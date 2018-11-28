Try 1 month for 99¢
NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Buffalo;25;17;6;2;36;79;68

Toronto;26;18;8;0;36;93;67

Tampa Bay;25;17;7;1;35;93;71

Boston;24;13;7;4;30;67;59

Montreal;25;11;9;5;27;77;83

Detroit;25;11;11;3;25;72;83

Ottawa;25;10;12;3;23;89;107

Florida;23;9;10;4;22;75;84

Metropolitan Division

Washington;24;14;7;3;31;84;74

Columbus;24;14;8;2;30;84;78

N.Y. Rangers;25;13;10;2;28;75;76

Carolina;24;12;9;3;27;65;67

N.Y. Islanders;23;12;9;2;26;72;68

Pittsburgh;24;10;9;5;25;81;80

New Jersey;23;9;10;4;22;68;76

Philadelphia;24;10;12;2;22;72;86

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;25;17;7;1;35;83;61

Colorado;25;15;6;4;34;95;70

Minnesota;24;14;8;2;30;78;67

Dallas;26;13;10;3;29;72;70

Winnipeg;23;13;8;2;28;77;66

Chicago;25;9;11;5;23;68;90

St. Louis;23;8;12;3;19;70;77

Pacific Division

Calgary;25;14;9;2;30;84;73

San Jose;26;12;9;5;29;80;82

Anaheim;27;12;10;5;29;62;77

Vegas;26;13;12;1;27;77;73

Vancouver;27;11;13;3;25;78;96

Edmonton;24;11;11;2;24;65;76

Arizona;23;10;11;2;22;57;65

Los Angeles;24;9;14;1;19;53;75

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit 4, St. Louis 3

Anaheim 3, Florida 2

Toronto 5, San Jose 3

Dallas 4, Calgary 3, OT

Colorado 6, Pittsburgh 3

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Columbus, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Buffalo at Florida, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Prep

MHSHL

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Cedar Rapids 10, Dubuque 1

JV: Dubuque 4, Cedar Rapids 3

