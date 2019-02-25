Try 1 month for 99¢
NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;63;48;11;4;100;248;166

Boston;62;36;17;9;81;185;159

Toronto;62;38;20;4;80;221;176

Montreal;63;33;23;7;73;188;185

Buffalo;62;29;25;8;66;179;194

Florida;61;28;25;8;64;194;207

Detroit;63;23;31;9;55;177;212

Ottawa;62;22;35;5;49;187;228

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;61;36;18;7;79;178;146

Washington;63;35;21;7;77;213;203

Columbus;61;35;23;3;73;195;180

Carolina;62;33;23;6;72;181;170

Pittsburgh;62;32;22;8;72;213;195

Philadelphia;62;29;26;7;65;183;209

N.Y. Rangers;62;27;26;9;63;183;207

New Jersey;63;25;30;8;58;184;214

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;65;37;23;5;79;196;171

Winnipeg;62;37;21;4;78;210;185

St. Louis;62;33;23;6;72;182;172

Dallas;62;31;26;5;67;157;162

Minnesota;63;30;27;6;66;173;184

Colorado;63;27;24;12;66;209;200

Chicago;63;26;28;9;61;211;236

Pacific Division

Calgary;62;39;16;7;85;225;180

San Jose;63;37;18;8;82;228;197

Vegas;63;32;26;5;69;185;181

Arizona;62;29;28;5;63;164;177

Vancouver;63;27;28;8;62;176;195

Edmonton;62;26;29;7;59;173;205

Anaheim;63;24;30;9;57;139;195

Los Angeles;62;23;32;7;53;148;194

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 5, Buffalo 3

New Jersey 2, Montreal 1

Tampa Bay 4, Los Angeles 3, SO

Nashville 3, Edmonton 2, SO

Florida 4, Colorado 3, OT

Vancouver 4, Anaheim 0

GAMES TODAY

Calgary vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Boston, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 9 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Edmonton at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Calgary at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

College poll

NCAA Div. I Top 25

The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men's ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 24 and previous ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. St. Cloud St. (49);23-4-3;999;1

2. UMass (1);24-7-0;944;2

3. Minn.-Duluth;19-9-2;870;3

4. MSU-Mankato;25-7-2;849;4

5. Quinnipiac;23-7-2;781;5

6. Denver;17-8-4;731;7

7. Ohio St.;19-8-5;690;6

8. Providence;19-9-5;626;10

9. Northeastern;21-9-1;562;12

10. West. Mich.;18-11-1;527;8

11. Cornell;16-8-3;502;9

12. Arizona St.;21-10-1;482;11

13. Clarkson;21-10-1;429;13

14. Mass-Lowell;18-10-3;350;14

15. Bowl. Green;20-8-5;312;15

16. Harvard;16-8-3;294;17

17. Notre Dame;17-12-3;197;16

18. Penn St.;18-12-2;116;19

19. Lake Superior;20-10-2;87;18

20. North Dakota;15-14-2;86;—

Others receiving votes: American International 21, Minnesota 14, Northern Michigan 8, Union 8, Bemidji State 5, Maine 5, Brown 2, Michigan 2, Bentley 1.

