NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;63;48;11;4;100;248;166
Boston;62;36;17;9;81;185;159
Toronto;62;38;20;4;80;221;176
Montreal;63;33;23;7;73;188;185
Buffalo;62;29;25;8;66;179;194
Florida;61;28;25;8;64;194;207
Detroit;63;23;31;9;55;177;212
Ottawa;62;22;35;5;49;187;228
Metropolitan Division
N.Y. Islanders;61;36;18;7;79;178;146
Washington;63;35;21;7;77;213;203
Columbus;61;35;23;3;73;195;180
Carolina;62;33;23;6;72;181;170
Pittsburgh;62;32;22;8;72;213;195
Philadelphia;62;29;26;7;65;183;209
N.Y. Rangers;62;27;26;9;63;183;207
New Jersey;63;25;30;8;58;184;214
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;65;37;23;5;79;196;171
Winnipeg;62;37;21;4;78;210;185
St. Louis;62;33;23;6;72;182;172
Dallas;62;31;26;5;67;157;162
Minnesota;63;30;27;6;66;173;184
Colorado;63;27;24;12;66;209;200
Chicago;63;26;28;9;61;211;236
Pacific Division
Calgary;62;39;16;7;85;225;180
San Jose;63;37;18;8;82;228;197
Vegas;63;32;26;5;69;185;181
Arizona;62;29;28;5;63;164;177
Vancouver;63;27;28;8;62;176;195
Edmonton;62;26;29;7;59;173;205
Anaheim;63;24;30;9;57;139;195
Los Angeles;62;23;32;7;53;148;194
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Toronto 5, Buffalo 3
New Jersey 2, Montreal 1
Tampa Bay 4, Los Angeles 3, SO
Nashville 3, Edmonton 2, SO
Florida 4, Colorado 3, OT
Vancouver 4, Anaheim 0
GAMES TODAY
Calgary vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Boston, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Washington, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Florida at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Vegas, 9 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Edmonton at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Calgary at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
College poll
NCAA Div. I Top 25
The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men's ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 24 and previous ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. St. Cloud St. (49);23-4-3;999;1
2. UMass (1);24-7-0;944;2
3. Minn.-Duluth;19-9-2;870;3
4. MSU-Mankato;25-7-2;849;4
5. Quinnipiac;23-7-2;781;5
6. Denver;17-8-4;731;7
7. Ohio St.;19-8-5;690;6
8. Providence;19-9-5;626;10
9. Northeastern;21-9-1;562;12
10. West. Mich.;18-11-1;527;8
11. Cornell;16-8-3;502;9
12. Arizona St.;21-10-1;482;11
13. Clarkson;21-10-1;429;13
14. Mass-Lowell;18-10-3;350;14
15. Bowl. Green;20-8-5;312;15
16. Harvard;16-8-3;294;17
17. Notre Dame;17-12-3;197;16
18. Penn St.;18-12-2;116;19
19. Lake Superior;20-10-2;87;18
20. North Dakota;15-14-2;86;—
Others receiving votes: American International 21, Minnesota 14, Northern Michigan 8, Union 8, Bemidji State 5, Maine 5, Brown 2, Michigan 2, Bentley 1.
