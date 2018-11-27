NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Buffalo;25;17;6;2;36;79;68
Tampa Bay;25;17;7;1;35;93;71
Toronto;25;17;8;0;34;88;64
Boston;24;13;7;4;30;67;59
Montreal;25;11;9;5;27;77;83
Detroit;24;10;11;3;23;68;80
Ottawa;25;10;12;3;23;89;107
Florida;22;9;9;4;22;73;81
Metropolitan Division
Washington;24;14;7;3;31;84;74
Columbus;24;14;8;2;30;84;78
N.Y. Rangers;25;13;10;2;28;75;76
Carolina;24;12;9;3;27;65;67
N.Y. Islanders;23;12;9;2;26;72;68
Pittsburgh;23;10;8;5;25;78;74
New Jersey;23;9;10;4;22;68;76
Philadelphia;24;10;12;2;22;72;86
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;25;17;7;1;35;83;61
Colorado;24;14;6;4;32;89;67
Minnesota;24;14;8;2;30;78;67
Winnipeg;23;13;8;2;28;77;66
Dallas;25;12;10;3;27;68;67
Chicago;25;9;11;5;23;68;90
St. Louis;22;8;11;3;19;67;73
Pacific Division
Calgary;24;14;9;1;29;81;69
San Jose;25;12;8;5;29;77;77
Vegas;26;13;12;1;27;77;73
Anaheim;26;11;10;5;27;59;75
Vancouver;27;11;13;3;25;78;96
Edmonton;24;11;11;2;24;65;76
Arizona;23;10;11;2;22;57;65
Los Angeles;24;9;14;1;19;53;75
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Buffalo 3, San Jose 2, OT
Ottawa 4, Philadelphia 3
Anaheim 3, Tampa Bay 1
Carolina 2, Montreal 1
Pittsburgh 4, Winnipeg 3
Vegas 8, Chicago 3
Colorado 3, Nashville 2
Arizona 4, Minnesota 3
Edmonton 1, Dallas 0, OT
Los Angeles 2, Vancouver 1, OT
GAMES TODAY
St. Louis at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Florida, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Columbus, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Prep
MHSHL
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Des Moines Capitals 7, Mason City 2
JV: D.M. Capitals 3, Mason City 2
