NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;43;33;8;2;68;180;124
Toronto;42;27;13;2;56;152;117
Boston;43;25;14;4;54;126;110
Buffalo;43;23;14;6;52;125;121
Montreal;44;23;16;5;51;134;135
Florida;41;17;17;7;41;131;147
Detroit;45;16;22;7;39;126;154
Ottawa;43;15;23;5;35;136;172
Metropolitan Division
Washington;42;26;12;4;56;149;124
Pittsburgh;43;24;13;6;54;152;123
Columbus;42;24;15;3;51;135;130
N.Y. Islanders;41;23;14;4;50;124;111
Carolina;42;20;17;5;45;112;121
N.Y. Rangers;42;17;18;7;41;116;145
New Jersey;42;16;19;7;39;123;142
Philadelphia;43;15;22;6;36;119;156
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;42;27;13;2;56;146;120
Nashville;44;26;15;3;55;135;109
Dallas;44;23;17;4;50;119;117
Colorado;43;20;15;8;48;148;136
Minnesota;42;21;18;3;45;119;118
Chicago;45;16;22;7;39;131;163
St. Louis;41;17;20;4;38;114;132
Pacific Division
Calgary;44;27;13;4;58;157;126
Vegas;46;27;15;4;58;140;121
San Jose;45;25;13;7;57;160;138
Anaheim;43;19;17;7;45;104;127
Vancouver;45;20;21;4;44;128;143
Edmonton;43;20;20;3;43;120;138
Arizona;42;18;21;3;39;108;118
Los Angeles;44;17;24;3;37;99;130
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 4, Minnesota 0
Carolina 4, N.Y. Islanders 3
Pittsburgh 5, Florida 1
Buffalo 5, New Jersey 1
Washington 5, Philadelphia 3
Tampa Bay 4, Columbus 0
Montreal 3, Detroit 2
Dallas 3, St. Louis 1
Winnipeg 7, Colorado 4
Vegas 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
San Jose 7, Edmonton 2
GAMES TODAY
Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Nashville at Columbus, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.
Toronto at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Montreal at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Florida at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Prep
MHSHL
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Des Moines Oak Leafs 7, Ames 2
JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 6, Ames 1
