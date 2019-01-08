Try 1 month for 99¢
NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;43;33;8;2;68;180;124

Toronto;42;27;13;2;56;152;117

Boston;43;25;14;4;54;126;110

Buffalo;43;23;14;6;52;125;121

Montreal;44;23;16;5;51;134;135

Florida;41;17;17;7;41;131;147

Detroit;45;16;22;7;39;126;154

Ottawa;43;15;23;5;35;136;172

Metropolitan Division

Washington;42;26;12;4;56;149;124

Pittsburgh;43;24;13;6;54;152;123

Columbus;42;24;15;3;51;135;130

N.Y. Islanders;41;23;14;4;50;124;111

Carolina;42;20;17;5;45;112;121

N.Y. Rangers;42;17;18;7;41;116;145

New Jersey;42;16;19;7;39;123;142

Philadelphia;43;15;22;6;36;119;156

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;42;27;13;2;56;146;120

Nashville;44;26;15;3;55;135;109

Dallas;44;23;17;4;50;119;117

Colorado;43;20;15;8;48;148;136

Minnesota;42;21;18;3;45;119;118

Chicago;45;16;22;7;39;131;163

St. Louis;41;17;20;4;38;114;132

Pacific Division

Calgary;44;27;13;4;58;157;126

Vegas;46;27;15;4;58;140;121

San Jose;45;25;13;7;57;160;138

Anaheim;43;19;17;7;45;104;127

Vancouver;45;20;21;4;44;128;143

Edmonton;43;20;20;3;43;120;138

Arizona;42;18;21;3;39;108;118

Los Angeles;44;17;24;3;37;99;130

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 4, Minnesota 0

Carolina 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Pittsburgh 5, Florida 1

Buffalo 5, New Jersey 1

Washington 5, Philadelphia 3

Tampa Bay 4, Columbus 0

Montreal 3, Detroit 2

Dallas 3, St. Louis 1

Winnipeg 7, Colorado 4

Vegas 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

San Jose 7, Edmonton 2

GAMES TODAY

Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Nashville at Columbus, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Montreal at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Florida at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Prep

MHSHL

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Des Moines Oak Leafs 7, Ames 2

JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 6, Ames 1

