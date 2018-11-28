NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Buffalo;25;17;6;2;36;79;68
Toronto;26;18;8;0;36;93;67
Tampa Bay;25;17;7;1;35;93;71
Boston;24;13;7;4;30;67;59
Montreal;25;11;9;5;27;77;83
Detroit;25;11;11;3;25;72;83
Ottawa;25;10;12;3;23;89;107
Florida;23;9;10;4;22;75;84
Metropolitan Division
Washington;24;14;7;3;31;84;74
Columbus;24;14;8;2;30;84;78
N.Y. Rangers;25;13;10;2;28;75;76
Carolina;24;12;9;3;27;65;67
N.Y. Islanders;23;12;9;2;26;72;68
Pittsburgh;24;10;9;5;25;81;80
New Jersey;23;9;10;4;22;68;76
Philadelphia;24;10;12;2;22;72;86
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;25;17;7;1;35;83;61
Colorado;25;15;6;4;34;95;70
Minnesota;24;14;8;2;30;78;67
Dallas;26;13;10;3;29;72;70
Winnipeg;23;13;8;2;28;77;66
Chicago;25;9;11;5;23;68;90
St. Louis;23;8;12;3;19;70;77
Pacific Division
Calgary;25;14;9;2;30;84;73
San Jose;26;12;9;5;29;80;82
Anaheim;27;12;10;5;29;62;77
Vegas;26;13;12;1;27;77;73
Vancouver;27;11;13;3;25;78;96
Edmonton;24;11;11;2;24;65;76
Arizona;23;10;11;2;22;57;65
Los Angeles;24;9;14;1;19;53;75
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit 4, St. Louis 3
Anaheim 3, Florida 2
Toronto 5, San Jose 3
Dallas 4, Calgary 3, OT
Colorado 6, Pittsburgh 3
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Columbus, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Buffalo at Florida, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Calgary, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Prep
MHSHL
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Cedar Rapids 10, Dubuque 1
JV: Dubuque 4, Cedar Rapids 3
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.