 8, Ames 2
JV: D.M. Capitals 8, Ames 0
