NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;53;39;11;3;81;207;149

Toronto;52;32;17;3;67;185;146

Montreal;54;30;18;6;66;164;156

Boston;53;29;17;7;65;152;136

Buffalo;52;26;20;6;58;153;160

Florida;51;21;22;8;50;158;178

Detroit;53;21;25;7;49;150;174

Ottawa;52;19;28;5;43;159;194

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;52;30;16;6;66;152;128

Washington;53;29;18;6;64;178;168

Pittsburgh;53;28;19;6;62;183;164

Columbus;52;29;20;3;61;169;162

Carolina;53;26;21;6;58;152;155

Philadelphia;53;24;23;6;54;153;177

N.Y. Rangers;52;22;22;8;52;148;175

New Jersey;52;20;25;7;47;153;178

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;53;34;16;3;71;187;149

Nashville;55;32;19;4;68;171;141

Dallas;53;28;21;4;60;138;134

Minnesota;53;26;22;5;57;150;154

St. Louis;51;24;22;5;53;146;153

Colorado;52;22;22;8;52;173;173

Chicago;54;21;24;9;51;173;198

Pacific Division

Calgary;53;34;14;5;73;197;152

San Jose;54;31;16;7;69;193;171

Vegas;55;30;21;4;64;163;150

Vancouver;54;24;24;6;54;155;167

Edmonton;53;23;25;5;51;153;178

Arizona;53;23;25;5;51;140;155

Anaheim;54;21;24;9;51;125;172

Los Angeles;53;22;27;4;48;125;158

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Washington 3, Vancouver 2

Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 0

Los Angeles 5, New Jersey 1

Buffalo 5, Minnesota 4, SO

St. Louis 3, Florida 2

Vegas 3, Tampa Bay 2, SO

Montreal 4, Anaheim 1

Nashville 5, Arizona 2

San Jose 3, Winnipeg 2, OT

Columbus 6, Colorado 3

Chicago 6, Edmonton 2

GAMES TODAY

Ottawa at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Prep

MHSHL

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Des Moines Capitals 8, Ames 2

JV: D.M. Capitals 8, Ames 0

